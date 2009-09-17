Back to Home Page

Where is Oregon among the 50 Bright Stars?

by Cascade Policy Institute Thursday, September 17. 2009

By Christina Martin

To celebrate Constitution Day, Cascade Policy Institute is posting the results of the Goldwater Institute’s report comparing the strength of each state’s constitution to protect freedom and secure limited government. A strong constitution is vital to preserve freedom; however, alone it is not enough. Accordingly, the report also provides a supplemental assessment of each state’s political and judicial culture.

Where did Oregon rank? Comfortably in the middle, with a very low score for poor protections of property rights and a high score for free speech. Read more about Oregon’s ranking at 50 Bright Stars: An Assessment of Each State’s Constitutional Commitment to Limited Government.

Christina Martin is a policy analyst at Cascade Policy Institute, a free market research organization promoting individual liberty, personal responsibility and economic opportunity in Oregon.

