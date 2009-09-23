Back to Home Page

Latest: Sam Adams Recall stops signature updates

by In the news Wednesday, September 23. 2009

This morning The Oregonian reported,
“The campaign to recall Portland Mayor Sam Adams had promised a signature update last week, but chief organizer Jasun Wurster said today he won’t release any new numbers. The campaign needs to collect more than 32,000 valid signatures by Oct. 5. Counting today, that’s thirteen days to go. At last count, in late August, the campaign had about 10,000 signatures — far short of the 50,000 Wurster has said he needs to meet the goal.”

