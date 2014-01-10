Greg Barreto running for House District 58

by In the news

Greg Barreto for State Representative

LAGRANDE – Greg Barreto, owner of Barreto Mfg., has announced his candidacy for State Representative House District 58. Greg has a passion to use his 30 years of business expertise in job creation to better serve the citizens of Eastern Oregon. Greg understands that in order for the people of District 58 to thrive, we need a sound economy and less regulation from state government.

“Those serving in Salem should be in the business of streamlining government and promoting an atmosphere for business to prosper “said Barreto. “I pledge to use my business skills to help create new opportunities to make the lives of House District 58 citizens better”.

Greg is endorsed by Union County Commissioners Mark Davidson, Bill Rosholt, and Steve McClure, as well as La Grande Mayor Dan Pokorney, Sheriff Boyd Rasmussen, former EOU President Dixie Lund, and Kevin Mannix, former Legislator and 2002 candidate for Governor. Local business owners Bob Coulter, Eric Laurence, Craig Braseth, ranchers Bob and Sharon Beck (past OCA President), Cheryl and Curtis Martin (past OCA President) are also supporting Greg as well as former Cove superintendent Jeff Clark, current and former school board members Chris Woodworth, John Sprenger-LaGrande and Phil O’Reilly-Union.

Greg’s innovative ideas and sound business practices give him distinctive insights to the challenges facing our rural communities as we fight for our voice to be heard in Salem. “After surviving the ups and downs of business in Oregon over the last 30 years, I know what it takes to create lasting prosperity in Eastern Oregon” Barreto said. “I’ll fight for sound ideas that benefit those I swear an oath to serve, which will often mean opposing government bureaucrats and the Portland crowd that runs Salem”.

Greg has lived in Oregon for 52 years and has been married for 34 years to his wife, Chris, a second generation Oregonian. He has eight children and four grandchildren. He has actively supported the local 4-H and FFA programs as well Community Connections for many years. He serves on the Union County Economic Development Board and is an elder at Grace Bible Church.