Obamacare: who pays for all the free stuff?

Many of the people who supported President Obama’s health insurance reforms did so because they thought their health care should be free or at least much less expensive.

The San Jose Mercury News ran a story on Saturday that talks about people beginning to experience the reality of Obamacare. One of those people is Cindy Vinson, a big believer in Obamacare. She votes independent and is proud to say she helped elect and re-elect President Barack Obama.

Cindy was floored recently when she opened her bill and discovered she will be paying $1,800 more a year for her individual policy. Her current policy is being replaced with a more expensive plan that conforms to all the requirements of Obamacare.

Cindy said “Of course, I want people to have health care; I just didn’t realize I would be the one who was going to pay for it personally.”

In order for someone to get something “for free,” someone has to pay for it. Cindy, who voted for President Obama, is surprised to learn she’s one of them.

