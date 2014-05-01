Willamette Week endorses Jason Conger for U.S. Senate

by In the news

Jason Conger for U.S. Senate

“When it comes to preparation, knowledge of the issues and an ability to express the results of clear thinking, there’s no contest. “ – Willamette Week

The Willamette Week announced their endorsement for Jason Conger today. They noted that they disagreed with many of Jason Conger’s conservative positions, but that his understanding of the issues and ability to clearly articulate his principles far surpassed Monica Wehby. They point out that he will give a much better defense of Republican ideals and has a better chance of beating Jeff Merkley.

“But he’s far more prepared than Wehby to stand up to incumbent Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) and give Merkley a serious challenge.” – Willamette Week

Willamette Week was critical of Monica Wehby, particularly on the subject of Obamacare. They said she, “waffled endlessly when she tried to describe which parts of major health-care reform she might have supported in the past.” This is one of the key issues of this election and we cannot afford to elect someone who does not have a clear record on Obamacare.

“Wehby is trying to appeal to right wingers while preserving campaign rhetoric for the general election. Given her knowledge of the health-care system, and the stakes for Oregonians, her befuddling answers were at times disingenuous.” – Willamette Week

Jason Conger delivers a clear, honest and conservative vision for Oregon. He has never waffled or been disingenuous about where he stands. Despite his conservative record, the Willamette Week gives him a ringing endorsement.

“In two terms in the Oregon House, Conger has produced a conservative record that-as noted above-is often out of step with our views. But at least he has clear, consistent positions. He’s shown strong support for charter schools but also crossed the aisle to push for legislation calling for toxic-chemical labeling and criticizing corporate welfare.” – Willamette Week

