State audit finds DHS failing at welfare-to-work program

by Sen. Doug Whitsett
“The growth in Oregon’s welfare program has led the nation by a wide margin for the past six years”
“About one third of all Oregonians receive some form of public assistance”
Temporary Assistance to Needy Families is the federal and state welfare program that is designed to help our poorest families. Ninety six percent of the U.S families that receive welfare payments from TANF earn no income at all.
The cost of the program is divided, about two thirds coming from the federal taxpayers and one third from state taxpayers. The federal government provides an annual $167 million block-grant to fund their part of the Oregon program. Oregon’s required annual matching contribution is $92 million from the general Fund. Total annual funding for Oregon TANF is more than a quarter of a billion dollars.
President Clinton worked with a Republican Congress to create the TANF program in 1996. The welfare to work program was designed to provide temporary assistance during the time required to teach families to become accountable for their own welfare and financial security.
The program has two interrelated objectives.
It sends monthly cash payments to families who live in poverty to help pay their subsistence costs. In Oregon, these are monthly payments of up to $500, or about $6,000 per year for each family in need.
The federal program also compels the state to require TANF recipients to actively attempt to find work. In the alternative, they must participate in other work related activities that help them to become more self-sufficient.
States that do not comply with the self-sufficiency requirement are subject to losing their federal funding. Moreover, they also may be required to refund past amounts paid by the federal government.
The growth in Oregon’s welfare program has led the nation by a wide margin for the past six years. The Department of Human Services now provides welfare benefits to a higher percentage of Oregon’s poor families than 41 other states.
In fact, Oregon is rapidly becoming a population dependent on government payments. One in forty Oregonians now receive TANF cash payments. Twenty three percent of Oregonians depend on food stamps to feed their families. In fact, about one third of all Oregonians receive some form of public assistance, such as TANF, food stamps, Medicaid, housing assistance, utility subsidies, free cell phone service and Women, Infant, and Children food assistance.
Until recently, extended federal unemployment benefits substantially increased that unsustainable figure. Even more Oregonians receive additional support from community groups, food pantries, homeless shelters and a plethora of poverty aid programs offered by our faith based community.
Unfortunately, the Department of Human Services failed to even come close to meeting their federal requirement to compel TANF beneficiaries to look for work, or to participate in other activities to advance their self-sufficiencies. The Department’s failure to meet federal work participation requirements, and the potential for non-compliance penalties, resulted in an extensive audit by the Oregon Secretary of State.
The report by the audit division was comprehensive, precise and bluntly critical of the Department’s performance.
The audit found little to no progress in moving many TANF clients toward self-sufficiency. That Oregon trend for no progress has become significantly worse since the end of the Great Recession in June of 2009. In fact, the audit found that two thirds of the client records examined by auditors recorded no activity at all in June of 2013.
The primary purpose of the 1996 welfare reform is to help welfare recipients to transition from dependence to self-sufficiency by getting a job to support themselves. For that reason, TANF limits its cash benefits to 60 months, with certain exceptions.
The audit found that Oregon ranked dead last in the nation for TANF clients participating in work, or work related activities. The state ranked 39th in job entry and 36th in job retention the last year that comparative data is available.
Federal law requires that at least 50 percent of welfare recipients must meet their work requirements in order to avoid penalties. The Department has employed some creative accounting to avoid those potential federal penalties.
According to the audit, the state is now using TANF funds to pay a $10 “Job Participation Incentive” to about 16,000 working adults who receive food stamps. The “Incentive” recipients are not required to have ever been on TANF. The Department believes that the $10 monthly payment using TANF money “technically” meets the federal work requirement. However, the federal work participation rate, for TANF clients who receive the standard monthly allowance, remains at only about 8 percent!
The federal rules also require even higher work participation rates for two-parent families. Rather than expecting these folks to actually look for a job, as required by federal rule, the Department has shifted the benefits for these families entirely to be funded by the state. This was also done to avoid potential federal penalties.
Oregon taxpayers should know that the funding shift is costing them $36 million per year from the state general fund. They should also know that the federal government may not accept the Department’s creative accounting. Federal rejection of that DHS accounting could cost Oregon taxpayers tens or even hundreds of millions of dollars in federal penalties and reimbursement.
Oregon is not making headway in moving welfare recipients to sustainable work. The Department of Human Resources now estimates that about 50 percent more families will receive TANF payments in 2017 than before the Great Recession started in 2007. They predict this will happen unless the State can do more to move TANF families toward self-sufficiency.
So what is the agency doing to reduce the number of Oregonians who are dependent upon TANF cash payments?
The audit found that the Department had failed to create active work plans for two thirds of work-eligible adults receiving TANF payments. For most of the other third, the work plans consisted of goals described by only single words such as “job”, “work” or “employment”. The reality is that most case workers are not even making the effort to encourage welfare people to become self-sufficient.
According to the auditors, very few consequences occur when Oregon TANF recipients refuse to participate in work activities. DHS evaluates the TANF client for barriers that might hinder their participation such as drug or alcohol addiction, anxiety, lack of job skills or medical issues. They determine if reducing cash payments might adversely affect children in the family. They are then subjected to a multistage disqualification process that can last several months before benefits are reduced or curtailed.
The TANF client can avoid losing their benefits by cooperating in work activities for a minimum of two weeks. Those clients who do lose their benefits are automatically deemed eligible to reapply after only two months. The auditors found that they are not required to demonstrate any level of work activity cooperation before reapplying for TANF cash payments.
Oregon is one of only three states that allow families to continue to receive TANF payments designated for children after the benefit time-limit is reached. A single parent with two children would see their monthly cash payment only reduced from about $500 to $350.
The audit also determined that the Department has made little effort to coordinate with other state agencies to help develop work participation. Coordinated Care Organizations reported there is no formal coordination with the TANF program even though virtually all TANF clients are eligible for Medicaid and should be receiving care through CCO’s. The Agency does not formally work with Community Colleges to pursue GED’s or vocational skills for their clients. They do not have a formal arrangement with the Bureau of Labor and Industries apprenticeship programs. They even have no formal referral or coordination with their own division of Oregon Vocational Rehabilitation Services.
In its letter responding to the audit, the Department of Human Services blamed just about everyone and everything but their own performance. DHS represents just one more state agency that is in dire need of appropriate executive management.
Senator Doug Whitsett is the Republican state senator representing Senate District 28 – Klamath Falls
Pingback: Oregon State Vocational Rehabilitation Office | diagnose - video games addiction()
Pingback: cnwy4s74csndsjfgjkakaegfjs()
Pingback: Oregon State Division Of Vocational Rehabilitation | contact - defeat drug addiction()
Pingback: Dept Of Voc Rehab Oregon | treatment - internet addiction disorder()
Pingback: Oregon Vocational Rehabilitation Division | addicts - gambling addiction center()
Pingback: x30m85cgcr83n5rwxym8cnrsdfruxm()
Pingback: x4cwym845tx4f8w4fw84rffw485fedw()
Pingback: islive()
Pingback: Pet passport Sri Lanka()
Pingback: inquiry()
Pingback: car Rental Bonaire()
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer Reviews()
Pingback: Oregon Vocational Rehab Program | drugs addiction solutions()
Pingback: banheiras()
Pingback: products online()
Pingback: esta()
Pingback: car service boston to providence()
Pingback: Best buy cell phone accessories()
Pingback: balentines day()
Pingback: roofing()
Pingback: foundation repair()
Pingback: foundation repair()
Pingback: league of legends t-shirt shop()
Pingback: Madden Nfl Mobile cheats()
Pingback: free casino games()
Pingback: Damaris Aristide()
Pingback: comprar seguidores twitter()
Pingback: fan art merchandise()
Pingback: right here()
Pingback: Adipex Online()
Pingback: sacred 3 trainer()
Pingback: th8 base layouts()
Pingback: motivation()
Pingback: Parkinsons()
Pingback: how to eyelash extensions()
Pingback: CANON PIXMA iP100 Driver Free Download()
Pingback: entertainment()
Pingback: Enea Angelo Trevisan()
Pingback: Marcellus Defee()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: Adele()
Pingback: healthy eating on the run()
Pingback: eating healthy busy()
Pingback: Roller banners Cheap()
Pingback: event organiser singapore()
Pingback: vrbox()
Pingback: mejor agencia de publicidada malaga()
Pingback: medical marijuana evaluations san francisco()
Pingback: cara daftar ibcbet()
Pingback: cat sitter in naples()
Pingback: we buy ugly houses()
Pingback: obat pelangsing()
Pingback: Skincare regimen()
Pingback: iqoptions()
Pingback: rastafari()
Pingback: World music()
Pingback: bandar bola euro 2016()
Pingback: take home pay calculator()
Pingback: r shop yamaha jakarta()
Pingback: anastasiadate()
Pingback: ageless cream()
Pingback: Dr Field Harrison()
Pingback: How To Be A Better Husband()
Pingback: international dating()
Pingback: Email marketing USA()
Pingback: private investigation()
Pingback: tulsa weed control()
Pingback: ollas rena ware()
Pingback: diabetes()
Pingback: Brooksville carpet cleaning()
Pingback: ComeGuadagnare()
Pingback: bathroom scale eatsmart()
Pingback: Motor Club of America proof()
Pingback: Steel reinforced door()
Pingback: SalesEnvy Review()
Pingback: Godaddy Domain Promo Code()
Pingback: storm damage repair()
Pingback: landscape design Canberra()
Pingback: extraction de donnees sous excel()
Pingback: https://linkedin.com/company/cleaning-quotes()
Pingback: cerrajeros elche 24 horas()
Pingback: 12win download()
Pingback: Femme de menage ste-julie()
Pingback: https://www.icct20worldcupschedule2016.com()
Pingback: [email protected]()
Pingback: film gratuit()
Pingback: help loading uhaul truck()
Pingback: mobile strike hack apk()
Pingback: wedding receptions Houston()
Pingback: Annalisa Castellon()
Pingback: HP OfficeJet Pro X476dw Ink Cartridges()
Pingback: howrse hack()
Pingback: Smart Drugs()
Pingback: cuff links()
Pingback: india tourism()
Pingback: Dietary Supplements()
Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/sexiercom/()
Pingback: most expensive jewelry Options()
Pingback: Natural Gemstone Jewelry()
Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/SuperGaminator.Gutschein/()
Pingback: Bedavaruletoyna()
Pingback: Bobblehead()
Pingback: kitten sitter()
Pingback: celeb pics()
Pingback: dusting()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: in-home dog care in naples()
Pingback: Eulalio Tirado Lizarraga()
Pingback: skinny fiber is unlike any weight loss supplement()
Pingback: krimwakdoyok()
Pingback: best pet sitter naples fl()
Pingback: Clash Royale Hack Android()
Pingback: Chaga Mushroom()
Pingback: overnight dog sitter naples fl()
Pingback: Sexcontact()
Pingback: help koalas()
Pingback: learnfromjon()
Pingback: epic soccer training program()
Pingback: no deposit bonus codes()
Pingback: Quotes and sayings()
Pingback: MARA AGENT ADELAIDE()
Pingback: Limo Service Los Angeles()
Pingback: voice lessons sing your style()
Pingback: vaporizers()
Pingback: Shopping and Fashion in Colombo, ThumbsUp()
Pingback: rocketportuguese()
Pingback: https proxies()
Pingback: Birthday images()
Pingback: Multilingual SEO()
Pingback: candy saga()
Pingback: affiliate marketing()
Pingback: house loops()
Pingback: baby wear()
Pingback: Piano samples()
Pingback: plan()
Pingback: clash royale tricks()
Pingback: dugulaselharitasugyelet()
Pingback: URL: http://mcafeeaccount.loginu.net/()
Pingback: McAfee Account Login()
Pingback: The Lost Ways Review()
Pingback: Advertising()
Pingback: Ottawa Basement Finishing()
Pingback: Shenzhen LEIYAO Technology Co., Ltd()
Pingback: Xing Hong Chang Electrical()
Pingback: Quicken Loans Login()
Pingback: www.morningquotes.info()
Pingback: dynamo()
Pingback: multilingual seo()
Pingback: Topps baseball cards()
Pingback: Free alternative rock music()
Pingback: Youtube Shockwave package()
Pingback: jar()
Pingback: waterdamage()
Pingback: TED technology()
Pingback: calvert county homes for sale()
Pingback: Binary options()
Pingback: Ellavage Hydrating Moisturizer Review()
Pingback: freelance illustrator()
Pingback: Tulsa irrigation systems()
Pingback: warwick furniture()
Pingback: Netflix Login()
Pingback: Off Grid Pure Sine Wave Solar Inverter()
Pingback: marketing jobs()
Pingback: SEO expert()
Pingback: knifes kitchen block set cheap()
Pingback: seo expert()
Pingback: solventless()
Pingback: hit songwriting course()
Pingback: accept cryptocurrency()
Pingback: Healthy Lifestyle()
Pingback: Corbin Maxwell()
Pingback: Upper east side tms therapy()
Pingback: Automatic bottle capper()
Pingback: Kool Daddy Motorcicles()
Pingback: ultimate demon discount()
Pingback: intrepid tapes()
Pingback: wealth consciousness()
Pingback: affiliate marketing()
Pingback: slither.io skins()
Pingback: Cabinet Hardware from China()
Pingback: übungen für po straffung()
Pingback: keyword snatcher()
Pingback: Geico Claims()
Pingback: magical corporate event entertainment()
Pingback: Zanusssi Service in beheira()
Pingback: Social Media()
Pingback: High Risk Business Types()
Pingback: gpsshk()
Pingback: Reusable food pouch baby food storage()
Pingback: iphone repair richardson()
Pingback: emergency plumber Austin()
Pingback: how to fuck properly()
Pingback: come curare emorroidi in casa()
Pingback: best SEO services provider,best SEOservices is seo-mediamarketing()
Pingback: girls of Instagram()
Pingback: agen betting 368bet()
Pingback: CAA()
Pingback: Finger Family()
Pingback: Online Rugby Stream()
Pingback: ucuz elektrik firmalari()
Pingback: where to buy OnePlus 3 online()
Pingback: Lake Travis Roofing Company()
Pingback: Tanzania Cars for sale()
Pingback: nursery rhymes()
Pingback: club flyer()
Pingback: luxury travel kent()
Pingback: Dog pet insurance()
Pingback: acheter des likes()
Pingback: barcelona chair reproduction()
Pingback: finger family()
Pingback: smashfund scam()
Pingback: U-Thrive Marketing()
Pingback: Affordable Irrigation Tulsa()
Pingback: payment proof mca()
Pingback: viagra online()
Pingback: Woodland Shoes Models with Price()
Pingback: List my house for sale()
Pingback: Stop smoking aids()
Pingback: medical billing schools()
Pingback: Internet Network Marketing()
Pingback: Keynote template()
Pingback: decals()
Pingback: apple()
Pingback: pass: r0tmwBlR86()
Pingback: nursery rhymes()
Pingback: Business Products Reviews()
Pingback: car()
Pingback: how to send bulk messages on whatsapp()
Pingback: kids animation()
Pingback: kids animation()
Pingback: play doh()
Pingback: LikeEJ Silicone Bra()
Pingback: real estate appraisals Austin()
Pingback: carpet cleaning Austin()
Pingback: Hutto dentist()
Pingback: best umbrella on the market()
Pingback: Surviving The Final Bubble()
Pingback: kids fantasy()
Pingback: make money online()
Pingback: Justin Verlander Jersey()
Pingback: mobile phone()
Pingback: nursery rhymes()
Pingback: The Lost Ways Review()
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer()
Pingback: what causes diabetes()
Pingback: Hottest Swimsuits()
Pingback: venom()
Pingback: Michigan Wolverines Apparel()
Pingback: Hay Farm()
Pingback: avatars faces()
Pingback: Utilities()
Pingback: Gordie Howe Detroit Red Wings Jersey()
Pingback: kids songs()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Hoodies()
Pingback: top()
Pingback: recliner website()
Pingback: Tenerife Property()
Pingback: Despacho de abogados Madrid()
Pingback: finger family()
Pingback: fence companies austin()
Pingback: vehicles for children()
Pingback: review tao of badass()
Pingback: Parla phones()
Pingback: copy paste()
Pingback: compliance()
Pingback: samsung galaxy s6 edge kilif()
Pingback: family toy()
Pingback: natural diabetes cure()
Pingback: Mint Dentistry Dr. Field Harrison()
Pingback: Free XXX Porn()
Pingback: Medical Waste Disposal San Francisco()
Pingback: Shop for home improvement canada()
Pingback: emulators for android()
Pingback: medical hospital malpractice chicago()
Pingback: Carl Kruse()
Pingback: avocat droit du travail()
Pingback: massage edinburgh()
Pingback: Teen XXX Porn()
Pingback: Gay Porn()
Pingback: nursery rhymes()
Pingback: pvp serverler()
Pingback: Cialis tanio()
Pingback: domino poker()
Pingback: cairns aerial photography()
Pingback: Detroit SEO()
Pingback: fast cash now()
Pingback: Paul Okade()
Pingback: pnr status()
Pingback: Tutorials()
Pingback: getting back in shape()
Pingback: Anaheim Dental()
Pingback: Fabric sofa()
Pingback: PRP()
Pingback: nude modeling()
Pingback: Kim Kardashian Sex Tape()
Pingback: Cindie()
Pingback: Buy Cocktrainer sex toys online()
Pingback: Sugar Daddy New York()
Pingback: game()
Pingback: Cover()
Pingback: Rash Guard For Men()
Pingback: agen domino()
Pingback: Situs poker online indonesia()
Pingback: trần nhôm()
Pingback: Gems()
Pingback: صور اسلامية()
Pingback: ambulance car()
Pingback: sexy shoes()
Pingback: waterfront wedding venues jensen beach()
Pingback: copiers Austin()
Pingback: Leather whip()
Pingback: litter fence()
Pingback: rushlights()
Pingback: poker online()
Pingback: trần nhôm cao cấp()
Pingback: coffee beans online()
Pingback: my little pony()
Pingback: شركة تنظيف شقق بالرياض()
Pingback: Credit Report()
Pingback: How to use rabbit vibrator()
Pingback: poker online()
Pingback: Best Christian Shirts()
Pingback: poker online()
Pingback: Dr. Isbruch Rosenheim()
Pingback: batman v superman full movie in hindi()
Pingback: slitherio()
Pingback: qiu qiu online()
Pingback: Jacksonville Medical Waste Disposal()
Pingback: electronic message boards()
Pingback: renters in NYC()
Pingback: chapstick()
Pingback: residencia nos eua()
Pingback: order food denver()
Pingback: gopro battery bacpac()
Pingback: Dallas Business Window Repair()
Pingback: agen judi domino qq()
Pingback: business owners()
Pingback: peppa pig()
Pingback: sauvage swimwear spider bikini()
Pingback: Tongue Sex toy()
Pingback: Los 10()
Pingback: hd porn videos()
Pingback: asuransi terbaik indonesia()
Pingback: text correction()
Pingback: berita bola()
Pingback: acrylic paint set()
Pingback: commercial interiors()
Pingback: burger king delivery()
Pingback: Luang Prabang()
Pingback: Emory()
Pingback: FAUCET()
Pingback: free credit report and score()
Pingback: heimarbeit()
Pingback: bulk wholesale()
Pingback: hospedaje en gualeguaychu()
Pingback: http://beataddiction.com()
Pingback: Gadgets and Software()
Pingback: pharma()
Pingback: toddlers()
Pingback: New York Medical Waste Disposal()
Pingback: targeted traffic()
Pingback: gym new york()
Pingback: Veterans Day()
Pingback: coyote military boots()
Pingback: skin care products()
Pingback: ip stresser()
Pingback: flight tickets()
Pingback: balloon sculpting services singapore()
Pingback: 7 Years()
Pingback: spiritual life coach worldwide()
Pingback: Opciones Binarias()
Pingback: top ruby jewelry brands()
Pingback: Backpain()
Pingback: trần nhôm()
Pingback: commercial video production()
Pingback: iPhone 7()
Pingback: mobile personal trainer()
Pingback: Liverpool Wedding Photographer Lancashire Cheshire()
Pingback: đá xuyên sáng()
Pingback: best travel app()
Pingback: power of sale()
Pingback: sports tickets()
Pingback: medical weight loss jackson heights()
Pingback: exequatur divorcio()
Pingback: poker terpercaya()
Pingback: domino qiu qiu()
Pingback: pure white kidney bean extract()
Pingback: runescape()
Pingback: forest wood condo()
Pingback: pokemon go free coins()
Pingback: Buy Facebook Reviews()
Pingback: alien()
Pingback: qiu qiu online()
Pingback: poker online terpercaya()
Pingback: poker online terpercaya()
Pingback: شركة نقل اثاث بالخبر()
Pingback: pokerkiukiu()
Pingback: sơn nội thất dulux 5 in 1()
Pingback: agen casino online()
Pingback: domino qiu qiu()
Pingback: Forest Woods()
Pingback: forest woods condo()
Pingback: vine compilations()
Pingback: power of sale()
Pingback: check here()
Pingback: agen judi bola()
Pingback: Honeymoon Villas in lembongan()
Pingback: pick 4 lotto()
Pingback: #iamtheceo()
Pingback: Shira()
Pingback: blogs to follow()
Pingback: Learn more()
Pingback: tube porn blonde()
Pingback: recording studios near me()
Pingback: buy rapidgator.net premium account()
Pingback: soundcloud bot mac()
Pingback: recommended landscape gardeners essex()
Pingback: Köpa Melanotan()
Pingback: imp source()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم های جدید و برتر()
Pingback: make money from home()
Pingback: musician accountant london()
Pingback: free penis enlargement()
Pingback: done for you sales funnel()
Pingback: list domino indonesia()
Pingback: hot app download()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Hillsboro Beach()
Pingback: seo service()
Pingback: villa in seminyak()
Pingback: Check Used Government Cars by VIN()
Pingback: Trypophobia Pictures()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services West Park()
Pingback: agen casino()
Pingback: FEAR()
Pingback: Bronx slip and fall attorney()
Pingback: Search Engine()
Pingback: how to get a home loan()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: Kamagra 100()
Pingback: oceanof games()
Pingback: local reviews()
Pingback: Nympho()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: ugolemqvane na penisa()
Pingback: دانلود()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: ugolemqvane na penisa()
Pingback: military tactical backpack()
Pingback: oc weekly()
Pingback: swtor credits()
Pingback: unsigned artist 2017()
Pingback: anal sex toys()
Pingback: twitter.com/PpcHelpers()
Pingback: swtor credits()
Pingback: Ankara Eskort()
Pingback: apk downloads()
Pingback: best air purifier()
Pingback: paintless dent repair lewisville()
Pingback: click the following webpage()
Pingback: evantubehd()
Pingback: electricians()
Pingback: Push notification()
Pingback: casting()
Pingback: Dog Harness()
Pingback: naitsirhcrednolac()
Pingback: epson resetter()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: bandarqiu online terpercaya()
Pingback: دانلود سریال شهرزاد()
Pingback: MICROWAVE BACKHAUL DESIGN()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: secretos de da vinci()
Pingback: bowling ball reviews()
Pingback: zäune()
Pingback: Fishing Charter Listings()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: forum tenerife()
Pingback: computer repair in New Jersey()
Pingback: upholstery cleaning()
Pingback: oil and gas training courses()
Pingback: Business brokers in Atlanta ga()
Pingback: www facebook.com.br()
Pingback: drones()
Pingback: we buy houses austin tx()
Pingback: motuandpatlugames()
Pingback: webdesign seligenstadt()
Pingback: dich thuat, d?ch thu?t chuyên nghi?p()
Pingback: Das perfekte online Business()
Pingback: skin revitalizers()
Pingback: دانلود آهنگ()
Pingback: گروه صنعتی ماندگار()
Pingback: technology()
Pingback: free mp3()
Pingback: test de adsl()
Pingback: Online()
Pingback: online loans()
Pingback: willian monteiro redublando xanaina()
Pingback: The Iranian TV Best series SHahrzad series Film()
Pingback: پنجره دوجداره()
Pingback: slyrax()
Pingback: Motorreductores()
Pingback: Laguna Niguel Optometry()
Pingback: Anaheim Dental()