Obama once refused to let Detroit go bankrupt, now just watches

by In the news Friday, July 19. 2013

Detriot-Bankrupt

by NW Spotlight

The city of Detroit filed the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history yesterday.

In President Obama’s weekly address back on October 13, 2012, the President told America “We refused to throw in the towel and do nothing. We refused to let Detroit go bankrupt.” But Detroit did end up filing bankruptcy – and today USA Today is reporting that President Obama and his senior team will just “closely monitor the situation in Detroit.”

 

