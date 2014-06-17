Poll: Only 31% say Merkley deserves re-election

by In the news

Dr. Monica Wehby for U.S. Senate

A poll released this week showed that we are in a neck and neck race with Jeff Merkley. Only 31% of poll respondents said that he deserves re-election. Our positive message is resonating with Oregonians and they are ready for change.

And I think Senator Merkley’s team saw the same poll – the attack ads have already started and we are only 3 weeks into the General Election. With your financial support, we can combat these personal attacks early and show strength – click here to make a contribution today.

The poll confirmed what we already knew: Senator Merkley is on his heels. A near majority of respondents said that it’s time for a new leader to represent Oregon. With your help, we can make that a reality for not only Oregonians, but we can bring a Republican to the Senate for the entire West Coast.

POLITICO has taken notice of the importance of this race and the chance that we have to beat this Washington insider, saying:

“Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon is neck-and-neck with Republican challenger Monica Wehby, 41 percent to 39 percent, according to a poll conducted by the Tarrance Group for Wehby’s campaign.”

With less than three weeks until the June 30th fundraising deadline, I need your help to continue this momentum.

We are all busy, but I ask you to consider taking 2 minutes and making a donation today by clicking here – $5 to $2,600 – whatever you can afford to keep the heat on Senator Merkely.

We cannot let up, and with your support, we will not let up. Thank you.

Monica