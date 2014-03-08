Sen. Winters named to national advisory board

Senator Jackie Winters
Salem, OR – On Wednesday the Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC) announced Senator Jackie Winters (R-Salem) as a 2014 Future Majority Caucus (FMC) Advisory Board member. Winters will join the Future Majority Caucus in its mission to proactively grow the Republican family.
The Future Majority Caucus is Co-Chaired by Governor Susana Martinez of New Mexico and Governor Brian Sandoval of Nevada.
“I am honored to be chosen to join this impressive group of leaders who are leading the way in the critical task of growing the Republican party to reflect the nation’s changing demographics,” said Winters. “The Future Majority Caucus provides key support to candidates, helping our party recruit, train and elect more diverse candidates from across the country. I thank the FMC for the opportunity to serve on the Advisory Board and look forward to working with my colleagues to elect more Republicans this fall.”
“Senator Jackie Winters is a great addition to our effort to build Republican majorities across the nation by recruiting and supporting candidates that reflect the full diversity of our country. We thank her for her commitment to the Future Majority Caucus and we look forward to building upon our success from last cycle,” said RSLC President Matt Walter.
New board members of the Future Majority Caucus include fourteen other state Representatives and Senators from across the United States of America.
Pingback: 3nvb54wnxd5cbvbecnv5ev75bc()
Pingback: xwcn75oxmtcn8setxemgc54g5()
Pingback: x30m85cgcr83n5rwxym8cnrsdfruxm()
Pingback: womens silk long robe()
Pingback: pet care()
Pingback: banheira()
Pingback: tacfit commando()
Pingback: second hand clothes wholesale()
Pingback: islive()
Pingback: quinoa salad recipes()
Pingback: buy proxies()
Pingback: Raisa Justen()
Pingback: weight loss programs online()
Pingback: esta()
Pingback: ramalan zodiak()
Pingback: apple shooter()
Pingback: get instagram followers and likes()
Pingback: here you go()
Pingback: android porns with source code download()
Pingback: th8 base()
Pingback: royalclub()
Pingback: This Site()
Pingback: th8 war base best def()
Pingback: boom beach mod()
Pingback: Simple Drawing For Kids()
Pingback: mejor agencia de publicidada malaga()
Pingback: panasonic nose hair trimmer blade()
Pingback: punta cana resort()
Pingback: العاب تلبيس بنات()
Pingback: tenerife property()
Pingback: Cleaning Quotes NZ()
Pingback: tenerife forum()
Pingback: http://rosengard.tv()
Pingback: free xbox live codes please()
Pingback: Judge Porteous Impeachment Trial Day 1 Robert G Creely()
Pingback: http://cutt.us/yAwEp()
Pingback: hack howrse()
Pingback: deuda()
Pingback: calms forte sleep aid for kids()
Pingback: Share Videos With Family()
Pingback: narcotics anonymous chat rooms()
Pingback: optimind webmd()
Pingback: Eulalio Tirado Lizarraga()
Pingback: in home pet sitter naples fl()
Pingback: Camelia()
Pingback: Sexafspraak()
Pingback: Related Site()
Pingback: jew jokes()
Pingback: affordable mover north vancouver bc()
Pingback: free proxy list()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: at here()
Pingback: Look At This()
Pingback: candy saga()
Pingback: fat burner weight loss pills()
Pingback: top naples fl dog walker()
Pingback: cheat game android 2016()
Pingback: grannys best home remedies for asthma()
Pingback: search engine optimization packages()
Pingback: Men's magazine()
Pingback: Removals Gloucestershire()
Pingback: free avast license key()
Pingback: Kurma()
Pingback: iv therapy miami florida()
Pingback: forniry()
Pingback: blaty drewniane()
Pingback: Health articles()
Pingback: More about the author()
Pingback: elewacja dlh()
Pingback: Best Reviews()
Pingback: samsonite carry on()
Pingback: detroit pistons andre drummond max contract()
Pingback: The Lost Ways Review()
Pingback: http://latest-game-codes.com()
Pingback: Lose 10 Pounds in 3 Weeks()
Pingback: Gordie Howe Detroit Red Wings Jersey()
Pingback: consulta CPF online 2016()
Pingback: recliner website()
Pingback: escape rooms()
Pingback: what helps hair grow()
Pingback: keyless entry remote covers()
Pingback: http://www.aptekakamagra.pl/blog/kamagra-gdzie-kupic/()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog()
Pingback: Business Products Reviews()
Pingback: uab ost express()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers T-Shirts()
Pingback: Gay Porn()
Pingback: Shemale Porn()
Pingback: Michigan Wolverines T-Shirts()
Pingback: Sara Jay XXX()
Pingback: Angelita()
Pingback: aress academy()
Pingback: phenq review()
Pingback: Orlando SEO()
Pingback: fast cash loans()
Pingback: Levitra cena()
Pingback: can you get rid of cellulite()
Pingback: Kim Kardashian Sex Tape()
Pingback: adult modeling job()
Pingback: Ma()
Pingback: commercial cleaning()
Pingback: club flyers cheap()
Pingback: little india denver()
Pingback: Corrina()
Pingback: Susann Leona()
Pingback: Minecraft Account()
Pingback: Best Buy Smartphone Accessories()
Pingback: cheap gifts for women()
Pingback: good night images()
Pingback: Banheira Jacuzzi()
Pingback: www.bestchristianshirts.com()
Pingback: Clear()
Pingback: hairbond shaper()
Pingback: Bail Bonds in Tulsa Oklahoma()
Pingback: star wars original trilogy()
Pingback: Probiotics()
Pingback: Seo Cape town()
Pingback: invoicing software()
Pingback: crystals sauvage swimwear()
Pingback: security cameras()
Pingback: Culinary Consultancy()
Pingback: live soccer()
Pingback: proofreading()
Pingback: bulk sms india()
Pingback: buy phen375()
Pingback: youtube seo()
Pingback: click here()
Pingback: pantanal eco lodge()
Pingback: digital marketing consultants()
Pingback: tile cleaning()
Pingback: Mosaic Tile()
Pingback: Can't stop laughing at July's best news bloopers!()
Pingback: this site()
Pingback: roulette gewinn()
Pingback: filmmaking()
Pingback: www.arabicgames.info()
Pingback: Earrings()
Pingback: phuket transfer service()
Pingback: avocat permis()
Pingback: FINANCIAL MARKETS()
Pingback: Persian wedding officiant()
Pingback: instrumental beats()
Pingback: casino()
Pingback: taxi in irving tx()
Pingback: Learn How Back Pain Can Be Managed()
Pingback: memory training in Singapore()
Pingback: Carl Kruse is on National Geographic()
Pingback: valiutu skaiciuokle()
Pingback: ship arrest in tunisia()
Pingback: generate leads meaning()
Pingback: pendik escort bayan()
Pingback: special effect insurance()
Pingback: Kizi friv 2()
Pingback: Kizi2 yepi friv games kizi()
Pingback: Kizi 2 games: download for free kizi games snail bob 2()
Pingback: chat box()
Pingback: cheap viagra ohio()
Pingback: judi casino online()
Pingback: globalandia.blogspot.com()
Pingback: Lamborghini rental miami()
Pingback: Kerri()
Pingback: cheap generic viagra()
Pingback: test preparation Huntington beach()
Pingback: college consultants Garden grove()
Pingback: dr al muderis()
Pingback: Small Business Marketing()
Pingback: canada goose()
Pingback: coach hire()
Pingback: his explanation()
Pingback: ecommerce investment()
Pingback: villa marbella suites()
Pingback: seller amazon()
Pingback: patio furniture sets()
Pingback: Smink billigt online fri frakt()
Pingback: listings()
Pingback: kelinburg homes()
Pingback: alat sex wanita()
Pingback: Self Tanner()
Pingback: gold IRA rollover reviews()
Pingback: 401k to gold IRA rollover()
Pingback: vintage jade ring()
Pingback: Engagement rings Houston()
Pingback: peru vacation()
Pingback: yahoo phone number()
Pingback: demand response()
Pingback: M88()
Pingback: penis inlargement()
Pingback: detroit sports memorabilia()
Pingback: criminal law firms toronto()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Coral Springs()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Weston()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Sunrise()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Lauderdale Lakes()
Pingback: Pember()
Pingback: women dress()
Pingback: FEAR()
Pingback: WI&G Radio()
Pingback: custom chat room()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: Threesome()
Pingback: Etagenwagen()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: swtor credits()
Pingback: PhonePouch()
Pingback: michael nguyen()
Pingback: Kamagra tabletki()
Pingback: DUI Lawyer scottsdale()
Pingback: Foro Atletico Madrid()
Pingback: Phalaenopsis Orchids()
Pingback: Landscape Designer Omaha()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم نفس()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم نفس()
Pingback: clean carpets()
Pingback: Montagewagen()
Pingback: bem vindo facebook()