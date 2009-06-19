Back to Home Page

July 4 Tea Party Celebrations

by Kurt Weber Friday, June 19. 2009

On July 4, from Astoria to Newberg to Bend, New Port to McMinville, Tea Party celebrations will take place in Oregon. Build on the momentum of the Tax Day Tea Parties, visit Oregon Tea Party, view the list on the left and contact the local organizer to assist, to participate. On Independence Day, Portland—Liberty on the Rocks will march in the parade in Hillsboro, the state’s second largest. Modern day Sons (and Daughters) of Liberty must be visible. Be seen and celebrate Independence Day in revolutionary style!

