Barreto campaign returns Loren Park’s donation

by In the news Wednesday, April 30. 2014

by Greg Barreto, Candidate for State Representatives for HD 58

Loren Parks has for decades supported conservative candidates and issues all across Oregon. He’s supporting my campaign.

My opponent has made an issue of that contribution thus taking attention away from real election position issues between candidates.

I’m not going to allow that to happen.

This election is about the future direction of Oregon Republicans.

Are we going to pretend government can improve the economy or are we going to fight for lower taxes and less government intrusion?

I have returned Mr. Parks generous contribution and thanked him.

Let’s get on to the real issues now!

Greg Barreto

