OR House GOP on Cover Oregon failure

Oregon House Republican Office
Salem, OR – House Republican Leader Mike McLane (R-Powell Butte) issued the following statement regarding yesterday’s vote by the Cover Oregon Board to move to the federal exchange:
“The decision by Cover Oregon to move to the federal health exchange after months of false assurances is an incredibly embarrassing moment for the state of Oregon. This failure is the result of a complete lack of leadership.
“Early warning signs were ignored or sidestepped, as were legislative attempts to ask questions and find solutions. Moreover, this incompetence has left far too many Oregon families in limbo as they now face yet another hurdle while trying to enroll for coverage. Oregonians were sold false promises, and all we got was a faulty, unfinished product that has thus far wasted $250 million.
“The attempts of Democratic leadership and their hand-picked Cover Oregon appointees to conceal the mismanagement, blunders and wasteful costs associated with Cover Oregon are inexcusable. This breach of trust with the people of Oregon is unacceptable and serves as further proof that our state needs competent, accountable leadership to get Oregon back on track.”
