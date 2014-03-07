Back to Home Page

Putin nominated for Nobel Peace Prize (not joking)

by In the news Friday, March 7. 2014

Nobel clowns_thb

by NW Spotlight

CBS News reported on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been nominated for the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize. Putin’s 2008 invasion of Georgia did not deter the nomination, and so it’s possible that his 2014 invasion of Ukraine won’t deter his actually winning the Nobel Peace Prize – winner to be announced the second Friday of October.

If Putin were to win, he would join past Nobel Peace Prize winners such as President Obama in 2009, Al Gore in 2007, Yasser Arafat in 1994 (shared Prize), and Mikhail Gorbachev in 1990. There was no Nobel Peace Prize for President Ronald Reagan, who had implored Gorbachev to “Tear down this wall” in West Berlin in 1987.

Explaining how a nomination could be known at this time, CBS News noted that “Although nominations are kept secret for 50 years, thousands of people around the world are eligible to propose candidates, including any member of any national assembly, and many make their picks public.” There were a record 278 nominations this year.

Post to Twitter Post to Facebook Post to LinkedIn Post to Reddit

Posted by at 05:00 | Posted in Uncategorized | 10 Comments |Email This Post Email This Post |Print This Post Print This Post
Back to Home Page
  • Bob Clark

    The Science is settled. No unreasonable errors in the hard-wired computer models. We are the World with spirits empty of greed and only good.
    Yeah I really want to be governed by the international community. Not.

    • .

      Know smirk Sherlock,! The list of Nobel Peace Prize winners since the Clintoon sublimation indicate yet again a slippery slope angled toward a cesspoole of NeverGoThereAgain Neville Obamanation.

  • thevillageidiot

    Is this any worse than the Current Ass in Charge of the US getting the same prize just for being elected Pres? and now that hes has sever invasions under his belt I think he would be a candidate for a second one. Wake up and realize that the Nobel Prizes are nothing more than the globalists awarding moneys and recognition to their surrogates.

  • Pingback: Nintendo switch controller pro skins()

  • Pingback: togel singapura()

  • Pingback: casino online()

  • Pingback: bandarq()

  • Pingback: bandarq()

  • Pingback: Best Rabbit Vibrator()

  • Pingback: doctor()

Stay Tuned...

Stay up to date with the latest political news and commentary from Oregon Catalyst through daily email updates:

Prefer another subscription option? Subscribe to our RSS Feed, become a fan on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

Twitter Facebook

No Thanks (close this box)