Rep. Vicki Berger won’t seek re-election to Oregon House

by In the news

by NW Spotlight

The Oregonian is reporting that Rep. Vicki Berger (R-Salem) announced today that she won’t be running for re-election. Rep. Berger said in a statement “I am not in any way putting aside my commitment to community, only refocusing in other areas.”

Rep. Berger was first elected to the Oregon House in November 2002, replacing Jackie Winters who successfully ran for the Oregon Senate.

Rep. Berger is the current House Republican Whip.