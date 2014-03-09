Over 750 attend Conservative Values rally in Clackamas

by In the news

by NW Spotlight

More than 750 people attended today’s Rally to support Religious Liberty, Life & Fiscal Responsibility at the Monarch Hotel in Clackamas. Organizers pulled the event together in ten days, and had such a big response that they had to stop accepting registrations prior to the event.

Carol Tobias (President of National Right to Life) spoke at the rally, as did Rep. Jason Conger (candidate for U.S. Senate), former state Rep. Shawn Lindsay, former state Sen. Kevin Mannix, Gayle Atteberry (Executive Director of Oregon Right To Life) and Allen Alley (former Oregon Republican Party Chair and past candidate for Governor and State Treasurer).

The current Oregon Republican Party Chair, Art Robinson, attended the rally, as did past ORP Chairs Allen Alley and Kevin Mannix.

The rally was also well attended by a number of current and past elected officials, as well as candidates:

Chris Cochran – 2016 candidate for State Senate (SD25)

Karl Erickson – candidate for State Rep (HD20)

Bill Post – candidate for State Rep (HD25)

Duane Stark – candidate for State Rep (HD4)

Stan Primozich – candidate for Yamhill County Commissioner

Mary Starrett – candidate for Yamhill County Commissioner

Kim Brady – candidate for Marion County Commissioner

former state Rep. Jane Lokan

Rep. Bill Kennemer (HD39)

Rep. John Huffman (HD59)

Rep. Vic Gilliam (HD18)

Rep. Kevin Cameron (HD19) – candidate for Marion County Commissioner

Rep. Jason Conger (HD54) – candidate for U.S. Senate

former Speaker of the Oregon House Karen Minnis

Sen. Fred Girod (SD9)

Also attending were: