State Rep. Dennis Richardson announces candidacy for Governor

Dennis Richardson for Governor
Central Point, Ore. – Representative Dennis Richardson (R-Central Point) announced today that he will seek the Republican gubernatorial nomination for the May Primary election leading up to the November 2014 General election.
“After serving more than 10 years in the Oregon Legislature, I believe Oregonians deserve a leader who understands our state has the capability and the resources needed to ensure our families thrive and future generations have the opportunities they need to be successful,” said Richardson. “I would be honored to serve the State of Oregon as our next governor!”
Richardson, 63, is a resident of Central Point and has run a successful law practice for 30 years. As a husband, father, a combat Vietnam War veteran and an elected official, Richardson has spent his life championing causes for individuals, families and businesses.
“We need a leader who understands that creating an economic environment where small businesses and young entrepreneurs can flourish will lead to family-wage jobs, a world-class education for our students, and sensible programs to help our most vulnerable citizens,” Richardson stated. “It’s time to change Oregon’s course. It’s time we start serving the people of Oregon better. We are stronger when we work together.”
Richardson noted that as governor, his key focuses will be working to reduce the unemployment rate that has been stagnant since the recession; increasing educational outcomes for Oregon’s students; and creating solutions to the growing needs of Oregon’s senior citizens and veteran community.
The campaign across Oregon starts today beginning at 8 a.m. at the Central Point War Memorial in Don Jones Park; 10:30 a.m. at Murphy Plywood in Eugene; 12:30 p.m. at Pioneer Park in Bend; and 4:30 p.m. at the Oregon Convention Center in Portland.
Richardson and his wife Cathy, who just celebrated their 40th anniversary this past weekend, plan to travel across Oregon later this fall to meet with voters throughout the state.
Please click here to visit the Dennis Richardson for Governor web site
