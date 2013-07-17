Back to Home Page

Vote for your favorite Tina Kotek cartoon

by In the news Wednesday, July 17. 2013

By Taxpayer Association of Oregon
The defining issue of our time is Oregon’s $14 billion government employee pension PERS debt as acknowledged by everyone including Governor Kitzhaber, former Governor Kulongoski and Oregon’s leading newspapers.  House Speaker Tina Kotek rejected meaningful changes and instead ramped up state spending and  borrowing as if  the laws of economics and math do not exist — putting everyone in financial jeopardy in the future. Please look at our two cartoons and vote on your favorite on the right hand side of this website.  Please also Like, Tweet and email this cartoon.

toon-kotek-spendtoon-kotek-titanic2

 

 

