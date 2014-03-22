Local control of marijuana dispensaries is reasonable approach

by Sen. Jeff Kruse (R-Roseburg)
Last week I attended a special meeting of the Roseburg City Council as they discussed the issue of marijuana dispensaries. My purpose in being there (at their request) was to explain what had happened during the Legislative Session on the subject. Since that time I have been under attack on Facebook by people who “know more than I do” on the subject.
First let me say I acknowledge there are some medical benefits to marijuana, but it should also be acknowledged that smoking it has higher carcinogen levels than tobacco. I will also state that I oppose legalization based on what is currently happening in Colorado and Washington. Because of federal law, and the restrictions around banking and background checks relative to a schedule one narcotic, it would be safe to say all that has happened is the drug cartels now have legitimate outlets. I think we should wait to see how things evolve in those states before we take any action in Oregon.
The original version of the bill the Legislature considered on dispensaries was relatively simple. It basically said that cities and counties could develop their own policies and procedures on the issue, in the same way they currently can in dealing with any other business. The pro-legalization crowd did not like that, and so the compromise was to give local government a very short window of opportunity to institute a ban. The reason we felt this was necessary is because, due to the legislation passed in 2013, dispensaries had the ability to be anywhere they chose (except within 1,000 feet of a school) and there was nothing anyone could do about it. By instituting the ban it would give a city or county the ability and time to develop rules and regulations. In the end they could still allow a dispensary to be sited in their jurisdiction, but they would have control over the process. I think this is a reasonable approach and it is what I encouraged the City Council to enact.
There are still a lot of issues yet to be resolved on this subject, and it will be dealt with in the 2015 Legislative Session. One issue would be the need for a level of training for anyone operating one of these establishments. To administer any other scheduled drug a person has to be a pharmacist. Shouldn’t there be a training requirement for this drug as well? This is just one of several questions we don’t have answers to yet, and we need to have better answers before we move forward.
Medical marijuana was passed by the people in 1998. I have been involved in trying to make the program work and be accountable since that time. I will continue my efforts at the state level, but I also like the local control aspect of giving cities and counties a say in the process. I hope the city of Roseburg and other cities adopt an ordinance, both for the purpose of having control and also for the protection against lawsuits that would probably happen if they don’t. This really is a reasonable approach.
Pingback: Blue Coaster33()
Pingback: alkaline water()
Pingback: alkaline water()
Pingback: alkaline water benefits()
Pingback: TV for Businesses()
Pingback: mobile porn()
Pingback: car parking()
Pingback: pay day loans()
Pingback: pay per day loans plan()
Pingback: electrician bucuresti sector 3()
Pingback: locksmith school indiana()
Pingback: car locksmiths in dc()
Pingback: house blue()
Pingback: alkaline water()
Pingback: alkaline water brands()
Pingback: electricity()
Pingback: website()
Pingback: alkaline water()
Pingback: http://webkingz.camkingz.com/()
Pingback: learn more()
Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb()
Pingback: xnc5bsxnrbscngfrfgc4ecgdgf()
Pingback: mxcn5w7xmwncwexnicensrgffg()
Pingback: xm845wctfkdijtfdhskdsftrg83yrer()
Pingback: home insurance state farm()
Pingback: dui attorney berkeley ca()
Pingback: silk sleep mask()
Pingback: security()
Pingback: webcam porno()
Pingback: aile hekimligi malzemeleri()
Pingback: agregaty pradotwï¿½rcze()
Pingback: [email protected]()
Pingback: vapor pens for smoking()
Pingback: yspro.ne.jp()
Pingback: best deals on products()
Pingback: Get the facts()
Pingback: womens swimwear()
Pingback: valentines day 2016()
Pingback: publishing book()
Pingback: Official home of Melissa Dougï¿½! Shop for educational toys()
Pingback: PREMIUM PROMOTIONS ON EXCLUSIVE CLUB CASINO()
Pingback: seo minneapolis()
Pingback: Tomoko()
Pingback: sacred 3 trainer()
Pingback: baby names()
Pingback: entertainment()
Pingback: Susanne()
Pingback: Facebook Unfriend()
Pingback: battery operated pump for 5 gallon water bottle()
Pingback: graphic design()
Pingback: free porn()
Pingback: best electric nose hair trimmer()
Pingback: www.rosengard.tv()
Pingback: Jackeline()
Pingback: Thai Porn()
Pingback: partylite logo()
Pingback: pan roast nuts()
Pingback: mt4 tick chart()
Pingback: Clash of Royale Hack Gem Android and iOS Chest()
Pingback: Read This()
Pingback: no deposit casinoï¿½()
Pingback: Discover More()
Pingback: Go Here()
Pingback: airport porn()
Pingback: naples dog walkers()
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/user/tijuanthedon1()
Pingback: pusatrombong.wordpress.com()
Pingback: Medix College Reviews()
Pingback: www.klimczakhairdesigners.pl/blog.html()
Pingback: californiapsychics.com reviews()
Pingback: blogsreuters()
Pingback: ï»¿Long Island Lice removal()
Pingback: bountiful divorce lawyer()
Pingback: speargun()
Pingback: ï»¿seo()
Pingback: http://www.christiantshirts.co/()
Pingback: fuck you google()
Pingback: cusco bus()
Pingback: ï»¿boligadvokater()
Pingback: ï»¿boligadvokater()
Pingback: edarling()
Pingback: pinterest bot()
Pingback: massage()
Pingback: san antonio bail bonds()
Pingback: resume food service()
Pingback: buy inflatable water slides()
Pingback: tapas meadowhall()
Pingback: romano's bankruptcy()
Pingback: ï»¿san antonio bail bonds()
Pingback: Aerial lifts Miami Jlg()
Pingback: ???????()
Pingback: tantric massage()
Pingback: Bridgeport commercial painter()
Pingback: avast license key()
Pingback: iv therapy miami beach()
Pingback: instagram porn()
Pingback: jajajajajajaja()
Pingback: motor club of america scam reviews()
Pingback: forniry dlh()
Pingback: Email Marketing()
Pingback: american heritage biomass()
Pingback: american heritage inc()
Pingback: pornhub()
Pingback: Surviving The Final Bubble()
Pingback: Bad service()
Pingback: Bad service()
Pingback: 2016 Detroit Lions Preview()
Pingback: Heating urgently troubleshooting()
Pingback: kalici makyaj()
Pingback: ï»¿alpha brain()
Pingback: electrician()
Pingback: 健麗,()
Pingback: My Pillow Reviews()
Pingback: dewedding()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog()
Pingback: MILF Porn()
Pingback: Interracial Porn()
Pingback: mortgage broker Toronto()
Pingback: Gianna Michaels Porn()
Pingback: Brandi Love Porn()
Pingback: AR15kit()
Pingback: amazon desde colombia()
Pingback: Grayce()
Pingback: Micro Usb Sync Data Charger Cable()
Pingback: tania Levitra()
Pingback: airport taxi service boston()
Pingback: Piece Of Heaven()
Pingback: purificadoras()
Pingback: underrated australia destinations()
Pingback: spiritual life coach canada()
Pingback: Mia Khalifa()
Pingback: little india denver()
Pingback: pozyczki()
Pingback: Free Minecraft Account()
Pingback: ï»¿Porn()
Pingback: Best Buy Smartphone Accessories()
Pingback: ESCORT()
Pingback: ï»¿osos de peluche()
Pingback: ï»¿thirdphaseofmoon()
Pingback: check this out()
Pingback: Reviews Attorney Plano TX()
Pingback: ï»¿money()
Pingback: opciones binarias()
Pingback: cocuk eskort bayan()
Pingback: Cocuk escort()
Pingback: ï»¿cocuk escort()
Pingback: bali bikini sauvage()
Pingback: FastComet Coupons()
Pingback: child escort girl()
Pingback: child escort girl()
Pingback: ï»¿Viagra()
Pingback: online shop()
Pingback: see more()
Pingback: viagra()
Pingback: chinakopen.nl()
Pingback: IT Recycling()
Pingback: how to make money on fiverr()
Pingback: spam software()
Pingback: cocuk escort()
Pingback: Issac()
Pingback: payday loans()
Pingback: payday loans()
Pingback: Kathy()
Pingback: pharmacy()
Pingback: buy google cheat()
Pingback: glow beauty and skin care()
Pingback: Laopaibet - Dicas e Diversos()
Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/best-buy-for-levitra/()
Pingback: Cruz()
Pingback: memory training courses()
Pingback: listen to this podcast()
Pingback: memory courses()
Pingback: Detroit Lions T-Shirts()
Pingback: article()
Pingback: ship arrest in tunisia()
Pingback: worldstores vouchers()
Pingback: betting sign up offers()
Pingback: sex discount()
Pingback: thanks()
Pingback: pokecoins cheat()
Pingback: American Power and Gas()
Pingback: wholesale viagra()
Pingback: brain smart()
Pingback: canada goose()
Pingback: Magazine Subscriptions()
Pingback: amazon seller()
Pingback: Analisa()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Plantation()
Pingback: mill pepper salt wooden large white black()
Pingback: html5 live chat()
Pingback: Kamagra 100()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: Pussy()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: contractors oakville()
Pingback: sean brown orange county()
Pingback: Full Fingers Gloves()
Pingback: swtor credits()
Pingback: cool motorcycle helmets()
Pingback: MILF Porn()
Pingback: swtor credits()
Pingback: mortgage broker()
Pingback: electricians()
Pingback: coconut oil()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: DUI attorney glendale()
Pingback: Foro Atletico Madrid()
Pingback: free instagram followers()
Pingback: Busty MILF Kendra Lust and Riley Reid at Mommy's Girl()
Pingback: affiliate marketing()
Pingback: Currency Converter()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: escorts in nottingham()
Pingback: phentermine 37.5 mg()
Pingback: see more()
Pingback: lose weight fast()
Pingback: penis()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم نفس()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم نفس()
Pingback: Tabletki na potencje()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: computer repair in New Jersey()
Pingback: david sammon()
Pingback: Eurokastenwagen()
Pingback: foto porno amatoriali()
Pingback: Handhubwagen()
Pingback: Web Site()