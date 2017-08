Dennis Linthicum announces primary run against Greg Walden

by In the news

Linthicum for Congress

KLAMATH FALLS, ORE. – Today, Klamath County Commissioner Chair Dennis Linthicum announced that he is running against incumbent Republican Congressman Greg Walden for the U.S. Representative position in Oregon’s 2nd District.

“Like many in the 2nd District, I think the Federal government is unwieldy and harmful in its current state,” Linthicum said. “As we saw with the recent shutdown debate – ordinary individuals and businesses are punished for Washington’s inability to manage our money. I want to stand up for everyday Oregonians, the farmers, ranchers, parents, students, entrepreneurs and individuals who make our country great with their ingenuity, work ethic and community spirit.”

“I’ve been so humbled by the outpouring of support during the exploratory phase of this run,” Linthicum continued. “I’m excited to continue to hear from people in the 2nd District as we work together for common-sense policies and individual liberty. Folks here care about economic growth and Constitutional conservatism, but their voice is largely going unheard. We need to allow enterprise to create jobs, build infrastructure and grant opportunity to everyone equally, not creating carve-outs for specific industries or kick-backs for those with connections.”

Linthicum said that his experience as a County Commissioner, a role in which he is very popular, led him to recognize that more reforms are needed at the Federal level. From the county office, he often feels unable to help his community, because of Federal regulations and intrusion on local life. He said this is unfair to Klamath, as well as other counties across Oregon, and he wants to help solve those issues and restore control to citizens and local governments.

Linthicum also said that he is committed to Oregon’s interests first. “I’m not trying to climb a political ladder or gain power,” he said. “I have deep knowledge of the economic forces and environmental issues that Oregonians face, and an inspiring view of America that sees possibility and not liability, hope and not fear. I believe that ‘We the People’ can take on the Washington elites and that every person can make a difference. As part of that, I think I can bring a fresh Constitutional perspective and common-sense solutions to our concerns, that the voters of Oregon’s 2nd District will whole-heartedly support.”

Supporters can help Commissioner Linthicum run for Congress on his website at www.Dennis2014.com