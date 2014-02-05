Husband of Gabby Giffords coming to Oregon?

by In the news

The Oregon Firearms Federation is reporting that Mark Kelly, the husband of former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords (D-Ariz), is coming to testify on Sen. Floyd Prozanski’s “universal background check” bill tomorrow. The hearing on SB 1551 is scheduled for Thursday, 2/6/2014 at 8:00 AM.

While still a U.S. Representative in January 2011, Gabby Giffords was the victim of a shooting near Tuscon. After her courageous recovery, she and her husband became vocal and well-funded proponents of gun control.

Sen. Prozanski’s “universal background check” bill is resurfacing despite having failed to gain enough support last year and despite Oregon already having some of the most restrictive gun background check requirements in the nation.

The man who shot Gabby Giffords purchased the gun legally after passing a background check, and so Mark Kelly’s reason for testifying tomorrow will be more about his support of gun control in general than any relevance to the Oregon bill.

Mark Kelly has made news in the past for his controversial purchase of a .45 cal. handgun and an AR-15 and for being filmed by CNN shooting his wife’s Glock 9mm handgun – the same type of handgun that was used in his wife’s shooting.