Oregon legislative special session update

by NW Spotlight
UPDATE (10/2 5:10 PM):
All five bills of the “Grand Bargain” package have been passed by the Oregon House and the Oregon Senate.
HOUSE: Tax bill (HB 3601) passed 36-22 – Dems had been 3 votes short – 10 Republicans voted YES. House passed HB 5101 (where to spend the new taxes) by a vote of 52-3. House passed the PERS reform bills: SB 861 by a vote of 30-24, and SB 862 by a vote of 55-0. House passed the GMO bill, SB 863 by a vote of 32-21.
SENATE: Senate passed PERS reform bills SB 861 (vote of 22-7) and SB 862 (vote of 27-2). Senate also passed the GMO bill, SB 863 (vote of 17-12). Senate passed the tax bill, HB 3601 by a vote of 18-10. Senate passed HB 5101 (where to spend the new taxes) by a vote of 27-1.
Background
During the regular session of the 77th Oregon Legislative Assembly that ran from January 14, 2013 to July 8, 2013, the Democrat-controlled legislature failed to seriously address the largest issue facing Oregon – PERS reform. They passed what critics referred to as “PERS Lite.” Democratic Gov. Kitzhaber failed to provide leadership during the regular session. Instead, he chose to travel to Bhutan to attend a conference on “Gross National Happiness”.
Recognizing that the Democrat-controlled legislature and Democratic governor had only passed “PERS Lite,” Gov. Kitzhaber spent time over the summer travelling the state to drum up support for iterations of his “Grand Bargain.”
The main feature of the “Grand Bargain” was a more serious attempt to pass meaningful PERS reforms – reforms that the Governor believed could shave $5 billion off of the $14 billion PERS unfunded liability. The “Grand Bargain” included sweeteners to secure support from fellow Democrats wary of the wrath of public employee unions – and sweeteners for Republicans to secure their support for the sweeteners for the Democrats.
On September 23, 2013, Gov. Kitzhaber issued a proclamation calling the Legislature into special session on Monday, September 30, 2013, to consider his “Grand Bargain”.
Republicans were excluded from leadership in the special session committees.
Critics of the planning leading up to the special session complained about the “behind closed doors” deal-making.
Special Session Days 1 & 2 (Mon/Tue): Hurry up and wait
Gov. Kitzhaber had initially intended for the special session to last just one day; then legislators were preparing themselves for it to last through Friday, but some progress very late Tuesday night raised the possibility of the special session ending today. It has taken longer than expected to find the right shade of lipstick for this “special session” pig.
Special session leadership has been in “closed-door negotiations over the bills,” trying to craft a deal that will get the support needed from an “ever-changing, mix of Republican and Democratic votes.”
Summarizing the first two days, Yuxing Zheng at The Oregonian wrote “For two days, rank-and-file legislators have been called to the Capitol first thing in the morning only to see hearings and floor session delayed until late in the day, if they’re held at all. Many have had to take leaves from work, while others canceled or came home early from vacations.”
Several legislators questioned the governor’s judgment in calling the special session, including Sen. Jackie Dingfelder (D-Portland) who is quoted in the Statesman Journal saying “I’m not really sure why we needed a special session; I don’t see any emergency here.”
Special Session Day 3 (Wed): “Grand Bargain” ready for a vote
Harry Esteve at The Oregonian reported late Tuesday night that the 5-bill “Grand Bargain” package moved out of the select committee and “Now it’s up to the full Legislature to decide the bills on the floors of the House and Senate. Votes are scheduled to begin [Weds] at 8:30 a.m. in the House, 10 a.m. in the Senate.”
What’s in the “Grand Bargain”?
Here’s a table of what’s in the “Grand Bargain” 5-bill package, using the description’s from Harry Esteve’s 10/1 article:
|PERS reforms
|SB 861 & 862 – put strict limits on cost of living increases to save more than $400 million a year
|meat of the special session
|Tax rule changes – net $200 million tax increase
|HB 3601 – raises cigarette taxes, raises taxes on some corporations & high income earners. Reduces medical tax deductions for some higher income seniors. Gives tax breaks to a range of business owners that pay individual income tax rates on their profits. Net effect: $200 million additional revenue for next 2 years, less after that.
|Sweeteners (tax increases for Democrats, tax breaks for Republicans)
|Where to spend the new taxes
|HB 5101 – appropriates the money to spend on schools and other programs
|Sweetener – it’s for the kids
|Buying select legislators’ votes
|SB 863 – limits local government regulation of genetically modified plants (GMO)
|Sweetener – for Republicans (and a few Dems)
Note on need for additional revenue (taxes) for “education and mental health programs”: as noted previously in Oregon Catalyst, “in the legislative session that just ended, the state general & lottery funds’ budget increased by a staggering $2 billion. It went from $14.7 billion for the last biennium to $16.7 billion in the current 2-year budget cycle. That $2 billion increase was accomplished without a tax increase – it just took an improving economic outlook.”
More reasons to oppose the “Grand Bargain”:
Why I oppose the grand bargain (Jeff Kropf)
Front page: Special session “Behind closed doors” taxes (Taxpayer Association of Oregon)
Dems’ PERS Lite was farcical, Kitz trying to provide political cover on next attempt (Sen. Doug Whitsett)
Oregon Senate Republicans ready to pass stand-alone PERS reforms in a special session
Pingback: iPad pillow()
Pingback: Blue Coaster33()
Pingback: xm8entv5yf4h65ddeoivgh9545()
Pingback: zwtxk85wyt4zsefx4mtgergfer()
Pingback: xmdxuyf8x4c5ygniwx4dyf4wcn5gxtdf()
Pingback: banheira()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: ecografe()
Pingback: Best buy iPhone Samsung accessories()
Pingback: Ottawa personal injury lawyer()
Pingback: Ignacia()
Pingback: goodwill san jose()
Pingback: wheelchair transportation()
Pingback: Kinder()
Pingback: quality automotive window tinting austin()
Pingback: read more()
Pingback: master plumbers Austin TX()
Pingback: bathroom sex()
Pingback: Logo design melbourne()
Pingback: Adipex()
Pingback: tattoo supplies()
Pingback: Adipex 37.5 mg()
Pingback: hair growth stimulation()
Pingback: travr()
Pingback: dental implants south austin()
Pingback: physiq vodka()
Pingback: Bail Bonds Tampa()
Pingback: Water Damage Restoration - Austin Texas Service Area()
Pingback: pet movers()
Pingback: my singing monster cheats()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: healthy eating on the run()
Pingback: healthy eating on the run()
Pingback: Alexander Law Firm - Litigation Attorneys()
Pingback: antispam e.v.()
Pingback: agencia publicidad malaga()
Pingback: detergenti naturali()
Pingback: carpet cleaning()
Pingback: mobile phone monitoring()
Pingback: we buy ugly houses()
Pingback: Erect on Demand()
Pingback: Radiator()
Pingback: http://bit.ly/1TEDslD()
Pingback: acid reflux cure()
Pingback: Android Apps()
Pingback: penny auction developer()
Pingback: flat belly overnight program()
Pingback: electro mix()
Pingback: best selling products()
Pingback: ComeGuadagnare()
Pingback: cf card 1gb()
Pingback: bad parking()
Pingback: nyc()
Pingback: dog training collar()
Pingback: gap insurance for cars()
Pingback: extraction de données sous excel()
Pingback: Dianabol for Sale()
Pingback: Femme de menage ste-julie()
Pingback: voir film()
Pingback: Crazy Bulk Coupons()
Pingback: lease luxury apartment austin()
Pingback: carpet cleaning Austin()
Pingback: dpstream streaming gratuit()
Pingback: Smart Drugs()
Pingback: FreeRushSale()
Pingback: Bodybuilding gym Stringer vest()
Pingback: canli casino oyna()
Pingback: celeb pics()
Pingback: homes san diego()
Pingback: daily dog walker naples fl()
Pingback: personal trainer()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Douglas Cotter()
Pingback: overnight pet sitter in naples()
Pingback: Jailbreak iOS 9.3()
Pingback: textyourexback.com,()
Pingback: Buy Forskolin Fuel()
Pingback: neurocell supplement reviews()
Pingback: overnight cat sitter naples fl()
Pingback: clash royale cheats()
Pingback: Myrtis()
Pingback: listen to this podcast()
Pingback: residual income()
Pingback: rocket portuguese language()
Pingback: Bowcutt Dental()
Pingback: the marketing company UK()
Pingback: view publisher site()
Pingback: candy saga()
Pingback: weight loss pills men()
Pingback: airport porn()
Pingback: highest rated dog walker in naples florida()
Pingback: top hair transplant clinic()
Pingback: foro escorts()
Pingback: appstore sms app()
Pingback: dependable deck builders Austin()
Pingback: baldness()
Pingback: mobile strike hack()
Pingback: Buy Beats Instantly()
Pingback: best stained concrete contractor Austin()
Pingback: garage door repair Austin TX()
Pingback: Sip and paint()
Pingback: tarrytown drain cleaning()
Pingback: allandale plumber austin()
Pingback: porn account()
Pingback: Surviving The Final Bubble()
Pingback: nordstrom coupon()
Pingback: UAN Status()
Pingback: hack para clash of clans()
Pingback: she said()
Pingback: jvzoo coupon()
Pingback: windows replacement()
Pingback: appliance repair services london()
Pingback: Austin water damage restoration()
Pingback: vip()
Pingback: vip print()
Pingback: printingvip()
Pingback: Massage Austin()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: Martin Lawrence Music R&B RNB HipHop()
Pingback: dlh()
Pingback: Cream Temulawak Original()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: http://facebook.com/workhorsepluginreviewalexbecker()
Pingback: blaty drewniane dlh()
Pingback: comprar en amazon()
Pingback: drjaydani()
Pingback: casual club opiniones()
Pingback: waterfront motels jensen beach()
Pingback: podlogi()
Pingback: whatsapp channels for whatsapp marketing()
Pingback: porn()
Pingback: http://latest-game-codes.com()
Pingback: Actress Pictures()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers T-Shirt()
Pingback: love image quotes()
Pingback: Garden city Ga Locksmith()
Pingback: http://www.whi-not.info/()
Pingback: cosmetic dentistry veneers Cedar Park()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Hoodies()
Pingback: oversizedrecliner.xyz()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jerseys()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers T-Shirts()
Pingback: sex()
Pingback: what helps hair grow()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Sweatshirts()
Pingback: Peppa pig()
Pingback: rcn210 bluetooth key off()
Pingback: 健麗,()
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey()
Pingback: Lead Paint Poisoning()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog()
Pingback: Asian Porn()
Pingback: modro()
Pingback: Anal Porn()
Pingback: Hardcore Porn()
Pingback: Lisa Ann Porn()
Pingback: Homemade Porn()
Pingback: Naughty America Porn()
Pingback: Reality Kings Porn()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Apparel()
Pingback: Bowling Store()
Pingback: new home communities Austin()
Pingback: forina pure()
Pingback: Detroit SEO()
Pingback: how to reduce cellulite()
Pingback: Levitra apteka()
Pingback: how to fill magic autofill in irctc()
Pingback: airport taxi service boston()
Pingback: office cleaning()
Pingback: club flyer printing cheap()
Pingback: live trading events daily()
Pingback: The Lost Ways()
Pingback: Mark Wooward()
Pingback: stained concrete Austin()
Pingback: Best Buy Smartphone Accessories()
Pingback: visit this website()
Pingback: branding()
Pingback: Dr. Isbruch Rosenheim()
Pingback: life insurance lawyer()
Pingback: batman vs superman free full movie putlocker()
Pingback: car dvd player()
Pingback: Unlock Her Legs Review()
Pingback: casino free()
Pingback: CUP PULL()
Pingback: Dreamlife Beats()
Pingback: http://msphack.com.pl()
Pingback: spam software()
Pingback: Federico()
Pingback: medcareer jobs()
Pingback: Studio414 Contest Winners()
Pingback: seo packages prices()
Pingback: Detroit Pistons 2016-17 Preview()
Pingback: bestchinahardware.com-Y()
Pingback: pendik escort bayan()
Pingback: taxi free()
Pingback: free pokecoins()
Pingback: canada goose()
Pingback: patiooutdoortables.com()
Pingback: seller amazon()
Pingback: Club()
Pingback: peru vacation()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم های جدید و برتر()
Pingback: skor bola()
Pingback: sports memorabilia()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: Villa in Ubud()
Pingback: villa in seminyak()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments North Lauderdale()
Pingback: kenneth calhoun()
Pingback: mobdro apk()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Coral Springs()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Davie()
Pingback: agen taruhan bola()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: amazon gift card()
Pingback: NETWORKING()
Pingback: health remedies()
Pingback: Taking a pet to Sri Lanka()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: Sadism()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: 4.5-18x40 Rifle Scope()
Pingback: michael minh nguyen()
Pingback: interracial milf porn()
Pingback: swtor credits()
Pingback: guaranteedppc()
Pingback: click the up coming website()
Pingback: mortgage broker()
Pingback: online styling service()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: electricians()
Pingback: online styling service()
Pingback: DUI Lawyer scottsdale()
Pingback: Gold Price()
Pingback: PureMature Lisa Ann Fucked By The Pool()
Pingback: Sex Cams()
Pingback: Foro Atletico Madrid()
Pingback: free instagram followers()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: erekcja()
Pingback: bioskop keren 21()
Pingback: motivational speaker business speaker corporate trainer()
Pingback: Phalaenopsis Orchids()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: nottingham escort()
Pingback: sex()
Pingback: Landscape Designer()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم نفس()
Pingback: köpa billiga concealer online()
Pingback: Movie Download()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: leki na erekcje()
Pingback: computer repair in New Jersey()
Pingback: facebook tenerife()
Pingback: real estate investing()
Pingback: cadastrar no facebook()
Pingback: troie amatoriali italiane()
Pingback: click here()
Pingback: motuandpatlugames()
Pingback: foto porno amatoriali()
Pingback: Montagewagen()
Pingback: check this out()
Pingback: trampolin()
Pingback: گروه صنعتی ماندگار()
Pingback: UPVC double glazed windows()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()