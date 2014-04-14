Oregon Tax Hell: 16th highest taxed state

by In the news

By Taxpayer Association of Oregon

The National Tax Foundation rates Oregon as the 16th highest tax state in the nation.

Oregon’s high taxes matches with its big spending ways. U.S. Census Bureau data reveals that Oregon is the 17th biggest spending state in the nation per capita.

Federally, Tax Freedom Day is three days later this year and falls on April 21st. Tax Freedom Day is the day when taxpayers as a whole earned enough money to pay their taxes. If Tax Freedom Day includes borrowing it goes into May.

Even with Oregon’s high taxes, there are moves to raise them higher

– There are 35 local tax measures on the May Primary

– League of Oregon Cities & Counties is advocating busting Oregon’s property tax caps.

– Governor Kitzhaber has been floating a sales tax plan

– The Oregon Legislature is promoting a study on implementing a State Carbon Tax

– Portland is considering a street maintenance tax on people’s homes

– Oregon’s public employee unions submitted several tax ballot initiatives totaling nearly billion dollars.

When all is said and done Oregonians pay more on taxes than food, clothing & shelter combined.

