Turning 65 is good for individuals but bad for America

The following op-ed was published in The Oregonian this morning by Cascade Policy Institute health care reform advisor Stephen Gregg under the headline:
Medicare: comparing the before and after
by Stephen Gregg
Tomorrow is my 65th birthday. I just left my private sector health insurance roots behind and enrolled in Medicare. I am both pleased and troubled by this transition. This split attitude was striking, given a long standing philosophical and ideological commitment to “private”, and “free market,” views. How could I possibly view participation and dependency on a government run Medicare program as an improvement?
Well, Medicare is a very sweet deal.
The Social Security Administration indicates my Medicare tax contributions over my working career have been $57,700. That seems far less than the costs my wife and I are likely to incur over the remainder of our lives. Surely, it will be convenient to allow politicians, lobbyists, and organizations such as AARP to run the show, no matter the larger consequences. I know politics offers considerable protection of my interests. In large part, this is not a story about how the government has taken over yet another sector of our society, but how far the private sector has wandered from steadfastly serving its customers.
Turning 65 is a rare moment, allowing one to contrast before and after. “Before” meant buying individual private insurance for the past 15 years. Employer group insurance is far more benign financially. The dominant characteristics of individual insurance included:
– Volatile premium increases.
– Benefit designs loaded with popular fluff, while leaving me wondering
whether coverage for the unanticipated and serious was there.
– Insistence on using pre-determined provider networks irrespective of
better or cheaper alternatives.
– Spotty administrative support.
Changing insurance providers during those 15 years was always an “iffy” exercise.
The “after,” of course, remains to be fully appreciated, but the initial Medicare signals seem favorable, bordering on a breath of fresh air:
– Stable premium increases.
– Ubiquitous access to almost any provider in the country.
– Assurance that the best price has been extracted (extorted?).
– Standardized supplemental insurance policies covering super-catastrophic
and first dollar coverage for just slightly higher premiums.
– A wide range of supplemental insurers.
– Ability to switch carriers, no questions asked, once a year.
– So far, descent public-private customer service throughout.
– Very little uncertainty as whether I am covered for all the possibilities.
It is a challenge to argue that Medicare is an inferior alternative to a more responsive and dynamic private sector.
This is disturbingly superficial and self-centered, but it’s where I fear many people are today. It’s no one’s fault in particular, and all of our faults collectively. Certainly there is near universal acknowledgement that the math of Medicare just does not work in the mid to long term.
But as disastrous as the financial plight of Medicare is, it may prove to be secondary to political demands to reform a health care system that isn’t meeting many people’s needs.
Do I think the private sector has a grasp on all this? I don’t see it. Perhaps you do. What a predicament we have.
Stephen Gregg is a retired Portland-area managed care and hospital administration executive.
Steve Buckstein is founder and senior policy analyst at Cascade Policy Institute, Oregon’s free market public policy research center.
Pingback: Blue Coaster()
Pingback: entertainment news, food facts, mainstream news()
Pingback: botany()
Pingback: tickled()
Pingback: water ionizer()
Pingback: alkaline water()
Pingback: kangen water()
Pingback: Sat TV()
Pingback: mp4 mobile porn()
Pingback: stop parking()
Pingback: parking()
Pingback: electrician mining jobs africa()
Pingback: karangan argumentasi()
Pingback: benjamin franklin plumbing coupons()
Pingback: find out more()
Pingback: variabel bebas dan terikat()
Pingback: variabel bebas()
Pingback: pengertian administrasi()
Pingback: water ionizer loan()
Pingback: arti signifikan()
Pingback: doa ulang tahun untuk diri sendiri()
Pingback: contoh limbah rumah tangga()
Pingback: tata cara sholat berjamaah()
Pingback: limbah domestik()
Pingback: contoh variabel penelitian()
Pingback: download free games()
Pingback: perbedaan demokrasi langsung dan tidak langsung()
Pingback: contoh pembangunan berkelanjutan()
Pingback: karangan argumentasi()
Pingback: dampak kenakalan remaja()
Pingback: tata cara sholat berjamaah()
Pingback: tata cara sholat berjamaah()
Pingback: signifikan adalah()
Pingback: pengertian penduduk()
Pingback: pengertian hasil belajar()
Pingback: pengertian keterampilan()
Pingback: pengertian bukan penduduk()
Pingback: contoh judul proposal()
Pingback: pengertian demonstrasi()
Pingback: pengertian komunitas()
Pingback: tata cara sholat berjamaah()
Pingback: Roger Vivier flats()
Pingback: house blue()
Pingback: nike roshe print femme()
Pingback: nike factory outlet store()
Pingback: nike air max 90 black and white()
Pingback: bottled alkaline water()
Pingback: pay per day loans plan()
Pingback: water ionizer payment plan()
Pingback: alkaline water()
Pingback: water ionizer()
Pingback: great post to read()
Pingback: gvhndct5evs5jctsnv5eyscosh()
Pingback: xmdxuyf8x4c5ygniwx4dyf4wcn5gxtdf()
Pingback: banheiras()
Pingback: yspro.ne.jp()
Pingback: raspberry ketone caffeine()
Pingback: tyre service()
Pingback: roofing()
Pingback: forfancyhair.com()
Pingback: Plus Size Dating Tips()
Pingback: Ryan Rittie()
Pingback: best credit repair companies()
Pingback: FRCEM exam()
Pingback: Personal development()
Pingback: Escort()
Pingback: deepthroat essay compilation()
Pingback: comprar seguidores twitter()
Pingback: DeLonghi ECAM 22110B()
Pingback: virtual reality online games()
Pingback: Viral()
Pingback: royalclub()
Pingback: Buy Phentermine()
Pingback: sacred 3 trainer()
Pingback: Track Amazon Prices()
Pingback: We buy houses Arlington,TX()
Pingback: Japan street food()
Pingback: australia motivational speaker()
Pingback: shopify drop shipping()
Pingback: their explanation()
Pingback: ceyda erem()
Pingback: boom beach cheats()
Pingback: test()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: the top 10()
Pingback: second hand clothes wholesale()
Pingback: business cards printing()
Pingback: Roller banners Cheap()
Pingback: bottled water 5 gallon()
Pingback: Download Zombie Killer for Free()
Pingback: Probiotic Supplements()
Pingback: agencia publicidad malaga()
Pingback: surveillance cameras()
Pingback: Pei()
Pingback: debarpan mukherjee()
Pingback: cat sitter()
Pingback: Jasa Tukang Taman Bangka Belitung()
Pingback: iherb yerba mate()
Pingback: Paint and sip()
Pingback: 1/2-Inch Drive Click Torque Wrench()
Pingback: what do you need to know()
Pingback: 1/2-Inch Drive Click Torque Wrench()
Pingback: Law Of Devotion Review()
Pingback: jewellery()
Pingback: Microcapmagazine.com()
Pingback: Click intensity()
Pingback: iqoption()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: U-Thrive Marketing()
Pingback: Realtor BPO REO Real Estate Foreclosure()
Pingback: Mobile Apps()
Pingback: need money now()
Pingback: do you wanna screw()
Pingback: paket tour bali untuk keluarga()
Pingback: #3626;ติ๊กทู()
Pingback: web design houston()
Pingback: http://safetymom.ca/h2s-alive/()
Pingback: homework help()
Pingback: Dr Field Harrison()
Pingback: elite dating()
Pingback: apartamente noi sibiu()
Pingback: best diaper bags()
Pingback: bulk messaging via whatsapp()
Pingback: whatsapp channels()
Pingback: real estate brokerage spring hill()
Pingback: tv antennas spokane()
Pingback: Houston SEO()
Pingback: dart boards bozeman()
Pingback: discover more here()
Pingback: emotionalconsciousness()
Pingback: how to save a relationship,()
Pingback: Wordpress Tutorials()
Pingback: Best pre- workouts()
Pingback: music()
Pingback: click this link()
Pingback: REGALO BODA()
Pingback: events concerts()
Pingback: watercraft mechanic()
Pingback: Data collection and billing()
Pingback: find out more()
Pingback: binary options trading signals live()
Pingback: learn more()
Pingback: extraction de donnees()
Pingback: dryer box()
Pingback: find out more()
Pingback: Solar power()
Pingback: read more here()
Pingback: movie torrents()
Pingback: professional custom essay writing service()
Pingback: Bernardina Kiger()
Pingback: buy essay online()
Pingback: roasting pan with rack and lid()
Pingback: buy a book review essay()
Pingback: find out more()
Pingback: Columbia()
Pingback: read this()
Pingback: buy research papers online no plagiarism()
Pingback: ballrooms Houston()
Pingback: index()
Pingback: cheap carpet cleaner()
Pingback: max()
Pingback: Latest Tech Updates()
Pingback: hair extensions online()
Pingback: best cheap hair extensions()
Pingback: Austin Fence and Deck()
Pingback: buying essays illegal()
Pingback: Canon Compatible CLI-251XL High Yield Cyan()
Pingback: affärsjurister stockholm()
Pingback: discover more here()
Pingback: Solar Panels()
Pingback: Hard drive destruction service()
Pingback: launch()
Pingback: read this()
Pingback: cute comforters()
Pingback: How Does most expensive jewelry Work?()
Pingback: read this()
Pingback: cute comforters for queen size bed()
Pingback: Tobi and Fabian()
Pingback: cute down comforters()
Pingback: cute comforters college()
Pingback: click here()
Pingback: cute navy blue comforters()
Pingback: workfromhome()
Pingback: toenail fungus cures()
Pingback: cute designer comforters()
Pingback: fun()
Pingback: cute baby comforters()
Pingback: cute comforters walmart()
Pingback: Natural Gemstone Jewelry()
Pingback: cute anchor comforters()
Pingback: marine engine gaskets()
Pingback: cute bed comforters for college()
Pingback: eniyicanli casino siteleri()
Pingback: ruletkurallarinelerdir()
Pingback: click here()
Pingback: cute cheap bed comforters()
Pingback: poslovni prostor()
Pingback: repair iphone()
Pingback: creare website cluj()
Pingback: See inside()
Pingback: latest hollywood gossip()
Pingback: cute comforters and bedding()
Pingback: The Lost Ways()
Pingback: cute comforters()
Pingback: proposal()
Pingback: lubes and lotions()
Pingback: cute bedroom comforters()
Pingback: Death notices()
Pingback: website development pensacola()
Pingback: yoga instructor certification himalayas()
Pingback: cute comforters online()
Pingback: Funny()
Pingback: in home pet sitter in naples()
Pingback: cute comforters()
Pingback: shuttle()
Pingback: Best drones for sale()
Pingback: cute comforters()
Pingback: apartment building insurance california()
Pingback: vegan cooking()
Pingback: bee cave flood damage restoration()
Pingback: cute daybed comforters()
Pingback: Movies Online()
Pingback: overnight dog sitter naples fl()
Pingback: Robert Augustus Masters()
Pingback: Day Spa Double()
Pingback: raspberry ketones()
Pingback: cute full comforters()
Pingback: law of attraction money()
Pingback: cute chevron comforters()
Pingback: best voice lessons near me()
Pingback: cute baby girl comforters()
Pingback: coupon codes()
Pingback: free spins no deposit()
Pingback: clash royale()
Pingback: loops()
Pingback: house loops()
Pingback: I thought about this()
Pingback: ssd shared hosting()
Pingback: Business law()
Pingback: Bepure()
Pingback: 1/4-Inch Drive Click Torque Wrench()
Pingback: Buy Sell property Los Angeles or Souther California()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Review()
Pingback: New London CT DJ()
Pingback: Precision Mould()
Pingback: Transport und Logistik()
Pingback: cute Good Morning Love Quotes For Him Or Her()
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/user/tijuanthedon1()
Pingback: TEDx()
Pingback: EDM()
Pingback: makijaz()
Pingback: royalty free video clips()
Pingback: thefappening.tigaz.top()
Pingback: mobile strike hack()
Pingback: tchat sans inscription()
Pingback: GE JVM7195SFSS()
Pingback: SEO expert()
Pingback: seo ekspert()
Pingback: Shenzhen R&C Electronic Co., Ltd()
Pingback: Foxtail Pool Club()
Pingback: epic fantasy()
Pingback: clothes()
Pingback: Y-ou International Trade Co., Ltd.()
Pingback: Camiseta Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks()
Pingback: Home Page()
Pingback: jvzoo top seller()
Pingback: Wordpress tutorials()
Pingback: How To Get Traffic To Your Website Fast And Easy()
Pingback: cccam server()
Pingback: printing()
Pingback: Recipes()
Pingback: http://printingvip.bravesites.com()
Pingback: LiveStreamRugby()
Pingback: angry birds()
Pingback: club flyers new york only ClubFlyersPrints.com()
Pingback: sustainable materials()
Pingback: Morale Patch()
Pingback: inflatable bath pillow()
Pingback: CBD cream()
Pingback: comprar en amazon()
Pingback: Solo Ads()
Pingback: Business Products Reviews()
Pingback: kids animation()
Pingback: http://bit.ly/1R3rpYt()
Pingback: cialis generic()
Pingback: viagra online without prescription()
Pingback: Mdz rent a car()
Pingback: Surviving The Final Bubble()
Pingback: samsonite carry on luggage()
Pingback: emergency locksmith london()
Pingback: home gymnastics equipment cheap()
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle Review()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Duffle Bag()
Pingback: spam king()
Pingback: online casino Malaysia()
Pingback: Gordie Howe Jersey()
Pingback: visit here()
Pingback: how to grow hair back()
Pingback: Detroit Lions T-Shirts()
Pingback: gratis Webdesign()
Pingback: Bondage gear()
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey()
Pingback: coloring()
Pingback: http://www.aptekakamagra.pl/blog/viagra-opinie-lekarzy/()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog()
Pingback: This Web site()
Pingback: 10 Most Amazing Vehicles()
Pingback: Asian Porn()
Pingback: here()
Pingback: Kamagra tabletki()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: Anal Porn()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers T-Shirts()
Pingback: Free Amateur Porn()
Pingback: Amateur Porn()
Pingback: Brazzers Porn()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store()
Pingback: executive coach new zealand()
Pingback: Learn Colors()
Pingback: pvp serverler()
Pingback: House music()
Pingback: forina pure()
Pingback: 10 Pcs Usb Sync Data Charging Cableï¿½()
Pingback: poker online Indonesia()
Pingback: Leki na potencje w aptekach()
Pingback: SEO()
Pingback: irctc login()
Pingback: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles peppa pig()
Pingback: airport taxi service boston()
Pingback: gramercy park grange road()
Pingback: cleaning companies()
Pingback: Sugar Daddy New York()
Pingback: Campbell()
Pingback: asian marriage()
Pingback: UK Competitions()
Pingback: ganar dinero operando forex()
Pingback: nursery rhymes()
Pingback: #1 Chapter 13 Lawyer()
Pingback: Thanh Meakin()
Pingback: lollipop()
Pingback: Colors()
Pingback: Plastic surgeon Cyprus()
Pingback: 10 mais()
Pingback: Music()
Pingback: film insurance()
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SkX5td-pg1k()
Pingback: life insurance lawyer()
Pingback: watch batman v superman 2016 online free()
Pingback: windows and doors replacement()
Pingback: Yoga Weight Loss Execersize()
Pingback: Tseries()
Pingback: best binary options()
Pingback: order food denver()
Pingback: Los 10()
Pingback: Man Cave()
Pingback: domino qiu qiu()
Pingback: FastComet Coupon()
Pingback: sauvage swimwear floral()
Pingback: FLUSH HANDLE()
Pingback: videos for children()
Pingback: address()
Pingback: E2020 Education Login()
Pingback: #2 pencils()
Pingback: Fist()
Pingback: Peppa Pig English Episodes()
Pingback: this URL()
Pingback: serviced apartment in ho chi minh city()
Pingback: bella beauty skin care()
Pingback: life coach west vancouver bc()
Pingback: Yasir Qadhi()
Pingback: Silicon Dioxide()
Pingback: here()
Pingback: emf protection()
Pingback: Detroit Pistons 2016-17 Preview()
Pingback: Detroit Lions T-Shirts()
Pingback: CHECK THIS WEBSITE()
Pingback: zip()
Pingback: istanbul escort bayan()
Pingback: Spiderman()
Pingback: cartoons()
Pingback: Street Food Vietnam()
Pingback: freebetcastle online bookies()
Pingback: golf driver swing()
Pingback: Miami Lakes Real Estate()
Pingback: qiu qiu online()
Pingback: agen poker online()
Pingback: Globalandia()
Pingback: agen bola online()
Pingback: poker online()
Pingback: Super Mario Run Game Coin Download()
Pingback: canada goose()
Pingback: essentials spa tampa()
Pingback: my link()
Pingback: Crabion Express & Holding Broker()
Pingback: Bridgette()
Pingback: Teknik()
Pingback: animation video Styles()
Pingback: replica sunglasses()
Pingback: skor bola()
Pingback: Ahh Smile()
Pingback: rvsm equipment()
Pingback: how to make money fast()
Pingback: sports memorabilia()
Pingback: penis enlargement products()
Pingback: stephen hebscher()
Pingback: Download IIA-CCSA Certification Dumps()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Hollywood()
Pingback: seminyak villa()
Pingback: kenneth calhoun()
Pingback: escort guide()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services West Park()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Miramar()
Pingback: Lean Belly Breakthrough()
Pingback: loan sharks()
Pingback: Forklift Truck()
Pingback: bici elettriche()
Pingback: bad credit payday loans()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: Things to do in Dubai()
Pingback: cleaning westlands()
Pingback: boots()
Pingback: Hegmann()
Pingback: Autographed Barry Sanders Jersey()
Pingback: apostille()
Pingback: God Loves You()
Pingback: mobdro app()
Pingback: grandstream gxv3275()
Pingback: dome event hire()
Pingback: Search Engine()
Pingback: Kamagra 100()
Pingback: Premier Popcorn Gourmet Popcorn Store()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: Commercial finance()
Pingback: Shipping pets from Sri Lanka()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: Cum()
Pingback: locations online()
Pingback: Garcinia cambogia()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: ugolemqvane na penisa()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: Montagewagen()
Pingback: www.panelepodlogowe1.pl()
Pingback: floor24.net.pl()
Pingback: cool motorcycle helmets()
Pingback: twitter.com/PpcHelpers()
Pingback: swtor credits()
Pingback: ea profit v11 2015 _ zip()
Pingback: Pulseira Relógio Nike Digital LED()
Pingback: Feng Shui Living Room()
Pingback: electrician in Melbourne()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: plumber()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: Porno Chat()
Pingback: Foro Atletico Madrid()
Pingback: us tax()
Pingback: esthétique sans chirurgie()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: online games()
Pingback: house bond cleaning Brisbane()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: zenphorol()
Pingback: devenir trader()
Pingback: HSV Eraser review()
Pingback: korea()
Pingback: lose weight fast()
Pingback: RankCipher Review()
Pingback: refrigerated air conditioner()
Pingback: Agen Judi()
Pingback: Melbourne plumbers()
Pingback: www.washwiserebate.com()
Pingback: upholstery cleaning()
Pingback: real estate investing()
Pingback: Gift ideas for men()
Pingback: Eurokastenwagen()
Pingback: FDA Nsaids()
Pingback: porno casalinghe()
Pingback: official website()
Pingback: Acetyl L-Carnitine()
Pingback: MILF Ava Addams Cheating In The Shower()
Pingback: do you agree()
Pingback: besï¿½g os her()
Pingback: Tacoma Park, Maryland()
Pingback: Sports betting()
Pingback: Charlotte immigration lawyer()
Pingback: UPVC double glazed windows()
Pingback: http://wswbbs.leyoo.com/space-uid-561211.html()
Pingback: education()
Pingback: simple learning()
Pingback: nevis resort bulgarije()
Pingback: The Iranian TV Best series SHahrzad series Film()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: Medicare Supplement Plans 2018()
Pingback: half girlfriend songs video()
Pingback: firkantet trampolin()
Pingback: barf hundefoder()
Pingback: http://motuandpatlugames.in()
Pingback: Diamond engagement rings in Houston()
Pingback: toner samsung d101()
Pingback: Irvine Eye Doctor()
Pingback: poker online terpercaya()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: Look At This()
Pingback: Düzce Eskort()
Pingback: orthopedic sandals()
Pingback: repeat cycle timer()
Pingback: Kansas Roofing Contractors()
Pingback: penis enlargement tips()
Pingback: RV Breakdown()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: drug rehab()
Pingback: Gourmet Popcorn from Premier Popcorn()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: Hand Spinner Wholesale()
Pingback: https://sapoallnatural.com/()