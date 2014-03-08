Sen. Winters named to national advisory board

by In the news

Senator Jackie Winters

Salem, OR – On Wednesday the Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC) announced Senator Jackie Winters (R-Salem) as a 2014 Future Majority Caucus (FMC) Advisory Board member. Winters will join the Future Majority Caucus in its mission to proactively grow the Republican family.

The Future Majority Caucus is Co-Chaired by Governor Susana Martinez of New Mexico and Governor Brian Sandoval of Nevada.

“I am honored to be chosen to join this impressive group of leaders who are leading the way in the critical task of growing the Republican party to reflect the nation’s changing demographics,” said Winters. “The Future Majority Caucus provides key support to candidates, helping our party recruit, train and elect more diverse candidates from across the country. I thank the FMC for the opportunity to serve on the Advisory Board and look forward to working with my colleagues to elect more Republicans this fall.”

“Senator Jackie Winters is a great addition to our effort to build Republican majorities across the nation by recruiting and supporting candidates that reflect the full diversity of our country. We thank her for her commitment to the Future Majority Caucus and we look forward to building upon our success from last cycle,” said RSLC President Matt Walter.

New board members of the Future Majority Caucus include fourteen other state Representatives and Senators from across the United States of America.