House Republicans toughen Cover Oregon reforms

Oregon House Republican Office
Salem, OR – Amendments from House Republicans to strengthen reform and oversight of Cover Oregon were made a part of SB 1562-B. Specifically, the amendments will require the public release of all independent investigations as well as require the Cover Oregon executive director to come before the legislature and address existing fiscal issues, budgetary obligations and enrollment data which threaten the long-term viability of the system.
“One of our top priorities this session was to pass additional accountability measures which will shed light on the Cover Oregon failures,” said Rep. Mike McLane (R – Powell Butte), the House Republican Leader. “We are pleased to get these reforms through, although there were more reforms we tried to pass but they were blocked by House Democrats.”
House Republicans introduced other measures or amendments this session which would have expedited an audit of Cover Oregon by Secretary of State Brown, required legislators to utilize Cover Oregon for healthcare coverage, and allowed Oregonians to receive federal subsidies when purchasing insurance outside the exchange and directly from insurance providers.
“By demanding that the Cover Oregon executive director provide us with these answers and by requiring the public release of all independent investigations, we’re closer to understanding the full nature of the problem,” said Rep. Jason Conger (R – Bend), a member of the House Committee on Health Care and the sponsor of the amendments. “Today we made a good step in restoring the broken trust with Oregon voters.”
Pingback: bandar berita()
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iFj84RERMLY()
Pingback: Blue Coaster()
Pingback: watch free movies online()
Pingback: watch movies online free()
Pingback: water ionizer()
Pingback: alkaline water()
Pingback: 3gp mobile porn()
Pingback: car parking()
Pingback: stop parking()
Pingback: electrician tool kit()
Pingback: electrician scissors home depot()
Pingback: 10 minute locksmith()
Pingback: full report()
Pingback: water ionizer loans()
Pingback: house blue()
Pingback: locuri de munca electrician bucuresti()
Pingback: my site()
Pingback: payment plan()
Pingback: pay day loans()
Pingback: bottled alkaline water()
Pingback: ppl electric()
Pingback: loan payment plan()
Pingback: read more()
Pingback: Locuri De Munca Electrician Strainatate 2012 | super - master electrician()
Pingback: Locuri De Munca Electrician Strainatate 2012 | solutions - emergency electrician()
Pingback: Locuri De Munca Electrician Strainatate 2012 | units - electrical wholesalers()
Pingback: Locuri De Munca Electrician Strainatate 2012 | supply - electrical supply()
Pingback: Locuri De Munca Electrician Strainatate 2012 | electrical supply()
Pingback: 3nvb54wnxd5cbvbecnv5ev75bc()
Pingback: xmct5895ct4jt3d4yxtjgwj45tc3j()
Pingback: 3cm9wy7vf5kcwxjc3ytxk0crtsxergsd()
Pingback: xxxxw9yemrfe5xyt78wmfermwsd()
Pingback: webcam porno()
Pingback: security()
Pingback: second hand clothes wholesale()
Pingback: webcammodel worden()
Pingback: My Web Site()
Pingback: http://kickssons.bloggplatsen.se/gilla/?url=http://www.fangfuchina.com()
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle()
Pingback: webcamgirl worden()
Pingback: banheiras()
Pingback: criminal defense attorney york()
Pingback: car technology()
Pingback: plumbing repair Tarrytown()
Pingback: dr Medora()
Pingback: league of legends t-shirt shop()
Pingback: Electrician Strainatate 2009 | pro - electrical wholesalers()
Pingback: Steam clean carpeting()
Pingback: Employment law attorney()
Pingback: critical appraisal course()
Pingback: golf ball barrier nets()
Pingback: seo minneapolis()
Pingback: Escort()
Pingback: plush()
Pingback: What is a Short Sale San Antonio Texas Area()
Pingback: nonemergency medical transportation()
Pingback: melia frankie bikinis()
Pingback: mobile development()
Pingback: travr()
Pingback: chinese baby names()
Pingback: asus driver download windows 7()
Pingback: no deposit casino bonus codes()
Pingback: Full Report()
Pingback: Top Hip Hop Songs()
Pingback: italian boy names()
Pingback: stlpiky()
Pingback: Amira Griffes()
Pingback: Snagit Promo Code()
Pingback: sheep showmanship()
Pingback: hack hungry shark evolution()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: Drawing For Kids()
Pingback: eating healthy busy()
Pingback: agencia publicidad malaga()
Pingback: selfie()
Pingback: Probiotic and prebiotic()
Pingback: Medical marijuana card San Francisco()
Pingback: belanja online sepatu()
Pingback: project breakthrough()
Pingback: How To Tell Someone You Love Them()
Pingback: News Magazine()
Pingback: Twitchtv guides()
Pingback: 153()
Pingback: binary broker()
Pingback: Agen judi Casino 338a Online()
Pingback: pet hospice()
Pingback: Jeremy McGilvrey()
Pingback: start up business loans()
Pingback: Personal GPS Tracker()
Pingback: white kidney bean extract breastfeeding()
Pingback: paket Tour bali 2016()
Pingback: Tattoo ลายสัก()
Pingback: Ways to make money in Nigeria()
Pingback: edm mix()
Pingback: homework help()
Pingback: hail mary()
Pingback: Tai()
Pingback: case noi sibiu()
Pingback: Chill Music 2015()
Pingback: exclusive dating geneva()
Pingback: chapter 13 attorney harrisburg()
Pingback: http://bowcuttdental.com/dental-services/cosmetic-dentistry/teeth-whitening/()
Pingback: cedar park family dentist()
Pingback: Cash 4 Clothes()
Pingback: serviporno()
Pingback: Wordpress Tutorials()
Pingback: Social Media Marketing Singapore()
Pingback: Airline Pet Crate in Sri Lanka()
Pingback: Hawaii hotels()
Pingback: punta cana fiesta()
Pingback: schools()
Pingback: Power devices and meters()
Pingback: Godaddy Domain Promo Code()
Pingback: fundraising website()
Pingback: drug alcohol rehab centers()
Pingback: Crazy Bulk Dbal()
Pingback: tenerife forum()
Pingback: Christy()
Pingback: SalesEnvy()
Pingback: www.rosengard.tv()
Pingback: Thai Porn()
Pingback: Columbia()
Pingback: http://cutt.us/zZciY()
Pingback: best mattresses 2016()
Pingback: jump manual review()
Pingback: Springhill()
Pingback: Crazy Bulk Coupons()
Pingback: oi()
Pingback: start a blog in 2016()
Pingback: handicapping tournaments()
Pingback: wedding locations Houston()
Pingback: starcom mediavest group()
Pingback: surry hills carpet cleaning()
Pingback: ebooks()
Pingback: Quenching and Aging Furnace()
Pingback: m88 wap()
Pingback: FreeRushSale()
Pingback: Plano Plastic Surgeon()
Pingback: launch()
Pingback: most expensive jewelry - Dead or Alive?()
Pingback: tiempo limitado()
Pingback: Gym gear()
Pingback: network()
Pingback: Best cures for toenail fungus()
Pingback: gym vest()
Pingback: Gun Shop()
Pingback: kid toys()
Pingback: Bedava casino siteleri()
Pingback: click here()
Pingback: best scalper ea()
Pingback: Compagnie de ménage Montréal()
Pingback: Top()
Pingback: poslovni prostor()
Pingback: greatest pet sitter in naples fl()
Pingback: meetup.com()
Pingback: SEO()
Pingback: streetview()
Pingback: The Lost Ways()
Pingback: engagement()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: how to get ex back long distance()
Pingback: Eyeshadow palette()
Pingback: yoga retreat india()
Pingback: forex system()
Pingback: Crazy Bulk Coupons()
Pingback: PromycomWebinar()
Pingback: road safety()
Pingback: Weight loss()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: click the next internet page()
Pingback: Tao of Badass Joshua Pellicer()
Pingback: Buy Forskolin Fuel()
Pingback: landlord insurance san diego()
Pingback: cartoon porn()
Pingback: instant messenger()
Pingback: in home pet sitter naples fl()
Pingback: how to send bulk sms from whatsapp()
Pingback: Sexdate()
Pingback: sweetlovequotes.org()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: rocket portuguese premium()
Pingback: click here()
Pingback: loops()
Pingback: read more()
Pingback: My ad story intro()
Pingback: Seattle()
Pingback: Royalty free Samples()
Pingback: Post Classified Ads()
Pingback: Purely()
Pingback: Purely()
Pingback: clash royale gems cheat()
Pingback: kids fail beanboozled gaming funny jellybean()
Pingback: morningquotes.info()
Pingback: CT Wedding DJ()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Review()
Pingback: top naples fl dog walker()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Examples()
Pingback: chlamydia info()
Pingback: embellishnyc()
Pingback: espornhub()
Pingback: Photography()
Pingback: Medix College Reviews()
Pingback: Trad Witchcraft Reading group()
Pingback: Ottawa Fertility()
Pingback: cheat game android 2016()
Pingback: Neodymium magnets for sale()
Pingback: Facebook wachtwoord hacken()
Pingback: sleep aid for adults()
Pingback: edarling()
Pingback: animales en peligro de extinción()
Pingback: http:www.christiantshirts.co()
Pingback: 21orover()
Pingback: google hack()
Pingback: chat sans inscription()
Pingback: Multilingual digital marketing()
Pingback: 401(k)()
Pingback: Workshop()
Pingback: Presitial election 2016 philippines()
Pingback: edarling()
Pingback: Corbin Maxwell()
Pingback: check my blog()
Pingback: massage()
Pingback: Tess and Trish()
Pingback: Prison()
Pingback: porn account()
Pingback: dwight()
Pingback: Best Promotion Gifts Co.,Ltd.()
Pingback: Y-ou International Trade Co., Ltd.()
Pingback: write a resume()
Pingback: Camisetas Pau Gasol()
Pingback: write resume()
Pingback: Escolme()
Pingback: Data Recovery Services()
Pingback: pediatric dentist pflugerville()
Pingback: Fashion()
Pingback: Rafferty Pendery Scientology()
Pingback: Free WSET Course()
Pingback: Rechnung erstellen()
Pingback: burjalferrero()
Pingback: burjalferrero()
Pingback: Singapore kid birthday party service()
Pingback: garden designers()
Pingback: contemporary design()
Pingback: san antonio bail bonds()
Pingback: ?Vancouver Limo Services()
Pingback: ???????()
Pingback: ï»¿escortbayan()
Pingback: vipprinting()
Pingback: Recipes()
Pingback: Electrolux Jetmaxx()
Pingback: العاب العصر الجديدة()
Pingback: iv therapy dayton ohio()
Pingback: Used Cars for Sale()
Pingback: ip stresser()
Pingback: instagram followers porn()
Pingback: Lady Remington()
Pingback: Battle patches()
Pingback: CBD Oil()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: review()
Pingback: garden design()
Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/workhorsepluginreviewalexbecker/()
Pingback: http://pogoboards.info/story.php?id=108604()
Pingback: five little monkeys()
Pingback: american heritage inc()
Pingback: a line wedding dresses()
Pingback: Whatsapp channels automatic()
Pingback: click reference()
Pingback: Melamine Dinnerware Sets()
Pingback: Peppa pig()
Pingback: ï»¿junk cars()
Pingback: takipci porn()
Pingback: Fake Ray Bans()
Pingback: escort()
Pingback: garage door repair Austin Texas()
Pingback: escort()
Pingback: Surviving The Final Bubble Review()
Pingback: san antonio bail bonds()
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer()
Pingback: fishing face mask()
Pingback: Image quotes()
Pingback: lock change london()
Pingback: Nora()
Pingback: ï»¿gambling()
Pingback: Gordie Howe Detroit Red Wings Jersey()
Pingback: water heater prices()
Pingback: casino sbobet terpercaya()
Pingback: Michigan State Spartans Hat()
Pingback: web design()
Pingback: what is empowr all about()
Pingback: oversized recliner()
Pingback: Tenerife Property()
Pingback: techos de aluminio()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Sweatshirts()
Pingback: Michigan Wolverines Jackets()
Pingback: kalici makyaj()
Pingback: electrician()
Pingback: how to grow your hair back()
Pingback: Escort en Copiapo()
Pingback: 健麗去眼袋()
Pingback: Escort Chillan()
Pingback: learn colors()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey()
Pingback: best dating site toronto()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store()
Pingback: peppa pig()
Pingback: Medical Waste Disposal Los Angeles()
Pingback: bible verses teaching()
Pingback: Free XXX Porn()
Pingback: porno.()
Pingback: mortgage broker Toronto()
Pingback: Pornstar XXX Videos()
Pingback: Tooth Pain Gentle Dental()
Pingback: Brandi Love Porn()
Pingback: Events()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings T-Shirts()
Pingback: Michigan State Spartans Apparel()
Pingback: ï»¿porno()
Pingback: pest control()
Pingback: Peppa pig()
Pingback: real gold jewelry()
Pingback: Eura()
Pingback: domino qq()
Pingback: Driveway Sealing Somerset, NJ()
Pingback: Kimmy Granger Likes It Rough()
Pingback: peppa pig finger family playlist()
Pingback: model job()
Pingback: plantas purificadoras()
Pingback: pozyczki()
Pingback: vivir del trading()
Pingback: kids animation()
Pingback: Gilberto Jenista()
Pingback: American Power and Gas()
Pingback: mickey mouse()
Pingback: Balloon()
Pingback: G-Spot Dildos()
Pingback: fashion asia europe japan us tv()
Pingback: perth structural steel suppliers()
Pingback: كشف تسربات المياه بجدة()
Pingback: vr1()
Pingback: opciones binarias()
Pingback: doors and windows replacement()
Pingback: Hells Angels Stickers()
Pingback: MCA Work From Home()
Pingback: eb5()
Pingback: order food denver()
Pingback: acheter des likes()
Pingback: Cocuk Escort Bayan()
Pingback: ï»¿cocuk escort()
Pingback: Cocuk escort()
Pingback: casinospel casino bonusar casinopånätet()
Pingback: christian publishing()
Pingback: business reviews()
Pingback: business reviews()
Pingback: chick it()
Pingback: international driving document()
Pingback: kids animation()
Pingback: www.china-cheap-goods.com()
Pingback: viagra()
Pingback: chinakopen.nl()
Pingback: kill la kill cosplay()
Pingback: Assurance of salvation()
Pingback: Web development company()
Pingback: spam software()
Pingback: no 2 pencils()
Pingback: cocuk pornosu()
Pingback: cocuk pornosu()
Pingback: cocuk escort()
Pingback: cocuk escort()
Pingback: cocuk escort()
Pingback: Can't stop laughing at July's best news bloopers!()
Pingback: Real Estate Investing Seminar()
Pingback: payday loans()
Pingback: payday loans()
Pingback: Terrie()
Pingback: What Men Secretly Want PDF()
Pingback: Peppa pig English Episodes()
Pingback: MLM SOFTWARE()
Pingback: branding company singapore()
Pingback: Quran mp3()
Pingback: Opciones Binarias()
Pingback: custom seo packages()
Pingback: pregnancy radiation()
Pingback: memory training()
Pingback: Innovation-Africa()
Pingback: learn colors()
Pingback: 95% off Viagra pills()
Pingback: sex discount()
Pingback: filmizle()
Pingback: market maker method forex()
Pingback: Wells Fargo Online Banking Account Login()
Pingback: Agen casino online()
Pingback: apple()
Pingback: pokerkiukiu()
Pingback: American Power and Gas()
Pingback: Atasehir Escort()
Pingback: agen taruhan bola()
Pingback: poker qq()
Pingback: canada goose()
Pingback: brain smart()
Pingback: loan()
Pingback: Lucky Taxi Cab()
Pingback: Classical Music()
Pingback: how to sell on amazon()
Pingback: Creola()
Pingback: david sammon colorado springs()
Pingback: Magan()
Pingback: Followers()
Pingback: untethered jailbreak ios 10.2.1()
Pingback: pop over to these guys()
Pingback: prediksi bola()
Pingback: sports memorabilia()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: how to make money fast()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Lazy Lake()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Pompano Beach()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Lighthouse Point()
Pingback: Ubud Resort()
Pingback: Download C2040-413 Certification Dumps()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Plantation()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Hollywood()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Margate()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Miramar()
Pingback: judi bola online()
Pingback: women footwear()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: Magri()
Pingback: SOCIAL()
Pingback: Cheapest SMM Panel()
Pingback: internet radio()
Pingback: How Does His Secret Obsession Work()
Pingback: Search Marketing()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: ugolemqvane na penisa()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: دانلود()
Pingback: contractors oakville()
Pingback: oc weekly()
Pingback: wow gold()
Pingback: Masters 2017()
Pingback: eskisehir eskort()
Pingback: Medium Nitrile Gloves()
Pingback: read a great deal more()
Pingback: Kelowna mortgage broker()
Pingback: Indie Authors()
Pingback: subscription box()
Pingback: whore()
Pingback: electrician in Melbourne()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: DUI lawyer Maricopa County()
Pingback: Kamagra sklep()
Pingback: movie world discount tickets()
Pingback: free instagram followers()
Pingback: affiliate marketing()
Pingback: tabletki na potencje()
Pingback: motivational speaker business speaker corporate trainer()
Pingback: escorts in nottingham()
Pingback: zenphorol review()
Pingback: comment devenir riche()
Pingback: horny()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: webcam()
Pingback: david sammon social media()
Pingback: Investing for beginners()
Pingback: troie amatoriali italiane()
Pingback: Joint pain foods()
Pingback: bem vindo ao facebook cadastre-se()
Pingback: Look At This()
Pingback: UPVC double glazed windows()
Pingback: give money directly to the poor()
Pingback: wedding flowers of america()