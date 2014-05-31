Sen. Jeff Kruse: Legislative Days disappointing

by Sen. Jeff Kruse (R-Roseburg)
While I still think the concept of Legislative Days, a block of time during the interim when all committees in both Chambers meet, is a good one, I am disappointed in what has transpired this week. The best day of the week was Tuesday when the Coastal Caucus met. The Coastal Caucus is not an official part of our committee structure, but has been active for years dealing with issues mostly affecting our coastal communities. We had a very lengthy agenda and the meeting lasted for over six hours. The highlight for me was the progress report on our attempt to solve the dredging issues in our small ports, and we are making very good progress. What I find equally satisfying is the fact we have had great cooperation between the Legislative Branch, the Executive Branch and our Congressional Delegation. This is actually an example where government works.
Failure of education reforms not discussed
The rest of the week has not been so wonderful. The only official thing I had on my schedule for yesterday was the Judiciary Committee Friday afternoon and I wasn’t expecting anything major to come from it. Thursday was the meeting of the Senate Education and Workforce Committee, and I was hoping we would spend some time discussing the failure of the reforms the Governor has instituted since he became the CEO of the entire education system. Instead what we heard is how things are “moving in the right direction” and “just trust us, everything will be fine”. This is the same type of rhetoric we have been hearing about Cover Oregon for over a year. The reality is the changes that have been made have actually made the system worse, and nobody in a position of authority seem to be willing to step up on any of the issues.
Let me give just one example and that is the fact we are probably going to see an increase in college tuition. I have been asking (and receiving no answers) why the cost of college continues to increase at a rate far beyond inflation. I found out just recently that the University of Oregon, for example, has one employee (this includes everyone working for the university) for every five students. One has to wonder how something like this can be sustainable, but as a body we continue to choose not to talk about it and the Governor has clearly shown no interest in such issues.
Cover Oregon update: More of Governor’s scapegoats but still no actual truth
This takes me back to Wednesday and the meeting of the Health Care and Human Services Committee. Keeping in mind the fact we have, in my mind, been lied to for over a year about Cover Oregon, I was expecting some actual truth. It didn’t happen. What we heard was basically “trust us, by November the transition to the federal exchange will be fine.” Every time our committee has met on this subject we have had different people from the administration reporting to us as the Governor continues to find “scapegoats” to blame things on. The reality is he is the one calling the shots and has been from day one.
I fully expected him to come before our committee, but it didn’t happen. He did, however, make an appearance before the Joint Cover Oregon Oversight Committee on Thursday. One of the interesting aspects of this move is that it isn’t a standing committee and it has no real authority. The one revelation from his appearance was his statement that he was going to sue Oracle, which was the contracted vendor for the IT portion of Cover Oregon. It is my opinion that, if this case actually went to court Oracle would win because of the way the state mismanaged everything. I think the Governor might have done this for political reasons. This is purely my speculation, but he has now set up a scenario in which he can “not talk about things because it is in litigation” until after the election. A smart move politically, but we deserve better.
Week spent on political posturing and not real solutions
While it is probably understandable why so many people are in a “campaign mode”, to use our time here for political posturing is not what the people hired us to do. We should have spent this week looking into real solutions to our problems, most of which we have created. This was not our best week.
Pingback: xcn5bsn5bvtb7sdn5cnvbttecc()
Pingback: xt5m8ct4ykwk7rdywx8t54w5ctxsdf()
Pingback: xm845wctfkdijtfdhskdsftrg83yrer()
Pingback: xfwmrt5gzngfw5wtrjfgxe85mrwfqd()
Pingback: Watch NBA Live()
Pingback: ecograf portabil()
Pingback: webcam model worden()
Pingback: netflix free account info()
Pingback: Candace Chisam()
Pingback: Evelynn Bille()
Pingback: curso de detetive particular()
Pingback: bikini luxe promo code()
Pingback: Mitzie()
Pingback: Mails()
Pingback: at this link()
Pingback: sacred 3 trainer()
Pingback: town hall 8 war base()
Pingback: th8 war base()
Pingback: right here()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: popular italian boy names()
Pingback: boom beach hack download()
Pingback: health coach singapore()
Pingback: second hand clothes wholesale()
Pingback: 6p15 tube()
Pingback: web()
Pingback: free porn()
Pingback: tv antenna booster()
Pingback: back up sticky notes windows 7()
Pingback: banawe car accessories shops()
Pingback: australias worst bank()
Pingback: fly swatter ringtone()
Pingback: best mattresses 2016()
Pingback: trademark 6-pocket armrest organizer with table-top()
Pingback: Find Out More()
Pingback: daily dog walkers naples fl()
Pingback: dog walking naples florida()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: cat care naples()
Pingback: drone list()
Pingback: 100% pure forskolin gnc()
Pingback: Mikaela()
Pingback: http://clashroyalehack.androtransfer.com()
Pingback: funny jokes()
Pingback: no deposit bonus casino online()
Pingback: he has a good point()
Pingback: geil sex date()
Pingback: Private investigator Pretoria()
Pingback: jet stupid()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Examples()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Review()
Pingback: adult-sex-sites.equityplays.date()
Pingback: Bedside Lamps()
Pingback: make more money()
Pingback: la viagra()
Pingback: inflatables to buy()
Pingback: the marketing firm Australia()
Pingback: printingvip.bravesites.com()
Pingback: Storage Gloucestershire()
Pingback: club flyers()
Pingback: Len()
Pingback: mca review 2016()
Pingback: http://rse-newsletter.info/story.php?id=14257()
Pingback: blat drewniany dlh()
Pingback: directory()
Pingback: viagra()
Pingback: kantï¿½wka()
Pingback: 百度钱包充值()
Pingback: The Lost Ways Review()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Jersey()
Pingback: Rebecca()
Pingback: how to regrow hair()
Pingback: Detroit Sports Apparel()
Pingback: how to regrow lost hair()
Pingback: about call girls()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog()
Pingback: Free XXX Porn()
Pingback: Sara Jay XXX()
Pingback: phenq review()
Pingback: bayview auto sales barrie()
Pingback: fast cash loans()
Pingback: commercial cleaning companies()
Pingback: Sugar Daddy New York()
Pingback: Tyron Bialaszewski()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Examples()
Pingback: Free Minecraft Account()
Pingback: Whitney Schlabaugh()
Pingback: fast profits today()
Pingback: games()
Pingback: manifestation miracle pdf()
Pingback: Dentist()
Pingback: imprimante a jet d encre definition()
Pingback: how to have a low carb diet()
Pingback: cheap film insurance()
Pingback: currency multilevel marketing()
Pingback: http://bestchristianshirts.com()
Pingback: life insurance lawyer()
Pingback: doors and windows()
Pingback: Tulsa Bail Bonds Company()
Pingback: Magnesium plus zinc()
Pingback: Ship to Malaysia()
Pingback: Best PC builder()
Pingback: gopro battery bacpac()
Pingback: group exercise in dubai()
Pingback: spy camera watch.()
Pingback: casinospel casino bonusar casinopånätet()
Pingback: sauvage swimwear bardot()
Pingback: security camera()
Pingback: FastComet Coupon Code()
Pingback: Asesoria Alimentos y Bebidas()
Pingback: comfort taxi()
Pingback: mcdonalds delivery()
Pingback: text correction()
Pingback: adult shop()
Pingback: Shipping to Malaysia()
Pingback: Stanley()
Pingback: Marble Tile()
Pingback: lottery()
Pingback: us open 2016 schedule()
Pingback: video production London()
Pingback: contact us()
Pingback: fruit diet()
Pingback: http://www.cargamescar.info/()
Pingback: YouTube.com()
Pingback: www.arabicgames.info()
Pingback: peppa pig english episodes()
Pingback: innokin kits()
Pingback: kl food()
Pingback: online casino review()
Pingback: Bracelets()
Pingback: peppa pig english episodes()
Pingback: Sectional Garage Doors()
Pingback: Team Tennis Clothing()
Pingback: Iranian wedding officiant()
Pingback: Rocket - Seu Portal de Dicas e Consultas!()
Pingback: yellow cab irving tx()
Pingback: international plaza map()
Pingback: Opciones Binarias()
Pingback: Eliminate Lower Back Pain()
Pingback: Get More Info()
Pingback: seo package prices india()
Pingback: REVIEWS 2016()
Pingback: generate new leads()
Pingback: Ronald Noble()
Pingback: Monkey Thunderbolt()
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer()
Pingback: Doba Reviews()
Pingback: vegas weather()
Pingback: Black Hat SEO()
Pingback: As Melhores Dicas - Whi-Not()
Pingback: Kizi 2 games - papa louie 2 kizi online games()
Pingback: martial arts()
Pingback: Kizi Games()
Pingback: fast loan()
Pingback: Why should you prefer the kizi 2()
Pingback: freebetcastle online bookies()
Pingback: crock pot recipe()
Pingback: html5 chat room()
Pingback: thanks()
Pingback: Autokorjaamo kotkassa()
Pingback: judi casino online()
Pingback: diamond elo()
Pingback: woodworking()
Pingback: Merchant service()
Pingback: best social media management tools()
Pingback: Executive Search()
Pingback: college consultants Westminster()
Pingback: almuderis()
Pingback: start up business marketing()
Pingback: My Paying Ads()
Pingback: Tow truck Toronto()
Pingback: pokerqiuqiu()
Pingback: luxury cars()
Pingback: Daftar poker online()
Pingback: iphone 6 repair dallas()
Pingback: Sekolah Tinggi()
Pingback: models()
Pingback: energy broker()
Pingback: phentermine online()
Pingback: Breast Lift San Antonio()
Pingback: CDL test()
Pingback: charlotte seo company()
Pingback: Aircraft flight control system()
Pingback: showbox()
Pingback: showbox()
Pingback: photo booth los angeles()
Pingback: event management companies()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Davie()
Pingback: Frontistiria mesis ekpaideusis Thessaloniki()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Southwest Ranches, Florida()
Pingback: Toko Bunga Surabaya()
Pingback: Custom Computers()
Pingback: how to get your boyfriend back()
Pingback: top affiliate programs()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Cooper City()
Pingback: Counselling brisbane()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Miramar()
Pingback: Escort jobs()
Pingback: Birth Story()
Pingback: buy instagram followers()
Pingback: loan sharks()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Pompano Beach()
Pingback: biciclette elettriche()
Pingback: Thesis Writing Service()
Pingback: bici elettrica bergamo()
Pingback: daycare()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: classic sports memorabilia sports memorabilia()
Pingback: stenosis treatment()
Pingback: buy weed online()
Pingback: dome tent rental()
Pingback: Bukkake()
Pingback: online radio()
Pingback: Search Marketing()
Pingback: PCOS Polycystic ovary syndrome()
Pingback: Viagra cena()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: Translation Services Houston()
Pingback: Sadism()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: view website()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: Virgin Islands Health Center()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: mens accessories()
Pingback: La Liga()
Pingback: michael nguyen()
Pingback: podlogi24.info.pl()
Pingback: floor24.net.pl()
Pingback: swtor credits()
Pingback: real estate agent temecula()
Pingback: strona glï¿½wna portalu samochody()
Pingback: master scalper ea()
Pingback: braemar heating()
Pingback: braemar heating()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: Relogios Importados()
Pingback: Medicare Supplement Plans 2018()
Pingback: edible mushroom guide()
Pingback: Viagra cena()
Pingback: refrigerated cooling()
Pingback: DUI lawyer glenddale()
Pingback: wet 'n' wild()
Pingback: low pressure dust control()
Pingback: evaporative cooling()
Pingback: Viagra bez recepty()
Pingback: San Francisco Bay Area Stair Lifts()
Pingback: refrigerated air conditioner()
Pingback: affiliate marketing()
Pingback: PureMature Lisa Ann Fucked By The Pool()
Pingback: incontri hot()
Pingback: tabletki na potencje()
Pingback: cheap engagement rings()
Pingback: Car Hire()
Pingback: tabletki na potencje()
Pingback: Free shipping()
Pingback: video poker()
Pingback: health()
Pingback: gas ducted heater()
Pingback: Nigeria free ads()
Pingback: Instamate 2.0 Review()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم نفس()
Pingback: Mothers Day 2017()
Pingback: Agen Bola Online()
Pingback: plumbing Melbourne()
Pingback: Tenerife Forum()
Pingback: Fujitsu aircon; Fujitsu()
Pingback: upholstery cleaning()
Pingback: sports betting()
Pingback: Agen Permainan Judi Online Terlengkap()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: como entrar no facebook agora()
Pingback: teak wood table and chair set()
Pingback: Happy Mother's Day 2017 Australia()
Pingback: room for rent singapore()
Pingback: เครื่องปั่นน้ำผลไม้แบบพกพา()
Pingback: Waist Chains()
Pingback: Eurokastenwagen()
Pingback: custom framing los angeles()
Pingback: dui defense lawyer riverside()
Pingback: animeindotv()
Pingback: abogado de inmigracion()
Pingback: learn more here()
Pingback: Compare Medicare Supplement Plans 2018()
Pingback: ducted heating Melbourne()
Pingback: Panasonic air conditioning()
Pingback: translation services in Houston()
Pingback: UPVC double glazed windows()
Pingback: affordable engagement rings()
Pingback: affordable engagement rings under $500()
Pingback: Medigap Plans 2018()
Pingback: http://()
Pingback: wedding flowers meaning()
Pingback: Online doctor chat()
Pingback: portakabins()
Pingback: Medigap Plan F()
Pingback: Medicare Supplement Plans()
Pingback: tubemate apk()
Pingback: Sportsbook Software()
Pingback: flipkart mobile offers()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: flipkart exchange offer()
Pingback: paytm promo code()
Pingback: Eren Niazi()
Pingback: Caricaturist()
Pingback: split system()
Pingback: billig ormekur()
Pingback: nude cams()
Pingback: things to do kamakura()
Pingback: http://motuandpatlugames.in()
Pingback: New York Video Production()
Pingback: Diamond engagement rings in Houston()
Pingback: Cannabis on Fire()
Pingback: situs poker poker()
Pingback: custom product boxes()
Pingback: خرید سرور مجازی()
Pingback: guest posting site()
Pingback: Bayan Eskort()
Pingback: Music News and Facts()
Pingback: Rock Blog()
Pingback: cnc waterject cutting machine()
Pingback: View source()
Pingback: Kansas Preferred Roofing Companies()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: drug rehab in asia()
Pingback: https://premier-popcorn.com()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: UPVC Double Glazed Windows()
Pingback: UPVC Double Glazed Windows()
Pingback: Clasificados online gratis()
Pingback: buy viagra()
Pingback: denecke ts 3el()
Pingback: 9apps()
Pingback: financial helper()
Pingback: their explanation()
Pingback: پنجره دوجداره()
Pingback: UPVC Double Glazed Windows()
Pingback: tour bus rental()
Pingback: Australian vlogger()
Pingback: daily vlogs()
Pingback: BYOD implementation()
Pingback: AUTORIZADA GELADEIRA()
Pingback: situs poker online()
Pingback: jelly australia()
Pingback: http://tatehuari.tumblr.com()
Pingback: smartphones under 10000 india()
Pingback: Payday loan()
Pingback: home remedies for hemorrhoids()
Pingback: دانلود برنامه گاراژ 888()
Pingback: Hard core sex()
Pingback: bathroom renovations Vancouver()
Pingback: coffee table with storage()
Pingback: comprar curso()
Pingback: Therapeutic essential oils()
Pingback: hop over to my site()
Pingback: College Coaches()
Pingback: Japanese language videos()
Pingback: Click here()
Pingback: LearningFrenchVideos()
Pingback: Learning French Videos()
Pingback: Chinese videos()