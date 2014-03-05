Oregon’s US Senate seat is now in play!

by In the news

Dr. Monica Wehby for U.S. Senate

The week’s headlines have all been the saying the same thing; our campaign is putting this U.S. Senate seat in play in 2014 and Jeff Merkley is in real trouble if I am the GOP nominee.

It has been a long hard road to convincing people that Oregon isn’t as blue as people might think, but finally people are starting to take this race seriously. The Oregonian’s Sunday edition published a front page profile saying that my candidacy “Fuels GOP hopes of replacing Jeff Merkley” and that I am the “central figure in the GOP primary.” The New York Times noted that “Jeff Merkley could be in for a tougher-than-expected race in deep-blue Oregon if a Portland pediatric neurosurgeon, Monica Wehby, wins the Republican nomination.” And the Rothenberg Political Report said, “If Wehby is the GOP nominee…the Oregon Senate race could become part of the discussion for the fight for the Senate.”

Now that Oregon is on the map as a competitive U.S. Senate seat we need to send one final message that this campaign is the real deal. We have 25 days until this fundraising quarter ends and we need your help to make sure that we continue our big financial lead over my primary competitors. This is the last FEC report of the primary and with your help we can prove that our campaign is the only one that can credibly take on Jeff Merkley in the general election.

