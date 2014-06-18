Iraq: The Epic Failure of Incompetence and Naivete

There are no good choices remaining for dealing with the collapse of Iraq and the ensuing brutality those people will now suffer – particularly the women. Five and one-half years of ineptitude, inaction and incredible naivete by President Barack Obama have brought us to this point. It is fine to declare that this is President George Bush’s war but Mr. Obama campaigned on the assertion that he could resolve the conflict. If this is his resolution, even the die-hard leftist who supported him must be appalled by the human slaughter that is now occurring.
The fascinating thing is that in a sea of bad choices, Mr. Obama is able to find the one choice that is even worse than those bandied about by the world’s political pundits – he wants to negotiate with Iran. But that is vintage Obama – bold talk, no action.
In the first instance, Mr. Obama has been negotiating with Iran since the inception of his presidency with no results. I take that back. Mr. Obama has suspended the one action that was demonstrating some minor results – economic sanctions – in exchange for “new negotiations” relating to Iran nuclear weapons program. But, as everyone but Mr. Obama (and apparently former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton) knew, those “new negotiations” have produced the same results on Iran’s part as all previous negotiations – stall, delay, prevaricate, and continue unimpeded with the development of nuclear weapons.
Secondly, Mr. Obama’s vision of a joint venture with Iran to stop the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) assumes that Iran isn’t already there – they are, including the Revolutionary Guard’s elite fighting force, the Quds. The only thing that the United States can provide to such a “partnership” would be finances and access to our most sophisticated weapons – a result that over the long run will prove to be detrimental to our security and that of our allies in the region.
Third, Mr. Obama seems to lack an understanding of the imperatives present in this escalating violence. This conflict is a continuation and escalation of the conflict between the Shia and the Sunni branches of the Muslim religion. It has been going on for over a thousand years and while it may ebb periodically, the underlying hatred, distrust and barbaric violence is never far from the surface. Iran is the center of the Shia tradition and Saudi Arabia is the center of the Sunni tradition. Each has its own imperative for supporting its religious faction in Iraq.
The inability of the Iraqi military to combat ISIS stems directly from the decision by Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki (a Shia) to purge the country’s military of Sunni and Kurd officers. That decision was supported and encouraged by Iran. It left the Iraqi armed forces without some of its most experienced officers and left Sunni and Kurd troops without leaders or loyalty.
ISIS is a Sunni faction and an outgrowth of al-Qaida which in turn was funded in large part by the Saudi royal family in an effort to keep them at bay within Saudi Arabia by diverting their attention to other “enemies.” ISIS is best known for its particular blend of ferocity, violence and cruelty – including torture and dismemberment. Like al-Qaida and the Taliban it imposes strict Sharia law to the detriment of women, homosexuals and other “heathens.”
As a result, Iran does not need either encouragement or cooperation from the United States to engage with Mr. Al-Maliki’s government to combat the ISIS forces. They will be – they are – already in the middle of this conflict. To do otherwise is to risk the suppression of the Shia tradition and the dominance of the Sunnis.
But the Iranians, having bested Mr. Obama at every turn over the last five and one-half years, still have cards to play. They can demand the additional lifting of economic sanctions and further delays or limitations on inspections while they continue their development of nuclear weapons. The demands will come in exchange for doing what they are already doing and going to do, which is combat the Sunni forces of ISIS. History has demonstrated that Mr. Obama, as gullible as ever, is likely to accede to these demands and thus jeopardize the security interests of America, Israel and other allies in the region as Iran becomes a nuclear power.
What Mr. Obama should do is recognize that his actions have already lost Iraq and that the Iraqi people are going to suffer even more and that the only viable option is to ensure that the conflagration does not grow to engulf others with whom we have had historical ties and alliances. To that end, Mr. Obama should work quickly, in cooperation with the governments of Turkey, Jordan, Israel, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, to strengthen defenses of each of those countries, to mitigate against the opportunity for the spread of what is becoming a regional conflict. And he should re-impose the economic sanctions on Iran which will have even greater effect now that Iran must divert its attention in order engage in self-protection against the Sunni insurgents.
But Mr. Obama won’t. He will make a bad situation worse. It is the price you pay for making the mailroom clerk the chief executive officer with no intervening training or experience. It worked well for actor Tom Hanks in a Hollywood movie, but not so well in the real world of rough and tumble.
An honorable man would resign but then we would be left with the one person who may be even worse – Vice President Joe Biden.
Pingback: iPad pillow()
Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb()
Pingback: xcn5bsn5bvtb7sdn5cnvbttecc()
Pingback: xwcn75oxmtcn8setxemgc54g5()
Pingback: xmct5895ct4jt3d4yxtjgwj45tc3j()
Pingback: x4cwym845tx4f8w4fw84rffw485fedw()
Pingback: security()
Pingback: aile hekimligi malzemeleri()
Pingback: bit fit()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: NBA Live Stream 2016()
Pingback: related web-site()
Pingback: how to gain followers on instagram 2016()
Pingback: http://www.flatratecomputerservice.com/()
Pingback: http://worldfamed.com/groups/consider-meals-and-make-it-the-food/()
Pingback: ecograf 4D()
Pingback: chapter 7 bankruptcy carlisle()
Pingback: criminal defense attorney()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Paula()
Pingback: movie2k()
Pingback: league of legends tee shirts()
Pingback: minneapolis seo company()
Pingback: japanese gameshow porn app()
Pingback: porn course()
Pingback: Click This Link()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: my singing monsters trucos()
Pingback: Simple Drawing For Kids()
Pingback: antispam e.v.()
Pingback: bouncing castle singapore()
Pingback: Wilma()
Pingback: Personal GPS Tracker()
Pingback: exercise()
Pingback: dart boards bar odessa tx()
Pingback: Houston SEO()
Pingback: xnxx()
Pingback: tenerife property()
Pingback: best rehab centers in california()
Pingback: Canberra landscaping()
Pingback: Thai Porn()
Pingback: https://www.icct20worldcupschedule2016.com()
Pingback: rosengard.tv()
Pingback: Era Cibik()
Pingback: piano movers()
Pingback: advanced java training in pune()
Pingback: ea scalper()
Pingback: Brianna()
Pingback: how to get your ex back()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: best pet care in naples()
Pingback: Crop circle()
Pingback: clash royale cheats()
Pingback: Sexcontact()
Pingback: my site()
Pingback: this hyperlink()
Pingback: racist jokes()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Private investigator Pretoria()
Pingback: Click This Link()
Pingback: clash royale hack android()
Pingback: jet stupid()
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/user/tijuanthedon1()
Pingback: edarling()
Pingback: christiantshirts.co()
Pingback: 21orover()
Pingback: porn account()
Pingback: inflatable jumpers for sale()
Pingback: jvzoo discount()
Pingback: windows and doors()
Pingback: iPhone 6 broken screen()
Pingback: printingvip.com()
Pingback: LiveStreamRugby()
Pingback: iv therapy medical center()
Pingback: iv fluid therapy side effects()
Pingback: dlh()
Pingback: orzech amerykanski dlh()
Pingback: http://pole3d.info/story.php?id=102572()
Pingback: Solo Ads in USA()
Pingback: iv therapy ft lauderdale()
Pingback: Detroit Lions NFL Preview()
Pingback: http://samsonitecarryluggage2.soup.io/post/684812614/Samsonite-carryon-Luggage-Helps-You-Take-Any()
Pingback: http://latest-game-codes.com()
Pingback: Gordie Howe Jersey()
Pingback: Justin Verlander Replica Jersey()
Pingback: Detroit Lions NFL Season Preview()
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle Review()
Pingback: Despacho de abogados Madrid()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jerseys()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Sweatshirts()
Pingback: how to regrow hair naturally for men()
Pingback: tao system review()
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey()
Pingback: http://www.aptekakamagra.pl/blog/kamagra-gdzie-kupic/()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog()
Pingback: Asian Porn()
Pingback: MILF Porn()
Pingback: Gianna Michaels Porn()
Pingback: Sophie Dee Porn()
Pingback: Jayden Jaymes Porn()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Apparel()
Pingback: Mia Khalifa XXX()
Pingback: Detroit Sports Memorabilia()
Pingback: Waterproof Lip Pencil()
Pingback: phenq review()
Pingback: what causes cellulite()
Pingback: model jobs()
Pingback: Ellis()
Pingback: Alfonzo Rastegar()
Pingback: Federico Arrocha()
Pingback: Free Minecraft Accounts()
Pingback: templates()
Pingback: Clik Here()
Pingback: Family Lawyer Nashville()
Pingback: harga paket wisata pantai pangandaran()
Pingback: agen judi terpercaya()
Pingback: Desert Safari Dubai()
Pingback: www.bestchristianshirts.com()
Pingback: doors and windows installation()
Pingback: birthday meme()
Pingback: limo hire london()
Pingback: Babyzen Yoyo 6+ Stroller()
Pingback: Best PC builder()
Pingback: property notes()
Pingback: bergen county roofing contractor()
Pingback: paytren()
Pingback: Best Diet Pills()
Pingback: Herbalife Tea()
Pingback: digital marketing consultants()
Pingback: bear claw lodge britishcolumbia()
Pingback: Fiberglass Insulation()
Pingback: Jarred()
Pingback: Kitchen Backsplash Tile()
Pingback: http://beataddiction.com()
Pingback: omegle like sites()
Pingback: homosexual()
Pingback: roulettestrategiezumgewinnen()
Pingback: Briana()
Pingback: cargamescar.com()
Pingback: fort worth gold buyer()
Pingback: innokin kits()
Pingback: Peppa Pig()
Pingback: Team Tennis Clothing()
Pingback: translation companies()
Pingback: Persian wedding priest()
Pingback: Criminal Defense Lawyer Murfreesboro()
Pingback: yellow cab irving tx()
Pingback: Matthew()
Pingback: Studio414 Contest()
Pingback: seo packages prices india()
Pingback: Prefab Homes()
Pingback: Yepi Games()
Pingback: friv 2 online best friv()
Pingback: Kruse NatGeo discussions()
Pingback: valiutu skaiciuokle()
Pingback: Anthony_Melchiorres()
Pingback: Get More Info()
Pingback: upratovanie()
Pingback: ship arrest lawyers in port of rades()
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer Review()
Pingback: survival()
Pingback: Cory Hughes()
Pingback: special effect insurance()
Pingback: eloboosting()
Pingback: Drone()
Pingback: Profit Accumulator()
Pingback: taekwondo()
Pingback: Friv games kizi New best kizi friv games()
Pingback: white kidney bean extract phase 2()
Pingback: chat room widget()
Pingback: Xero Waikato()
Pingback: caaraklinikka kotka kokemuksia()
Pingback: scottie swirv()
Pingback: canada goose()
Pingback: math tutoring center Huntington beach()
Pingback: almuderis()
Pingback: tutoring center Westminster()
Pingback: nail salon tampa()
Pingback: Goldie()
Pingback: homes for sale vaughan()
Pingback: schenk ein()
Pingback: Faux Tan()
Pingback: gold IRA review()
Pingback: online poker()
Pingback: Gaming industry like()
Pingback: compagnie de ménage Montréal()
Pingback: Diamond engagement rings in The Woodlands()
Pingback: Cricket()
Pingback: models()
Pingback: curved stairlift()
Pingback: photo video maker with music free()
Pingback: Yahoo Customer Service()
Pingback: دانلود رایگان فیلم و سریال با لینک مستقیم()
Pingback: permanent penis enlargement()
Pingback: detroit tigers sports memorabilia()
Pingback: event management companies()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Hillsboro Beach()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Deerfield Beach()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: classic sports memorabilia sports memorabilia()
Pingback: 3some()
Pingback: BRANDING()
Pingback: Read Full Article()
Pingback: group online chat()
Pingback: sildenafil bez recepty()
Pingback: Kamagra 100()
Pingback: Kamagra tabletki()
Pingback: Dungeon()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: دانلود()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: ppchelpers()
Pingback: cool motorcycle helmets()
Pingback: cool motorcycle helmets()
Pingback: i was reading this()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: sex()
Pingback: Viagra cena()
Pingback: DUI attorney Scottsdale()
Pingback: affiliate marketing()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: Nottingham escort agency()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: pron()
Pingback: click through the up coming website()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم نفس()
Pingback: david sammon social media()
Pingback: carpet cleaners()
Pingback: troie amatoriali italiane()
Pingback: foto porno amatoriali()