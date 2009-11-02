Study Finds That Driving Has a Positive Effect on the Economy

Efforts to “Get People out of their Cars” Put Economy at Risk
Cascade Policy Institute has released an empirical study examining the relationship between vehicle-miles-travelled (VMT) and Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The study finds that “VMT is a large and statistically significant driver of GDP” and cautions that artificial attempts to limit driving through taxation or regulation will cause a significant decrease in economic output.
Specifically, if the government reduces VMT through mandates, GDP will decline by almost the same percentage as the drop in VMT, over a two-year period. Over a longer period, GDP will drop by about 46% of the rate of VMT decline.
The study uses historical data from the U.S. and from 177 countries to examine the relationship among vehicle activity, energy use, and the economy. The findings confirm much of what has been suspected about the relationship between VMT and the economy in the state of Oregon. For instance, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT), there is a strong correlation between VMT and job creation. For every new job created, we can expect an additional 15,500 VMT.
There is also a strong relationship between VMT and personal income. ODOT finds that VMT per capita rises by roughly 360 miles for every increase of $1,000 in personal income.
However, ODOT has never examined these trends to see if there is a cause-and-effect relationship between driving and economic productivity. The Cascade study, done using techniques that isolate cause and effect, suggests that there is indeed a causal relationship. Therefore, Oregon’s current and planned policies to mandate reduced driving likely will have severe economic consequences for the state.
Some of those policies include the statewide Transportation Planning Rule administered by the Land Conservation and Development Commission, mandates enacted recently by the legislature in HB 2001, and the expected adoption today of a local “Climate Action Plan” by the Portland City Council. All of these VMT reduction mandates, if aggressively implemented, would reduce job growth in Oregon and lower overall state GDP, while having no measurable effect on climate or local air quality.
The one policy option endorsed by the Cascade study is the implementation of peak-hour pricing of urban highways, or “congestion pricing.” Peak-hour pricing would reduce the economic losses associated with time lost in traffic congestion, and also improve local air quality by eliminating the stop-and-go conditions that lead to less efficient engine combustion and excess fuel consumption. While congestion pricing might or might not lead to a reduction in total driving, it would have substantial net social benefits by improving the efficiency of the regional highway system and thus increasing state GDP.
According to Cascade President John A. Charles, Jr., “If Oregon politicians believe in job creation and increased household income — as almost all claim they do — then they also have to be in favor of increased automobile driving and a better highway system. Reconciling the conflict between the positive effects of driving and our state’s anti-driving policies will be one of the central challenges for decision-makers in the near future.”
The Cascade study was performed by Dr. Randall Pozdena, an international expert in transportation economics and president of QuantEcon, a consulting firm based in Manzanita. The study was funded by the Bipartisan Policy Center of Washington, D.C.
Cascade Policy Institute is a market-oriented policy research center based in SW Portland. For more information, contact John A. Charles, Jr.
Pingback: Blue Coaster()
Pingback: antivirus()
Pingback: free movie downloads()
Pingback: Direct TV vs Cable TV()
Pingback: mobile porn()
Pingback: lan penge nu sms()
Pingback: car parking()
Pingback: stop parking()
Pingback: water ionizer plans()
Pingback: j d plumbers()
Pingback: plumbers grease on compression fittings()
Pingback: house blue()
Pingback: ionizer payment plan()
Pingback: pay per day loan plans()
Pingback: view more()
Pingback: alkaline water()
Pingback: this post()
Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb()
Pingback: xnc5bsxnrbscngfrfgc4ecgdgf()
Pingback: mxcn5w7xmwncwexnicensrgffg()
Pingback: security melbourne()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle Review()
Pingback: NBA Online Stream()
Pingback: quinoa()
Pingback: Zaparniuk()
Pingback: http://erotikasidor.bloggplatsen.se/gilla/?url=http://www.researchgrantdatabase.com()
Pingback: http://www.flatratecomputerservice.com/()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: banheiras()
Pingback: yspro.ne.jp()
Pingback: groupon getaways review()
Pingback: best deals on products()
Pingback: raspberry ketones benefits()
Pingback: Roman Matsoukas()
Pingback: go()
Pingback: home()
Pingback: womens swimwear()
Pingback: world kiss day()
Pingback: estate sales pittsburgh()
Pingback: foundation repair()
Pingback: ramalan bintang jodoh()
Pingback: Hirelay technology co.,ltd()
Pingback: app development agency()
Pingback: reference checks()
Pingback: Madden Mobile Hack()
Pingback: Brandbanglaeshop()
Pingback: Charisse()
Pingback: casino bonuses()
Pingback: foredi()
Pingback: ebay 7870()
Pingback: Peppa Pig()
Pingback: this hyperlink()
Pingback: strip porn()
Pingback: web studio()
Pingback: custom jewelry denver()
Pingback: bidding sites()
Pingback: Cancer()
Pingback: identity guard reviews()
Pingback: tattoo machine()
Pingback: Hip Hop Music()
Pingback: product review()
Pingback: Singapore makeup artist()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: Descargar Musica()
Pingback: logo design melbourne()
Pingback: Reminisce()
Pingback: second hand clothes wholesale()
Pingback: Medical marijuana card San Francisco()
Pingback: surveillance()
Pingback: fit cooler()
Pingback: Debarpan-Internet Entrepreneurship Coach()
Pingback: Jasa Tukang Taman Bangka Belitung()
Pingback: Jasa Tukang Taman()
Pingback: web design portugal()
Pingback: Law of Attraction Quotes()
Pingback: Intuit Quickbooks support()
Pingback: free porn()
Pingback: Amazon Fire stick unlocked()
Pingback: penny auction script()
Pingback: garcinia cambogia the doctors show()
Pingback: agen judi bola()
Pingback: how to make money from google adsense()
Pingback: Instantly ageless review()
Pingback: private detective in Singapore()
Pingback: real estate brokerage Clearwater()
Pingback: windows 10 sticky notes app()
Pingback: nose hair trimmers cleveland ohio()
Pingback: gay dating zurich()
Pingback: car gap insurance()
Pingback: roofing companies()
Pingback: Baroness Chocolates()
Pingback: dryer vent()
Pingback: NY()
Pingback: cerrajeros de elche()
Pingback: website designer()
Pingback: Thai Porn()
Pingback: great post to read()
Pingback: have a peek at these guys()
Pingback: Le Voyage d'Arlo(The Good Dinosaur en streaming)()
Pingback: roasting pan how to()
Pingback: mobile strike hack apk()
Pingback: Call now to get the All Inclusive Package On Sale Now!!()
Pingback: Business()
Pingback: free messenger guide()
Pingback: Sacramento compounding pharmacy()
Pingback: Compatible Cartridge Brother TN-221 TN-225 Yellow()
Pingback: Buy Nootropics()
Pingback: tech news()
Pingback: best forex ea()
Pingback: Gemstone Jewelry()
Pingback: hollywood gossip()
Pingback: spring-cleaning()
Pingback: crossfit()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Eulalio Tirado Lizarraga()
Pingback: brain boosting pills()
Pingback: Dog Training Singapore()
Pingback: Laptops()
Pingback: mass emailing service()
Pingback: bulk email software()
Pingback: clash of royale()
Pingback: http://raspberry-ketones.net/()
Pingback: green grass()
Pingback: Commercial locksmith Denver()
Pingback: pijpen()
Pingback: no deposit casino bonusesï¿½()
Pingback: Boon Lay Shopping Centre()
Pingback: rocket portuguese language()
Pingback: david wygant books()
Pingback: Homepage()
Pingback: does the jump manual work()
Pingback: Choosing the right ice cream making machine()
Pingback: at here()
Pingback: Our Web Site()
Pingback: Alexis Texas Body Measurements()
Pingback: clash royale cheats tool()
Pingback: chakra classes()
Pingback: jet stupid()
Pingback: life()
Pingback: Xing Hong Chang Electrical Co. Ltd()
Pingback: baseball training()
Pingback: Device Pitstop Henderon()
Pingback: jar()
Pingback: http://www.cityprodentists.com()
Pingback: leak()
Pingback: Best Swimming Goggles()
Pingback: enterpremium()
Pingback: Medix College Reviews()
Pingback: Sacramento compounding pharmacy()
Pingback: how to tone your butt()
Pingback: Fun games for kids()
Pingback: Twitter Marketing()
Pingback: Medix College Reviews()
Pingback: warwick furniture()
Pingback: poker online()
Pingback: riparazione iphone()
Pingback: app development()
Pingback: verhuisbedrijf den haag()
Pingback: PEN HOLDER()
Pingback: speargun()
Pingback: hoverboard skateboard()
Pingback: mobile strike game help()
Pingback: send earnings()
Pingback: payday loans()
Pingback: ï»¿calinti icerik()
Pingback: instagram porn()
Pingback: cusco puno bus()
Pingback: income streams()
Pingback: mill bamboo wooden peugeot salt pepper()
Pingback: Buy Beats Cheap()
Pingback: protected Music Converter()
Pingback: ï»¿boligadvokater()
Pingback: optake.com()
Pingback: amazon()
Pingback: edarling()
Pingback: Tess and Trish()
Pingback: massage()
Pingback: Interjero dizainas()
Pingback: have a look here()
Pingback: ultimate demon discount code()
Pingback: how to make money on internet()
Pingback: Collins()
Pingback: awangga souvenir()
Pingback: resume services()
Pingback: san antonio bail bonds()
Pingback: Reacting to Weird Kid Musicallys()
Pingback: Data Recovery Services()
Pingback: outdoor water slides for kids()
Pingback: do you agree()
Pingback: LED offroad()
Pingback: Rafferty Pendery Scientologist()
Pingback: Free WSET Course()
Pingback: ï»¿san antonio bail bonds()
Pingback: Aerial lifts Miami Jlg()
Pingback: Storage Gloucestershire()
Pingback: tantric massage()
Pingback: Derby commercial painting contractor()
Pingback: spanish tapas in london()
Pingback: Free classifieds in Tanzania()
Pingback: instagram followers porn()
Pingback: Energy Choice()
Pingback: Excavator travel motors()
Pingback: buy google cheat()
Pingback: jajajajajajaja()
Pingback: unlock samusng()
Pingback: Singapore Online Marketing()
Pingback: bet tips()
Pingback: blaty drewniane dlh()
Pingback: medical billing schools()
Pingback: One World Whey()
Pingback: jc3()
Pingback: 1440p blackhat seo()
Pingback: american heritage biomass()
Pingback: he has a good point()
Pingback: vitamin iv therapy in miami fl build()
Pingback: http://clarindaclinic.com/dentistoakleigh/()
Pingback: Removals Company Gloucester()
Pingback: ï»¿Storage Company Cheltenham()
Pingback: peppa pig()
Pingback: infedelity()
Pingback: GTE Login()
Pingback: modrzew syberyjski()
Pingback: brand name: http://www.autoradio-gps-android.com/()
Pingback: escort()
Pingback: escort()
Pingback: IOS手游充值()
Pingback: Detroit Lions NFL Season Preview()
Pingback: download video yt()
Pingback: wireless router for charter()
Pingback: san antonio bail bonds()
Pingback: detroit pistons andre drummond()
Pingback: mobile phone()
Pingback: NATURLIG BEHANDLING (natural treatment)()
Pingback: the cheapest search engine optimisation services()
Pingback: london tantric()
Pingback: Facebook messenger bot()
Pingback: teeshirts()
Pingback: Hot Women in Sports()
Pingback: Martha()
Pingback: kalici makyaj()
Pingback: Detroit Sports Apparel()
Pingback: oversized recliner()
Pingback: recupero dati()
Pingback: Gracias, un saludo.()
Pingback: techos de aluminio()
Pingback: techos de aluminio()
Pingback: kalici makyaj()
Pingback: Gordie Howe Jersey()
Pingback: ï»¿academia do importador()
Pingback: electrician()
Pingback: electrician()
Pingback: Peliculas Hindu Subtitulo en español()
Pingback: ï»¿Sexchillan()
Pingback: mypillowreviews.xyz()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey()
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey()
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey()
Pingback: escort toronto()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog()
Pingback: Medical Waste Disposal Los Angeles()
Pingback: Asian Porn()
Pingback: Gay Porn()
Pingback: Lisa Ann Porn()
Pingback: MILF Porn()
Pingback: Pornstar XXX Videos()
Pingback: Michigan State Spartans Apparel()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Apparel()
Pingback: ï»¿pest control()
Pingback: Bowling Balls()
Pingback: pest control()
Pingback: Detroit Pistons Store()
Pingback: learn colors()
Pingback: fly fredo santana()
Pingback: Cialis sklep()
Pingback: pvp serverler()
Pingback: Crystal()
Pingback: buy hacklink()
Pingback: Real estate listing()
Pingback: Porn Blog()
Pingback: how to get rid of cellulite on legs()
Pingback: darmowe automaty do gier()
Pingback: Keiko()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: internet modeling job()
Pingback: Gemma()
Pingback: Compression Shirt Men()
Pingback: The Lost Ways Book()
Pingback: Sugar Daddy Miami()
Pingback: Minecraft Account()
Pingback: Discover()
Pingback: American Power and Gas reviews()
Pingback: American Power and Gas reviews()
Pingback: why not look here()
Pingback: free naked cams()
Pingback: ï»¿thirdphaseofmoon()
Pingback: Adam & Eve()
Pingback: hiverlab()
Pingback: police car()
Pingback: Revamply Bonus()
Pingback: Dr. Isbruch Rosenheim()
Pingback: qq online()
Pingback: life insurance lawyer()
Pingback: batman vs superman free full movie putlocker()
Pingback: ch?p?nhcu?ih?c?c()
Pingback: Anaheim Medical Waste Disposal()
Pingback: cocuk eskort bayan()
Pingback: coin dealer()
Pingback: acheter des likes()
Pingback: Cocuk Escort Bayan()
Pingback: Chandler locksmith()
Pingback: Cocuk Escort Bayan()
Pingback: ï»¿cocuk escort()
Pingback: Coloring pages()
Pingback: ï»¿Viagra()
Pingback: Gifted children in the Middle East()
Pingback: business reviews()
Pingback: Coloring pages()
Pingback: houston web design()
Pingback: viagra()
Pingback: proofreading()
Pingback: what women like in bed()
Pingback: cocuk pornosu()
Pingback: spam()
Pingback: acrylic paint()
Pingback: cocuk escort()
Pingback: hard hat()
Pingback: buyeparts.com-U()
Pingback: Motion Detector()
Pingback: cabañas en gualeguaychu()
Pingback: служебен домоуправител()
Pingback: ahi poke()
Pingback: gym astoria new york()
Pingback: instagram porn()
Pingback: Bigoweb()
Pingback: coyote brown army boots()
Pingback: tampa fl spa()
Pingback: discount codes()
Pingback: tampa dermatologist()
Pingback: pixel resurfacing()
Pingback: coffee press()
Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/levitra-20mg-price-uk/()
Pingback: Agen Judi Terpercaya()
Pingback: Wallace()
Pingback: Hughes()
Pingback: ï»¿kameralÄ± sohbet sitesi kurmak()
Pingback: india seo packages()
Pingback: ruby jewelry()
Pingback: Detroit Pistons 2016-17 Preview()
Pingback: dunelm mill voucher codes()
Pingback: energy()
Pingback: Viagra coupon()
Pingback: Kilimanjaro climbing()
Pingback: sex discount()
Pingback: wordpress phpbb()
Pingback: white kidney bean extract and garcinia cambogia()
Pingback: situs poker()
Pingback: wholesale viagra()
Pingback: Atasehir Escort Bayan()
Pingback: agen casino online()
Pingback: brainsmart()
Pingback: online marketing()
Pingback: City Car Driving Activation Key()
Pingback: iphone reparation()
Pingback: VigRx Plus pills()
Pingback: Online photography()
Pingback: how to sell on amazon()
Pingback: design blog()
Pingback: wholesale used tires by container()
Pingback: Rapidgator.net Premium Account()
Pingback: JAV SW()
Pingback: Sekolah Tinggi Manajemen Informatika dan Komputer()
Pingback: Games()
Pingback: دانلود رایگان فیلم و سریال با لینک مستقیم()
Pingback: photo video maker with music app()
Pingback: phentermine online()
Pingback: how to make extra money from home()
Pingback: CDL license()
Pingback: Laredo Dental Care()
Pingback: Pitot Static Adapters()
Pingback: What is White Magic?()
Pingback: showbox()
Pingback: detroit sports memorabilia()
Pingback: Ebay Sneakers()
Pingback: Prezzo infissi pvc Milano()
Pingback: free android games()
Pingback: Frontistiria Thessaloniki()
Pingback: Dinosaur exhibitd()
Pingback: pet headstone()
Pingback: adam and eve discount codes()
Pingback: New World Design Builders()
Pingback: pet memorial stone()
Pingback: womens fashion online()
Pingback: Custom Computers()
Pingback: trays serving wedding cake tray()
Pingback: the criminal law team()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Fort Lauderdale()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Plantation()
Pingback: loan sharks()
Pingback: loan sharks()
Pingback: bulk minerals()
Pingback: how to masturbate()
Pingback: women gloves()
Pingback: letting agents Milton Keynes()
Pingback: Michael Jordan Autographed Jersey()
Pingback: SEO Service()
Pingback: 24Hr Towing Services In Lynn, MA.()
Pingback: wholesale mobile online b2b bulk bazar()
Pingback: Visit This Link()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: Kamagra 100()
Pingback: Kamagra tanio()
Pingback: Premier Popcorn()
Pingback: situs judi bola()
Pingback: XXX()
Pingback: ugolemqvane na penisa()
Pingback: www.panelepodlogowe1.pl()
Pingback: wow gold()
Pingback: domek24.com.pl()
Pingback: podlogi24.info.pl()
Pingback: best motorcycle helmet()
Pingback: Masters 2017()
Pingback: ppchelpers()
Pingback: MOM Lesbian MILFHaving Orgasms()
Pingback: auto body repair near me()
Pingback: forex hacked 2.5()
Pingback: edible mushrooms()
Pingback: motorcycle helmets()
Pingback: wedding speech guide()
Pingback: affiliate marketing()
Pingback: free instagram followers()
Pingback: Custom home builders()
Pingback: Busty MILF Kendra Lust and Riley Reid at Mommy's Girl()
Pingback: Best restaurant Daytona beach()
Pingback: qq online()
Pingback: orchids care tips()
Pingback: Botox montréal()
Pingback: agen deposit 25rb()
Pingback: house bond cleaning Brisbane()
Pingback: zenphorol review()
Pingback: Rhino Phone dust plug()
Pingback: house cleaning()
Pingback: Buy Phentermine()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: Fishing Charter Listings()
Pingback: Best bail bondsman()
Pingback: ducted heating()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم نفس()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: lawn bowling()
Pingback: read a great deal more()
Pingback: bluetooth motorcycle helmet()
Pingback: Fujitsu air conditioners()