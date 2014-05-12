Wehby concerns: An Open Letter to Republicans

by Katie Eyre
As primary election day approaches, many Republican voters have taken a keen interest in the high profile senatorial primary contest in the state between frontrunners Dr. Monica Wehby and Representative Jason Conger. I resolve to support whichever Republican candidate wins in this primary. However, we all should consider casting our primary votes for the candidate we believe can defeat Sen. Jeff Merkley this November.
As of a few days ago, I have become very concerned with Dr. Monica Wehby’s connection to a criminal child abuse case in Multnomah County described in a May 7 article by Nick Budnick of The Oregonian. I pray for the health and well-being of the child. While I do not believe Dr. Wehby knowingly did anything wrong, her connection to the criminal proceedings will impact her chances of beating Merkley should she win the primary, regardless of any facts.
The allegations are very serious and the victim is a small child. The criminal trial of the victim’s mother, Katherine Parker, for medical child abuse will likely occur after the primary election. Dr. Wehby is not a defendant. However she is a key defense witness – she’s the doctor who performed multiple surgeries that prosecutors believe were unnecessary and amounted to serial abuse by Parker of her child. In the criminal trial, Dr. Wehby will likely be required to take the stand where her medical competence will be under the lens of the prosecutors’ scrutiny as they attempt to prove the surgeries she performed were not medically necessary.
I have great respect for Dr. Wehby’s professional accomplishments and certainly am not passing judgment about the merits or outcome of this case. Rather, I am a woman in a leadership position who has been through the intense public scrutiny and pressure of political campaigns. And I realize that if Dr. Wehby is the Republican nominee, the child abuse trial will become a focal point – perhaps the sole focus – of the opposition’s general election campaign.
Imagine how Oregon Democrats are celebrating the prospect of Republicans nominating a candidate who is damaged and distracted by an on-going criminal proceeding. Are we willing to take a gamble on a first-time candidate who has never been vetted and now is tainted in the very key issue – healthcare – that she has made central to her candidacy?
These aren’t just my worries. Consider what Pacific University political science Professor Jim Moore told The Oregonian about Dr. Wehby: “It raises questions about her judgment, and for the last 25 years voters have said judgment is very important.” Moore further added, “And remember, she’s not very well known in this state. She’s staking her whole campaign on her expertise in health care and her competence. So this is going to raise questions about the center of who she says she is. Because of the nature of these kinds of things, if she wins the primary, this is going to stretch out during the entire campaign.”
Do Republicans want to take this kind of chance? For the sake of Oregon, please consider my caution based on these recent events when casting your primary votes. We have a real opportunity to defeat Jeff Merkley this November and win a statewide race for the first time since 2002. It is my hope that Republicans do not throw it away.
Katie Eyre is a Republican former state Representative from Hillsboro
Pingback: tablet pillow()
Pingback: 3nvb54wnxd5cbvbecnv5ev75bc()
Pingback: xwcn75oxmtcn8setxemgc54g5()
Pingback: state farm insurance office()
Pingback: security()
Pingback: aile hekimligi malzemeleri()
Pingback: webcammodel worden()
Pingback: useful source()
Pingback: wynajem agregatï¿½w Pradotwï¿½rczych()
Pingback: NBA Online Stream()
Pingback: Section 6(2) of the city's Winter Parking Ban By-Law()
Pingback: click now()
Pingback: movie2k()
Pingback: hot european essay sex()
Pingback: with anals()
Pingback: Tomi()
Pingback: high pagerank link building()
Pingback: Buck Wadding()
Pingback: The 50 Most Annoying Facebook Personalities()
Pingback: event management singapore()
Pingback: five gallon glass bottle()
Pingback: Briana()
Pingback: supervised pet kennel()
Pingback: pay tax calculator()
Pingback: GPS Tracker()
Pingback: consignment shopping online()
Pingback: Email marketing USA()
Pingback: Vietnam travel guide()
Pingback: diabetes()
Pingback: tv antennas seattle wa()
Pingback: hcg injections()
Pingback: punta cana vacaciones()
Pingback: العاب()
Pingback: NYC()
Pingback: icc t20 world cup 2016()
Pingback: Thai Porn()
Pingback: Thai Porn()
Pingback: free xbox live codes that work no surveys()
Pingback: car warranty insurance()
Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/sexiercom/()
Pingback: Indian Wedding Photography()
Pingback: SuperGaminator Gutschein()
Pingback: english bulldog()
Pingback: crossfit()
Pingback: Startups Companies()
Pingback: Gemstone()
Pingback: exitus recruitment()
Pingback: Geico Claims()
Pingback: bucks county car accident lawyer()
Pingback: Fort Wayne commercial videos()
Pingback: Rocket piano()
Pingback: click for more info()
Pingback: in home pet sitter naples fl()
Pingback: no deposit casino codes()
Pingback: 3d printer reviews()
Pingback: best pet sitter naples fl()
Pingback: clash royale android()
Pingback: geil sex date()
Pingback: epic soccer training()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Read Full Report()
Pingback: right here()
Pingback: pet grooming sg()
Pingback: binary options()
Pingback: Recommended Reading()
Pingback: http://www.toprubbishclearance.co.uk/rubbish-disposal-united-kingdom_portland-place-w1b.html()
Pingback: new born gifts()
Pingback: Maxi Dresses()
Pingback: Voetbal den haag()
Pingback: bitcoin()
Pingback: URL: http://mcafeeaccount.loginu.net/()
Pingback: resignation letter sample()
Pingback: dog walker()
Pingback: Quicken Loans Login()
Pingback: no credit check loan()
Pingback: http://pusatrombong.bravesites.com/()
Pingback: location salle mariage strasbourg()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Review()
Pingback: pocketsquare()
Pingback: canli casino siteleri()
Pingback: digital outdoor projector housings()
Pingback: spiritual dating site()
Pingback: Superiorsingingmethod()
Pingback: easy webinar()
Pingback: cheap car rentals()
Pingback: Translation services()
Pingback: mobile strike hack()
Pingback: freelancer()
Pingback: NBA Online Stream()
Pingback: Buy Beats Cheap()
Pingback: swingers()
Pingback: scary maze()
Pingback: tms therapy in new york()
Pingback: Bedside Lamps()
Pingback: China Cabinet Hardware()
Pingback: marketing ideas()
Pingback: she said()
Pingback: luxury property singapore()
Pingback: Pressure Washing St. Charles()
Pingback: Effective SEO services North Vancouver BC()
Pingback: painting company in Danbury()
Pingback: استمتع بالعاب فلاش()
Pingback: avast internet security key()
Pingback: Kurma()
Pingback: your calvert()
Pingback: iv therapy medical center()
Pingback: simple interior design()
Pingback: barcelona chair replica()
Pingback: barcelona chair reproduction()
Pingback: hentai anime()
Pingback: 12 month loan()
Pingback: Syska Led Price List()
Pingback: hairdressers in paignton()
Pingback: 24hour()
Pingback: Austin stained concrete()
Pingback: Marketing articles()
Pingback: vinyl decals()
Pingback: opinion web miaffaire()
Pingback: Original Product For Sale()
Pingback: qb online support()
Pingback: coffee makers with grinder()
Pingback: Austin carpet cleaning()
Pingback: best umbrella in wind()
Pingback: Public adjuster miami()
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer Reviews()
Pingback: http://latest-game-codes.com()
Pingback: The Lost Ways Review()
Pingback: Texting software for businesses()
Pingback: Ron()
Pingback: Gordie Howe Detroit Red Wings Jersey()
Pingback: 2016 Detroit Lions Preview()
Pingback: Detroit Sports Apparel()
Pingback: window tint()
Pingback: Michigan Wolverines Jackets()
Pingback: Detroit Pistons T-Shirts()
Pingback: Austin SteamIT()
Pingback: visit here()
Pingback: tao of badass book()
Pingback: xxx-xnxx erotico Parodias()
Pingback: Apple phones()
Pingback: roofing Austin()
Pingback: Diesel Car Rental()
Pingback: kamagra gdzie kupiï¿½()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog()
Pingback: school kits()
Pingback: MILF Porn()
Pingback: MILF Porn()
Pingback: Link()
Pingback: Detroit Pistons()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Apparel()
Pingback: Sophie Dee Porn()
Pingback: Bowling Store()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Apparel()
Pingback: Viagra cena()
Pingback: Detroit Sports Memorabilia()
Pingback: Dia()
Pingback: Lolita()
Pingback: Orlando SEO()
Pingback: forina pure()
Pingback: phenq review()
Pingback: Paul Okade()
Pingback: Porn Blog()
Pingback: Nilsa()
Pingback: nude model jobs()
Pingback: the marketing consulting group()
Pingback: selling Avon online()
Pingback: Real Estate Agent Midway UT()
Pingback: Linette Hibbitt()
Pingback: permanent makeup Austin()
Pingback: Strümpfe()
Pingback: Family Lawyer Nashville()
Pingback: offshore fishing charters Stuart()
Pingback: RRB Result 2016()
Pingback: Nikah()
Pingback: rushlights()
Pingback: general dentistry()
Pingback: coffee beans online()
Pingback: Best Rated Bankruptcy Attorneys Garland TX()
Pingback: New pop artists()
Pingback: toplist()
Pingback: robot de opciones binarias()
Pingback: tấm xuyên sáng()
Pingback: custom glass bottles for sale()
Pingback: Dark()
Pingback: life insurance lawyer()
Pingback: http://bestchristianshirts.com()
Pingback: text deliver downloadText Deliver Review()
Pingback: batman vs superman full movie online()
Pingback: slitherio()
Pingback: Kumpulan kata-kata()
Pingback: G spot vibrator()
Pingback: coin shop()
Pingback: Stained concrete patios Austin()
Pingback: Art studio()
Pingback: sport betting()
Pingback: security camera system()
Pingback: casinospel casino bonusar casinopånätet()
Pingback: Full Article()
Pingback: my website()
Pingback: live soccer()
Pingback: gifts for dad()
Pingback: Lam nhôm()
Pingback: mcdonalds delivery()
Pingback: daily devotional for kids()
Pingback: Ronald Noble()
Pingback: Shipping to Malaysia()
Pingback: digital marketing consultants()
Pingback: hormone therapy medical weight loss in wilminton()
Pingback: anabolic steroids for sale()
Pingback: Christy()
Pingback: http://beataddiction.com()
Pingback: dpserie streaming()
Pingback: kizi()
Pingback: http://www.cargamescar.net/()
Pingback: friv()
Pingback: western food in kl()
Pingback: peppa pig english episodes()
Pingback: BUSINESS SERVICES()
Pingback: Second Amendment()
Pingback: study abroad Cebu()
Pingback: Discounts Promotion Malaysia()
Pingback: yasmanjheez()
Pingback: Casino ratings()
Pingback: Manfaat Cream Temulawak()
Pingback: cavite house and lot()
Pingback: Studio414 Contest Winners()
Pingback: Olivia()
Pingback: seo pricing india()
Pingback: seo plans()
Pingback: Tiny Homes()
Pingback: orange county refrigerator repair()
Pingback: DraftKings NFL Picks Week 1()
Pingback: Detroit Lions T-Shirts()
Pingback: Trevino Enterprises Voted #1 company for your Marketing Needs()
Pingback: click now()
Pingback: valiutu skaiciuokle()
Pingback: IT Services in Tulsa()
Pingback: Oppa()
Pingback: ship arrest lawyers in port of la goulette()
Pingback: generate more leads()
Pingback: front lace synthetic wigs()
Pingback: Cory Hughes()
Pingback: franchise loans()
Pingback: Profit Accumulator Review()
Pingback: diskless()
Pingback: Search Engine Optimization()
Pingback: Binäre Optionen Handelssignale()
Pingback: Buy Oxycontin without a prescription()
Pingback: Friv games kizi - kick buttowski game play free kizi 100 online games()
Pingback: Led Bulbs()
Pingback: water filters cartridges()
Pingback: golf apparel()
Pingback: thanks()
Pingback: videos caseiros()
Pingback: LOCKSMITH MESA()
Pingback: escort bayan()
Pingback: awesomedia group()
Pingback: شركات نقل الاثاث بالدمام()
Pingback: merchant account()
Pingback: sơn nước dulux()
Pingback: college consultants Huntington beach()
Pingback: Small Business Marketing()
Pingback: brainsmart()
Pingback: math tutoring center fountain valley()
Pingback: test preparation Westminster()
Pingback: Levean()
Pingback: buy proxies()
Pingback: situs poker online()
Pingback: tax on capital gains()
Pingback: Greenleaf Lawn Care Services()
Pingback: roqya mp3()
Pingback: villa marbella suites()
Pingback: online seller()
Pingback: m88cvf()
Pingback: luxury car rental usa()
Pingback: brazilian hair weave()
Pingback: quadcopter()
Pingback: top agent vaughan()
Pingback: jual sex toys()
Pingback: Gold IRA reviews()
Pingback: [email protected]()
Pingback: Gold IRA reviews()
Pingback: Tiera()
Pingback: jade and diamond ring()
Pingback: Diamond engagement rings in The Woodlands()
Pingback: reset windows 7 password()
Pingback: Sapphire birthstone ring()
Pingback: Throw Pillows 18 x 18()
Pingback: PS4()
Pingback: machu picchu tours()
Pingback: event management companies in KSA()
Pingback: contact yahoo phone support()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم و سریال با لینک مستقیم()
Pingback: utility management services()
Pingback: whiteboard video()
Pingback: qq indo()
Pingback: detroit sports memorabilia()
Pingback: situs qq()
Pingback: poker bonus terbesar()
Pingback: Brand Presence()
Pingback: Download C9560-659 Certification Dumps()
Pingback: Sanur Hotel Bali()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services West Park()
Pingback: lose 10pounds in 3 days()
Pingback: agen taruhan()
Pingback: Sanur Villa()
Pingback: ONLINE()
Pingback: dome tent rental()
Pingback: escort girls picture()
Pingback: Kamagra tanio()
Pingback: sildenafil bez recepty()
Pingback: casino på nett()
Pingback: guaranteedppc()
Pingback: Escort Antalya()
Pingback: best motorcycle helmets()
Pingback: swtor credits()
Pingback: automatic watches()
Pingback: ï»¿travaux de renovation()
Pingback: DUI Lawyer scottsdale()
Pingback: Foro Atletico Madrid()
Pingback: audio 101()
Pingback: Best Diet Foods()
Pingback: tabletki na potencje()
Pingback: Phalaenopsis Orchids()
Pingback: qqpokerqqpoker online()
Pingback: plumbing()
Pingback: tabletki na potencje()
Pingback: situs poker()
Pingback: they said()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم نفس()
Pingback: datingvideo()
Pingback: photos of tenerife()
Pingback: Fuxion España Barcelona()
Pingback: foto porno amatoriali()
Pingback: harry styles sign of the times()
Pingback: billig trampolin()
Pingback: Big Tits MILF Ava Addams Fucking A Young Guy()
Pingback: mobiler friseur seligenstadt()
Pingback: maid bangkok()
Pingback: maid bangkok()
Pingback: گروه صنعتی ماندگار()
Pingback: UPVC double glazed windows()
Pingback: mpunzana.co.za/index.php/component/k2/itemlist/user/497779()
Pingback: computer science()
Pingback: denver home prices()
Pingback: best logger boots()
Pingback: Küche()
Pingback: ela quality lakehouses()
Pingback: willian monteiro xanaina()
Pingback: test potenzmittel()
Pingback: پنجره دوجداره()
Pingback: W88vn.com()
Pingback: indedï¿½rs trampolin()
Pingback: 원피스 위블 오즈()
Pingback: Ptv sports live streaming()
Pingback: web hosting india()
Pingback: public gold()
Pingback: Final Cut Pro X Effects()
Pingback: FCPX Themes()
Pingback: Seks Hikayesi()