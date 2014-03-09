Over 750 attend Conservative Values rally in Clackamas

by NW Spotlight
More than 750 people attended today’s Rally to support Religious Liberty, Life & Fiscal Responsibility at the Monarch Hotel in Clackamas. Organizers pulled the event together in ten days, and had such a big response that they had to stop accepting registrations prior to the event.
Carol Tobias (President of National Right to Life) spoke at the rally, as did Rep. Jason Conger (candidate for U.S. Senate), former state Rep. Shawn Lindsay, former state Sen. Kevin Mannix, Gayle Atteberry (Executive Director of Oregon Right To Life) and Allen Alley (former Oregon Republican Party Chair and past candidate for Governor and State Treasurer).
The current Oregon Republican Party Chair, Art Robinson, attended the rally, as did past ORP Chairs Allen Alley and Kevin Mannix.
The rally was also well attended by a number of current and past elected officials, as well as candidates:
- Chris Cochran – 2016 candidate for State Senate (SD25)
- Karl Erickson – candidate for State Rep (HD20)
- Bill Post – candidate for State Rep (HD25)
- Duane Stark – candidate for State Rep (HD4)
- Stan Primozich – candidate for Yamhill County Commissioner
- Mary Starrett – candidate for Yamhill County Commissioner
- Kim Brady – candidate for Marion County Commissioner
- former state Rep. Jane Lokan
- Rep. Bill Kennemer (HD39)
- Rep. John Huffman (HD59)
- Rep. Vic Gilliam (HD18)
- Rep. Kevin Cameron (HD19) – candidate for Marion County Commissioner
- Rep. Jason Conger (HD54) – candidate for U.S. Senate
- former Speaker of the Oregon House Karen Minnis
- Sen. Fred Girod (SD9)
Also attending were:
- Larry Gadbaugh – CEO of Pregnancy Resource Center
- Bill Diss – the Portland school teacher fired for kicking Planned Parenthood out of his class
