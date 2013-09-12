IT’S ALIVE! 5 things to know about the CRC

by Shelby Sebens | Northwest Watchdog
The replacement bridge from Portland to Vancouver, also known as the Columbia River Crossing, won’t die. Despite opposition from all sides and a lack of funding from Washington state, Oregon’s governor and proponents of the project are just not willing to let it go.
The odds are stacked against the bridge, with no funding from Washington state, a tight deadline and plenty of opposition. As Oregon considers going it alone on a revised bridge project that includes light rail, here’s 5 things you need to know.
1. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Oregon Gov. John Kitzhaber announced last month that the states had come to a mitigation agreement with the third and final manufacturer that would be impacted by the new bridge, with its height of 116 feet. Also crucial here is the deadline. The states have submitted a permit application to the U.S. Coast Guard that must be issued by Sept. 30 for the project to move forward.
Governors Inslee, Kitzhaber announce final mitigation agreement on Columbia River Crossing (Governor John Kitzhaber)
2. The project would be all Oregon as Washignton’s Legislature voted against funding its portion of the project earlier this summer. Transportation officials say they would reduce the Washington interchanges, reducing the project from $3.4 billion to $2.7 billion. And state officials say it’s feasible for Oregon to go it alone.
State treasury official says Oregon-only Columbia River Crossing could float (Oregonian)
3. Oregon would likely have to take up the issue in a yet to be called special session Sept. 30. During the regular session lawmakers voted for a $3.4 billion bridge project that hinged on funding from Washington state. A special session this month is still up in the air.
Kitzhaber: ‘Extremely disappointed’ in Washington state Senate (NW Watchdog)
4. Although the bridge project received bipartisan support in the regular session, going it alone could be a tougher sell. State Rep. Dennis Richardson, who is also a Republican candidate for governor, has already flipped. In a recent newsletter he said he would not support the CRC this time around.
Columbia River Crossing – Past, Present and Future? (Rep. Dennis Richardson)
5. And finally, it’s important to note the last time around the project faced major opposition and hours long public hearings from both sides of the political spectrum. Environmentalists and conservatives alike are already driving the campaign against the bridge project.
Northwest Watchdog is a project of the Franklin Center for Government & Public Integrity
Pingback: Blue Coaster33()
Pingback: free movie downloads()
Pingback: tv online, online tv()
Pingback: free movie downloads()
Pingback: watch free movies online()
Pingback: watch free movies online()
Pingback: DIRECTV Satellite Television()
Pingback: stop parking()
Pingback: xnxx()
Pingback: parking()
Pingback: click here.()
Pingback: site link()
Pingback: locksmith round rock()
Pingback: plumbers richmond va()
Pingback: important site()
Pingback: house blue()
Pingback: electrician gloves()
Pingback: plan()
Pingback: paypal loans()
Pingback: pay per day loan plans()
Pingback: water ionizer()
Pingback: water ionizer()
Pingback: ppl electric()
Pingback: pay plan()
Pingback: alkaline water()
Pingback: this post()
Pingback: 3nvb54wnxd5cbvbecnv5ev75bc()
Pingback: cm59x4ctxckw54mtdfsgw9j5nwmt()
Pingback: xfwmrt5gzngfw5wtrjfgxe85mrwfqd()
Pingback: in home dog care()
Pingback: melbourne()
Pingback: webcammen()
Pingback: NBA Online Stream()
Pingback: Stacy Nesti()
Pingback: ecograf Doppler()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: banheira()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: yspro.ne.jp()
Pingback: Cicely()
Pingback: go to this site()
Pingback: look at this site()
Pingback: movie2k()
Pingback: plumbing repair Tarrytown()
Pingback: roofing()
Pingback: foundation repair()
Pingback: forfancyhair.com()
Pingback: Acen()
Pingback: Carpet cleaning()
Pingback: plumbing leak repair()
Pingback: Employment law attorney()
Pingback: http://mojeekstrastrona.besaba.com/?p=7032()
Pingback: Extract phone numbers()
Pingback: licensed master plumber()
Pingback: kids toys online india()
Pingback: Life coaching()
Pingback: obat ejakulasi dini()
Pingback: Final Cut Pro X Effect Tutorials()
Pingback: wheelchair transportation()
Pingback: We Buy Houses Fast San Antonio Texas Area()
Pingback: pillow()
Pingback: How To Sell My House Without a Realtor San Antonio Texas Area()
Pingback: What is a Short Sale San Antonio Texas Area()
Pingback: disabled transportation()
Pingback: youtube favorites()
Pingback: business model for anals()
Pingback: http://jcsaweb.com/component/k2/itemlist/user/198880()
Pingback: blackjack()
Pingback: funny()
Pingback: at here()
Pingback: Grove Isle Miami()
Pingback: best ayurvedic treatment in india()
Pingback: Wood Profits Review()
Pingback: online arbitrage software()
Pingback: australia motivational speaker()
Pingback: Sean Cocroft()
Pingback: meaning of alrigo()
Pingback: TechSmith Promo Code()
Pingback: Function Guitarist()
Pingback: free porn()
Pingback: sheep()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: Maid Insurance Singapore()
Pingback: healthy eating on the run()
Pingback: Healthy eating busy schedule()
Pingback: second hand clothes wholesale()
Pingback: rubber stamping()
Pingback: business cards printing()
Pingback: Georgian Bay()
Pingback: professional manufacturer of store fixtures()
Pingback: forex discount()
Pingback: usapaydayloans()
Pingback: Accommodation Chamonix()
Pingback: vapir no2 vaporizer()
Pingback: Free Marvelous Designer texturing tutorial()
Pingback: get twitch followers()
Pingback: iqoptions()
Pingback: African American Books()
Pingback: IOS Apps()
Pingback: Jeremy McGilvrey()
Pingback: flat belly overnight()
Pingback: Self-Help()
Pingback: through the eyes of built()
Pingback: d shopping tv ï¿½rï¿½nleri()
Pingback: anastasiadate()
Pingback: how to make money from home for free()
Pingback: best edm 2016()
Pingback: GPS()
Pingback: Signature Bail Bonds()
Pingback: Email advertising USA()
Pingback: Custom Vape Box Mods()
Pingback: ollas rena ware()
Pingback: apartamente sibiu()
Pingback: car accessories natick ma()
Pingback: Bowcutt Dental - Teeth Whitening Cedar Park()
Pingback: family dentistry cedar park()
Pingback: hair nose trimmer at walmart()
Pingback: compagnie de menage()
Pingback: hcg injections()
Pingback: women clothing()
Pingback: Wordpress Tutorials()
Pingback: Social Media Marketing()
Pingback: punta cana se necesita visa()
Pingback: activities in Hawaii()
Pingback: no anchor links please()
Pingback: tenerife estate agents()
Pingback: fundraising()
Pingback: Courtyard gardens Canberra()
Pingback: Crazy Bulk Dbal()
Pingback: Solar()
Pingback: black diamond ring()
Pingback: Singapore Purtier Placenta()
Pingback: download movies torrents()
Pingback: party light 2012()
Pingback: best mattresses 2016()
Pingback: Larger women shoes()
Pingback: jump manual()
Pingback: mobile strike hack apk()
Pingback: Franklin()
Pingback: Disciplinary action Robert G Creely()
Pingback: digital marketing jersey()
Pingback: Neuro Linguistic Programing()
Pingback: surry hills carpet cleaning()
Pingback: free kik guide()
Pingback: Qunching Furnace()
Pingback: Tummy Tuck Plano()
Pingback: hard drive shredding()
Pingback: Dietary Supplements()
Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/sexiercom/()
Pingback: Tobi and Fabian()
Pingback: fly away()
Pingback: jobs()
Pingback: rsi alert()
Pingback: Wearable()
Pingback: iphone 5 screen protector()
Pingback: TulsaOKBailBonds()
Pingback: judi bola()
Pingback: sanitation()
Pingback: streetview()
Pingback: how to get an ex back using loa()
Pingback: international language learning online()
Pingback: best yoga school in india()
Pingback: forex accurate()
Pingback: road safety()
Pingback: Control()
Pingback: shuttle()
Pingback: vegan cooking()
Pingback: putlocker()
Pingback: sms marketing()
Pingback: marquetry doors()
Pingback: best pet sitter naples fl()
Pingback: law of attraction money()
Pingback: Secondhand clothes()
Pingback: Recommended Site()
Pingback: celebrity custom wedding dress events heroes()
Pingback: davidwygant.com()
Pingback: us proxies list()
Pingback: hoer()
Pingback: best casino bonuses()
Pingback: Private investigator Pretoria()
Pingback: Purely()
Pingback: clash royale hack code()
Pingback: Buy Sell property Los Angeles or Souther California()
Pingback: Inspiring Life Is Too Short Quotes()
Pingback: YouTube()
Pingback: dog walkers()
Pingback: Transport und Logistik()
Pingback: chlamydia informatie()
Pingback: youtube.com()
Pingback: Mindy()
Pingback: california psychics()
Pingback: Medix College Reviews()
Pingback: usa online casino()
Pingback: Ottawa Naturopath()
Pingback: poker online()
Pingback: petua()
Pingback: ï»¿Long Island Lice removal()
Pingback: bountiful divorce lawyer()
Pingback: edarling()
Pingback: web design()
Pingback: http://cutt.us/8APCd()
Pingback: bus from cusco to puno()
Pingback: Buy Beats Instantly()
Pingback: food warmer buffet pyrex party()
Pingback: SEO Norge()
Pingback: www.rc4k.com()
Pingback: Blogger()
Pingback: Self-Help()
Pingback: edarling()
Pingback: massage()
Pingback: indonesia wallpaper()
Pingback: Prison()
Pingback: la viagra()
Pingback: T fal deep fryer()
Pingback: ï»¿san antonio bail bonds()
Pingback: click this()
Pingback: love()
Pingback: Singapore kid birthday party service()
Pingback: Clash of Kings Game()
Pingback: ï»¿san antonio bail bonds()
Pingback: randy abalkahd()
Pingback: printingvip.com()
Pingback: situs judi bola internasional()
Pingback: sms lån()
Pingback: printingvip.com()
Pingback: استمتع بالعاب فلاش()
Pingback: marketing land()
Pingback: ip booter()
Pingback: Hemp Oil()
Pingback: samsung unlock()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: jumping on the bed()
Pingback: five little monkeys()
Pingback: sklejka dlh()
Pingback: american heritage biomass()
Pingback: porno español()
Pingback: opiniones sobre miaffaire.com()
Pingback: Latest Offer()
Pingback: Whatsapp channels maker()
Pingback: ï»¿Storage Company Cheltenham()
Pingback: Melamine Dinnerware Sets()
Pingback: viagra()
Pingback: fallout 4 funny moments secrets locations()
Pingback: fashionmia twitter()
Pingback: pornhub()
Pingback: 百度钱包()
Pingback: http://bit.ly/20NZAu8()
Pingback: san antonio bail bonds()
Pingback: san antonio bail bonds()
Pingback: 2016 Detroit Lions NFL Preview()
Pingback: business computer repair()
Pingback: Wells()
Pingback: kalici makyaj()
Pingback: web design()
Pingback: consultar PIS()
Pingback: what is empowr all about()
Pingback: recupero dati()
Pingback: oversized recliner()
Pingback: Despacho de abogados penalistas Madrid()
Pingback: spam scam()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jerseys()
Pingback: techos de aluminio()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Sweatshirts()
Pingback: casino malaysia online()
Pingback: ï»¿academia do importador()
Pingback: how to grow your hair back()
Pingback: electrician()
Pingback: lenovo mobile()
Pingback: ï»¿Sexchillan()
Pingback: Escorts en iquique()
Pingback: MUSIC()
Pingback: nursery rhymes()
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store()
Pingback: 10 most()
Pingback: cranecrews.com()
Pingback: Medical Waste Disposal California()
Pingback: Medical Waste Disposal San Francisco()
Pingback: mortgage broker Toronto()
Pingback: Fetish Porn()
Pingback: Michigan Wolverines Jackets()
Pingback: ï»¿pest control()
Pingback: what to do()
Pingback: ï»¿Company Reviews()
Pingback: best cellulite treatment()
Pingback: microsoft 365 customer support phone number()
Pingback: check pnr status()
Pingback: fast cash lender()
Pingback: peppa pig finger family nursery rhymes()
Pingback: nude modeling jobs()
Pingback: airport taxi service boston()
Pingback: Kimmy Granger Likes It Rough()
Pingback: Rosia()
Pingback: poodle dog breed information()
Pingback: cheap club flyers()
Pingback: photo booth toronto()
Pingback: Limo Vancouver BC()
Pingback: purifiadoras de agua()
Pingback: Buy male sex toys online now()
Pingback: Paul DeGregory()
Pingback: Mummy Blogger()
Pingback: pozyczki()
Pingback: pozyczki()
Pingback: Minecraft Account()
Pingback: Top in Chapter 13 Bankruptcy Lawyers()
Pingback: Medical Waste Disposal Tampa Bay()
Pingback: brainsmart ultra()
Pingback: nursery rhymes()
Pingback: ï»¿Porn()
Pingback: Colors()
Pingback: why not check here()
Pingback: Best Buy Smartphone Accessories()
Pingback: ï»¿thirdphaseofmoon()
Pingback: Detroit Sports Shop()
Pingback: Video production Services()
Pingback: Singapore Internet Marketing()
Pingback: robot para opciones binarias 2016()
Pingback: coloring book()
Pingback: http://www.mypsychicadvice.com()
Pingback: cocuk eskort bayan()
Pingback: cocuk eskort bayan()
Pingback: cocuk eskort bayan()
Pingback: coin shop()
Pingback: Cocuk Escort Bayan()
Pingback: Liberal arts degree jobs()
Pingback: Cocuk escort()
Pingback: FastComet Coupon()
Pingback: sbobet asia()
Pingback: sauvage swimwear blue gypsy()
Pingback: child escort girl()
Pingback: event marketing()
Pingback: child escort girl()
Pingback: buy()
Pingback: Laga iPhone 6 stockholm()
Pingback: kill la kill cosplay()
Pingback: sex toys()
Pingback: Android app development()
Pingback: E2020 Education Login()
Pingback: drawing paper()
Pingback: spam()
Pingback: Fist()
Pingback: cocuk escort()
Pingback: Gil()
Pingback: Getting Viagra with Allure Nottingham Escorts()
Pingback: Mittie()
Pingback: instagram porn()
Pingback: cloud backups()
Pingback: Zack Childress Real Estate Investing Seminar Reviews()
Pingback: payday loans()
Pingback: What Men Secretly Want Review()
Pingback: Peppa pig English Episodes()
Pingback: tampa couples spa()
Pingback: Pheromones()
Pingback: dermis skin care()
Pingback: pornhub()
Pingback: gta v mods()
Pingback: memory courses in Singapore()
Pingback: my latest blog post()
Pingback: cheap yeezy shoes()
Pingback: lunch talks Singapore()
Pingback: other()
Pingback: furniture village voucher codes()
Pingback: ship arrest tunisia()
Pingback: hulk()
Pingback: furniture village voucher codes()
Pingback: singapore event company()
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer()
Pingback: second mortgages()
Pingback: cartoons()
Pingback: player via video()
Pingback: Fast Food()
Pingback: Runescape()
Pingback: carb blocker 4 von powertec()
Pingback: pokemon go free coins()
Pingback: poker niche()
Pingback: situs poker()
Pingback: agen taruhan bola()
Pingback: poker qq()
Pingback: Super Mario Run Game Coin Download()
Pingback: cloudHQ Sync Evernote()
Pingback: tampa international plaza()
Pingback: how to track your kids phone()
Pingback: Nicolasa()
Pingback: Xbox()
Pingback: windows 7 password recovery()
Pingback: machu picchu()
Pingback: natural penis enlargement pills()
Pingback: http://whartonjournal.com/2015/10/20/keep-calm-and-embrace/()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Hollywood()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Deerfield Beach()
Pingback: Ubud Villa()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Pembroke Pines()
Pingback: seminyak villa()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Dania Beach()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Deerfield Beach()
Pingback: Lean Belly Breakthrough()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Lauderdale Lakes()
Pingback: agen taruhan bola()
Pingback: women's shoes()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: SOCIAL()
Pingback: tlk chat()
Pingback: How Does His Secret Obsession Work()
Pingback: Search 3000 App()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: sildenafil bez recepty()
Pingback: Cunt()
Pingback: url()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: vintage postcards()
Pingback: ugolemqvane na penisa()
Pingback: Bubble Level Mount()
Pingback: Malatya Eskort()
Pingback: best motorcycle helmet()
Pingback: swtor credits()
Pingback: lesbian milf porn()
Pingback: registro de patente()
Pingback: trunk club()
Pingback: use coconut oil for beard()
Pingback: DUI lawyer Chandler()
Pingback: currumbin wildlife sanctuary()
Pingback: las vegas()
Pingback: WHAT HAPPENS IF YOU COOK A HUMAN()
Pingback: Foro Atletico Madrid()
Pingback: affiliate marketing()
Pingback: Porno Chat()
Pingback: affiliate marketing()
Pingback: Phalaenopsis Orchids care()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: devenir millionnaire()
Pingback: Outdoor Kitchens()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم نفس()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: david sammon social media()
Pingback: forum tenerife()
Pingback: motuandpatlugames()
Pingback: Natur Warriors()
Pingback: amazing selling machine()
Pingback: motuandpatlugames()
Pingback: foto porno amatoriali()
Pingback: MILF Ava Addams Cheating In The Shower()
Pingback: Visit This Link()
Pingback: گروه صنعتی ماندگار()
Pingback: دانلود آهنگ()
Pingback: technology()
Pingback: wedding flowers bulk()