Monica Wehby raises over $1 million

by In the news

Dr. Monica Wehby For U.S. Senate

Portland, Oregon: Today, the Dr. Monica Wehby for U.S. Senate campaign is announcing that they have reached the one million dollar mark in total dollars raised.

Thanks to the generous support of over 2,650 people representing 239 cities and towns in Oregon, Dr. Monica Wehby was able to raise over $590,000 in the first quarter of 2014, bringing their total to nearly $1.1 million dollars in just five months of campaigning.

In response to this latest good news, Dr. Monica Wehby stated, “I’m honored to receive the support of so many people and to prove once again that Oregon is going to be a competitive U.S. Senate race this Fall. I got into this race because I believe that people deserve better than the status quo. Our founding fathers never imagined the establishment of a permanent political class, where those who govern care more about re-election than in solving problems. As a pediatric neurosurgeon, with nearly 30 years of medical policy experience, I have spent my entire life solving problems – doing what is best for the people not the politicians. We could use a little more of that attitude in Washington D.C.”

This is just the latest in a long string of news that shows Dr. Monica Wehby is the best candidate to take on Jeff Merkley this Fall.

-Jennifer Duffy, of the Cook Political Report, recently stated that “If Wehby wins the primary she’ll likely move the race up in her ratings.”

-The Rothenberg political report’s recent Oregon race analysis noted that Dr. Monica Wehby “is well-suited for this cycle’s issues, has the opportunity to make a case against Merkley and could generate some attention from GOP donors across the country. If Conger is the nominee, this race probably moves from long-shot to no-shot for the GOP.”

-And just last week the Washington Post put Dr. Monica Wehby on their list of “The 10 Candidates You Might Not Know, But Definitely Should” writing, “If 2014 turns into another anti-Obamacare wave election, Republican Wehby might be the surprise of the Senate. She’s challenging first-term Sen. Jeff Merkley (D) in a state – Oregon – that isn’t quite as blue as a lot of people think it is. Wehby has perhaps the ideal day job to pounce on the Obamacare issue – she’s a pediatric neurosurgeon. And Republicans are pretty high on her. The question is whether it gets bad enough for Democrats that blue-state senators like Merkley might actually lose.”

In only a few weeks mail voting for the primary will begin in Oregon, and Dr. Monica Wehby’s campaign has positioned themselves to not only win on May 20th but also as a serious competitor against Jeff Merkley in November.