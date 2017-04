Oregon tax referendum petition deadline is near

by In the news

By Taxpayer Association of Oregon,

The Oregon tax referendum petition campaign is asking people to return petitions by September 18th (Friday of next week). Many people still do not know that you can download (single line) petitions directly from the internet to your home computer to sign and send in. You can do that at Stop Job Killing Taxes.com.

Image on right is a newspaper ad by the Taxpayer Association of Oregon PAC

