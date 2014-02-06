In favor of clear-cuts

by Jack Swift
It might be fairly said that the entire thrust of Senator Wyden’s effort to repeal the 1937 O&C Act is purely and simply to eliminate clear-cuts. As he has said: “Will there be clear-cuts? No. End of story.”
This restriction is clear in the structure of his bill whether it is addressing conservation lands or forestry lands. But Senator Wyden offers no rationale for the elimination. He describes no advantage to be gained by the elimination. The approach is simply that clear-cuts must go. One is left to ask, “What’s wrong with clear-cuts?”
It should be clear that clear-cuts are nothing more or less than artificial clearings in an otherwise unbroken landscape of forest. Are clearings a bad thing? The great naturalist poet Robert Frost, of “stopping by woods on a snowy evening” and “the path not taken” fame, wrote an inspirational little book of poetry extolling the virtues of clearings. This was back in the 1950s. The book was “In the Clearing.”
His poetry celebrated the joy of clearings. Frost appreciated that woods and clearings go together.
As only poetry can do, Frost’s book eulogizes the joy experienced by the woodsman when he comes to a clearing in the woods. The wonderful expansions of the sensations of life, joy and freedom that overwhelm one when suddenly released for a moment from the shadows and confines of dark canopies and crowded age-old trees and moss.
In the clearing there is life. Where the sun can penetrate, young green growth can sprout and the cycle of life can go on. In the clearing, one is released from the dark tomb of hoary old trees tenaciously clinging to the last moments of quiet destiny.
In the clearing, wildlife in all forms can thrive. All creatures come there to dine on the sustenance provided by the sunlight through the miracle of photosynthesis.
The birds forage on the seeds to be found. The mice, the wood rats and the voles can find food. The deer and the elk feast upon the tender shoots of new green growth. And the creatures that prey upon all the rest come there to feed also – the bobcats, cougars, wolves and coyotes. Even owls need the life found in the clearings if they are to eat. In the clearing, in the sunlight, the cycle of life renews itself and creatures young and old go there to survive. Eliminate the clearings and you eliminate the life you associate with the wild and the wilderness.
This is not idle speculation extrapolated by way of a computer model. This is reality. The Dept. of Fish and Wildlife and numerous sporting groups have tracked deer populations since the appearance of the Northwest Forest Management Plan and the drastic reduction in timber harvests it has facilitated. There is unanimity in the conclusion that there has been a reduction in excess of 25% of the overall herd.
It is likewise clear that deer, unable to find sustenance in the dark forests, are relocating into the urban interface.
Clearings are important to the forest itself. Fire is an integral part of the natural forest regime. There are several species of trees in which their seeds will only open when exposed to the heat of a forest fire. But, unchecked, fire can be a stand replacement event. Against such catastrophic loss, clearings, even man-made ones, stand as natural fire-breaks.
It should be clear that clearings are good. They are natural. They provide for the maximum development of all that is natural. By contrast, hoary old growth stands are tombs. They provide nothing and are only unproductive monuments to the past, soundlessly awaiting their doom.
SORA suggests that just as clear-cuts are an integral part of the workable sustained yield timber production mandated by the 1937 O&C Act, they are also a valuable contribution to the local tourism industry associated with hunting. We need them.
They, like meadows, are important to the human spirit. They contribute mightily to the local economy.
Beauty, it is said, is found in the eye of the beholder. The same might be said of ugliness. It is not right that the sensibilities of the majority and the life of the local economy should be sacrificed for the unappreciative aesthetics of a vocal minority.
If, for no other reason, the Wyden scheme for the O&C should be rejected. We need clear-cuts.
Jack H. Swift is the Vice Chairman of the Southern Oregon Resource Alliance
Pingback: xcmwnv54ec8tnv5cev5jfdcnv5()
Pingback: 3cm9wy7vf5kcwxjc3ytxk0crtsxergsd()
Pingback: xxxxw9yemrfe5xyt78wmfermwsd()
Pingback: silk curtains()
Pingback: click()
Pingback: tax grab()
Pingback: Nancy Gambler()
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle()
Pingback: banheiras()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: tips to lose weight quickly()
Pingback: automotive avenues aurora colorado()
Pingback: Flyers()
Pingback: dr medora clinic()
Pingback: paintless dent repair training()
Pingback: foundation repair()
Pingback: Isagenix Retail()
Pingback: DEJI WHEEL CART()
Pingback: Push Button Cash Machine Team()
Pingback: driving records()
Pingback: forex platform comparison()
Pingback: publish books online()
Pingback: http://czymjest.co.pl/profesjonalne-strony-www/()
Pingback: Wiki links()
Pingback: garcinia cambogia just pay shipping()
Pingback: kids shoes()
Pingback: Embroidery()
Pingback: essay milf anal fucking()
Pingback: toy()
Pingback: comprar seguidores twitter()
Pingback: instagram followers bot()
Pingback: wedding ring denver()
Pingback: royalclub()
Pingback: sacred 3 trainer()
Pingback: Schluesseldienst Berlin()
Pingback: eyelash extensions about()
Pingback: fifthavenue()
Pingback: wereview()
Pingback: Kanesha()
Pingback: th8 war base build()
Pingback: my singing monsters hack tool()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: магазин Вольт()
Pingback: pest control converse tx()
Pingback: Hotel Di Depok()
Pingback: Pregnancy Insurance Singapore()
Pingback: eating healthy busy()
Pingback: singapore event company()
Pingback: health coach singapore()
Pingback: freelance illustrator()
Pingback: Outdoor Roller Banners()
Pingback: login()
Pingback: Medical Marijuana San Francisco()
Pingback: Jasa Tukang Taman Jakarta()
Pingback: car battery voltage()
Pingback: Free Marvelous Designer howto tutorial()
Pingback: vape kits()
Pingback: Microcapmagazine.com()
Pingback: Banheiras()
Pingback: Beauty Basics()
Pingback: diplo()
Pingback: Agen judi Casino 338a Online()
Pingback: Tulsa SEO Company()
Pingback: amazon fire stick jail broken()
Pingback: flat belly overnight()
Pingback: garcinia cambogia 75%()
Pingback: judi bola online()
Pingback: Personal GPS Tracker()
Pingback: web design houston()
Pingback: how to make extra money online()
Pingback: BUY AUTO INSURANCE ONLINE()
Pingback: health fitness()
Pingback: tulsa weed control()
Pingback: thousand oaks to lax()
Pingback: extraction de donnees()
Pingback: dryer vent hose()
Pingback: http://gopher.co.nz/howick/commercial-cleaning/cleaning-quotes()
Pingback: Hotel Di Carita()
Pingback: Compagnie de menage a Brossard()
Pingback: see this()
Pingback: le dernier chasseur de sorcières(The Last Witch Hunter en streaming)()
Pingback: best mattresses 2016()
Pingback: free 6 month xbox live codes()
Pingback: pet boarding()
Pingback: Mentor()
Pingback: banquet halls Houston()
Pingback: m88 wap()
Pingback: I understand()
Pingback: affärsjurister i stockholm()
Pingback: Run A Webinar Review()
Pingback: hack howrse()
Pingback: tablet()
Pingback: youwinbahissitesiinceleme()
Pingback: robot forex()
Pingback: Best Video App()
Pingback: housework()
Pingback: keepyourhair.cba.pl()
Pingback: dog walking naples()
Pingback: cialis trainer()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Tao of Badass Joshua Pellicer()
Pingback: whatsapp up()
Pingback: what should you look out for in a raspberry ketone extract()
Pingback: social media marketing tools()
Pingback: http://clashroyalehack.androtransfer.com()
Pingback: Peggy()
Pingback: m88()
Pingback: Sharjah()
Pingback: Good Morning Quotes Images()
Pingback: learn to sing voice lessons()
Pingback: lower ab workouts for women()
Pingback: online casino no deposit bonus()
Pingback: Full Report()
Pingback: Dining and Clubbing in Colombo, Thumbs()
Pingback: Air Conditioning repair North Richland hills()
Pingback: Which ice cream making machine should I buy()
Pingback: Hertfordshire()
Pingback: quick cash loan()
Pingback: exercise()
Pingback: Alexis Texas Body Measurements()
Pingback: clash royale hack android()
Pingback: Psychic()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases()
Pingback: mens koala shirts()
Pingback: Ottawa Basement Finishing()
Pingback: bob mangat()
Pingback: hsc result 2016 maharashtra()
Pingback: business listing()
Pingback: Motivational Quotes()
Pingback: secret to toning your butt()
Pingback: escorts()
Pingback: comedy()
Pingback: alive hepa air purifier()
Pingback: http://www.christiantshirts.co/()
Pingback: seo Norway()
Pingback: Oculus rift info()
Pingback: epic fantasy()
Pingback: Interjero dizainas()
Pingback: nordstrom coupon()
Pingback: Bedside Lamps()
Pingback: Nordic SEO()
Pingback: plumbers bend or()
Pingback: clash of clans pc gratuit()
Pingback: iphone unlocking()
Pingback: printingvip()
Pingback: Peppa Pig()
Pingback: skin toning()
Pingback: avast internet security key()
Pingback: pswonline()
Pingback: travel drive motors for excavators()
Pingback: internet business()
Pingback: full stream()
Pingback: Singapore Online Marketing()
Pingback: pewdiepie()
Pingback: spiderman()
Pingback: elewacja dlh()
Pingback: kantï¿½wka()
Pingback: http://bit.ly/1rOqgj0()
Pingback: Gidrah Plays()
Pingback: Hutto dentist()
Pingback: Surviving The Final Bubble()
Pingback: samsonite carry on()
Pingback: http://latest-game-codes.com()
Pingback: android phone()
Pingback: Michigan State Spartans()
Pingback: insulin side effects()
Pingback: Gmail()
Pingback: mrr ebooks()
Pingback: Airport Car service()
Pingback: แก้วเซรามิค()
Pingback: Justin Verlander Detroit Tigers Jersey()
Pingback: celebrity()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Sweatshirts()
Pingback: incall girl()
Pingback: click here()
Pingback: trade()
Pingback: Web Wealth System Proof()
Pingback: family toy()
Pingback: Zelda Nintendo Gaming 90s Cringe()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog()
Pingback: Free XXX Porn()
Pingback: Medical Waste Disposal Los Angeles()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Apparel()
Pingback: qiu qiu()
Pingback: composite repair()
Pingback: tania Levitra()
Pingback: MILF Porn()
Pingback: fast cash loans()
Pingback: exercising but not losing weight()
Pingback: ASMR Cranial Nerve Exam Examination()
Pingback: microsoft office 2013 professional()
Pingback: Kitchen Remodel()
Pingback: Kimmy Granger Likes It Rough()
Pingback: Piece Of Heaven()
Pingback: Kim Kardashian Sex Tape()
Pingback: printed club flyers for cheap()
Pingback: office cleaning services()
Pingback: Madison()
Pingback: Rash Guard Men()
Pingback: mlm success stories()
Pingback: The Lost Ways()
Pingback: gymnastics equipment used()
Pingback: sexy shoes()
Pingback: nursery rhymes()
Pingback: Seminar Room rental Singapore()
Pingback: Best Buy Smartphone Accessories()
Pingback: Prediksi Bola Malam Ini()
Pingback: you can try here()
Pingback: RRB Result 2016()
Pingback: peppa pig()
Pingback: fire truck vs helicopter()
Pingback: domino poker()
Pingback: windows and doors replacement()
Pingback: peppa pig()
Pingback: ch?p?nhcu?ih?c?c()
Pingback: coin shop()
Pingback: acheter des likes()
Pingback: gopro bacpac()
Pingback: asuransi perjalanan murah()
Pingback: judi domino qq kic()
Pingback: casinospel casino bonusar casinopånätet()
Pingback: College girls know how()
Pingback: Gifted schools in Dubai()
Pingback: my latest blog post()
Pingback: Rick Ross()
Pingback: grammar check()
Pingback: sex shop()
Pingback: hack msp()
Pingback: spam()
Pingback: Terina()
Pingback: Kitchen Faucet product()
Pingback: chiang Mai()
Pingback: Kristopher()
Pingback: hospedaje en gualeguaychu()
Pingback: beataddiction.com()
Pingback: gym new york()
Pingback: click here for more()
Pingback: international plaza mall tampa()
Pingback: stresser()
Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/how-long-does-it-take-for-levitra-to-work/()
Pingback: Bell()
Pingback: Opciones Binarias()
Pingback: Go Here()
Pingback: top ruby jewelry brands()
Pingback: Resources()
Pingback: traders elite legit()
Pingback: Event Video Production()
Pingback: arresting vessel in tunisia()
Pingback: istanbul escort bayan()
Pingback: how to apply for Medicare()
Pingback: fullfilmizle()
Pingback: taekwondo()
Pingback: Search engine optimization report()
Pingback: forest woods condo()
Pingback: free pokecoins()
Pingback: domino qiu qiu()
Pingback: qiu qiu online()
Pingback: escort bayan()
Pingback: qq online()
Pingback: sbobet niche()
Pingback: brainsmart()
Pingback: City Car Driving Crack()
Pingback: Boston Taxi Boston()
Pingback: bitcoin system()
Pingback: Elinore()
Pingback: nail spa tampa()
Pingback: agen judi bola()
Pingback: lottery systems that work()
Pingback: software development company sydney()
Pingback: buy uploaded premium account()
Pingback: Pakistan()
Pingback: Melanotan-2()
Pingback: how to make extra money from home()
Pingback: best penis enlargement pills()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: Nike Outlet()
Pingback: His Secret Obsession()
Pingback: apk games()
Pingback: pet headstone()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Plantation()
Pingback: pet loss()
Pingback: espanhol online()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Lighthouse Point()
Pingback: agen casino online()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: penis()
Pingback: Ubud Villa()
Pingback: trench coat and dress()
Pingback: Bordley()
Pingback: Autographed Jerseys()
Pingback: igloo marquee()
Pingback: Read This()
Pingback: wholesale mobile online b2b bulk bazar()
Pingback: Search Marketing()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: oceanofgames()
Pingback: see us now()
Pingback: Asphyxiation()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: ugolemqvane na penisa()
Pingback: swtor credits()
Pingback: anal toy()
Pingback: zlapio()
Pingback: swtor credits()
Pingback: pickairpurifier.com()
Pingback: i was reading this()
Pingback: coconut oil for beard()
Pingback: black jack()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: taronga zoo()
Pingback: affiliate marketing()
Pingback: Custom home builders()
Pingback: potencja()
Pingback: qq poker online()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: دانلود سریال شهرزاد()
Pingback: Buy Phentermine()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: zenphorol()
Pingback: escorts in nottingham()
Pingback: Share a Fishing Charter()
Pingback: Design Outdoor Living Space()
Pingback: sex()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم نفس()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم نفس()
Pingback: london()
Pingback: China Import Consulting()
Pingback: training courses Dubai()
Pingback: Montagewagen()
Pingback: fazer facebook()
Pingback: motuandpatlugames()
Pingback: foto portrait()
Pingback: a fantastic read()
Pingback: webdesign seligenstadt()
Pingback: UPVC double glazed windows()
Pingback: گروه صنعتی ماندگار()
Pingback: i want to give someone money()
Pingback: wedding flowers red()
Pingback: o xanaina letra()
Pingback: پنجره دوجداره()
Pingback: firkantet trampolin()
Pingback: vps hosting()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()