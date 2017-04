Thoughts and prayers for victims of Maryland mall tragedy

by In the news

by NW Spotlight

NBC in Washington D.C. is reporting that three people are dead, including the shooter, at an active shooting at a Maryland mall between Washington D.C. and Baltimore – the Columbia Mall.

In the coming days and weeks there will be much discussion of how best to prevent these types of tragedies, but for now our thoughts and prayers are with all of the victims and their families and friends, and to all the members of law enforcement and emergency services who responded to this tragedy.