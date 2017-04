Should Main Street America Embrace Globalization?

by Cascade Policy Institute

Come hear the Cato Institute’s Daniel Griswold tackle this timely issue! Daniel is Director of the Center for Trade Policy Studies at the Cato Institute. He will be discussing his new book, Mad About Trade: Why Main Street America Should Embrace Globalization.

Wednesday, October 14, 2009

7:00 – 8:30 p.m.

$10.00 per person. Advance payment is required.

Dessert and coffee will be served.

Contact Nancy at [email protected] or (503) 242-0900 today to reserve your seat.

Hurry! Reservation deadline is Thursday, October 8.