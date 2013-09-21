10 people who really hate Oregon’s new Obamacare ad

by Shelby Sebens | Northwest Watchdog
From recalling acid trips of the 1960s to likening it to communist propaganda, it’s safe to say several critics are less than pleased with Oregon’s latest Obamacare ad.
Conservative sites and the social media sphere are blowing up after Oregon released its latest ad featuring cartoon Oregonians flying together to the long live Oregonians tune.
Here it is in case you haven’t seen it yet:
This is the latest in a $3.2 million TV and radio ad campaign launched by Cover Oregon, the health agency set up to administer Obamacare in Oregon.
The first two ads featured local artists singing the folk-type long live Oregonians song that easily gets stuck in your head. Critics didn’t think it could get more hipster. Until it did. Or maybe more old school hippie than hipster.
Conservative sites & social media responses to the ads:
“What a waste of taxpayer dollars! Why don’t they use money to provide HEALTH CARE to people who can’t afford it instead of paying some ad agency who apparently is in a 60s time warp. The billboards are even stupider than this ad. No website, no information just some weird drawings and a slogan.” Lisa Anderson on Facebook
“are we living in Russia?” Kathy Drury on Facebook
“Obamacare jingle on Oregon TV&Radio sounds like a ‘communist Tune’ supplied by Mao Tse Tung. Next Tweets will contain some lines.” Sugarbear @yamapfaff (Twitter)
“$3.2M ‘Cover Oregon’ tv ad doesn’t explain anything. Maybe feeling good is enough to promote their Exchange.” Caroline Fraker @crfraker (Twitter)
“Oregon Portland is almost bankrupt and you spend 10 mil in ads for Obamacare. That makes me want it defunded even more now!” Johnny A @JohnAlbora (Twitter)
“‘Is LSD covered?’: Oregon’s new ad promoting O-care exchange must be seen to be believed. So, Oregon wants to teach the world to sing in perfect harmony … about upcoming enrollment in its state health care exchange. But all that hand-holding doesn’t come cheap:” Twitchy
“They make me want to run screaming from the room. It’s embarrassing to watch them, they are so cheesy.” Linda R Mills on Facebook
“Acid-Trip Obamacare Ad Costs Taxpayers $3.2 Million ‘We fly with our own wings, dreaming all the big dreams!’ Taxpayers are on the hook for $3.2 million for acid-trip TV ads promoting Obama…” Americans for Tax Reform
“Where is the line drawn where PR professionals feel compelled to barf at the depths to which their industry dives? Excuse me. I have to go to the bathroom…Eric Dubin, Managing Editor, TheNewsDoctors.com”
“A pathetic waste of hard earned tax payer $$$$$” Darren Sabin on Facebook
Northwest Watchdog is a project of the Franklin Center for Government & Public Integrity
