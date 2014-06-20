Oregon ranks 31st in long-run solvency

by NW Spotlight
In January 2014 the Mercatus Center at George Mason University released a study titled State Fiscal Condition – Ranking the 50 States. It included a Ranking of States Long-Run Solvency using data from FY 2012. Oregon ranked 31st in long-run solvency – in the bottom half of states.
The Mercatus Center explains “Long-run solvency measures a state’s ability to use incoming revenue to cover all its expenditures, including long-term obligations such as guaranteed pension benefits and infrastructure maintenance.”
Two causes of the long-run solvency problems are rising health care costs and the cost of funding state and local pensions: “Fiscal simulations by the Government Accountability Office suggest that despite states’ recent gains in tax revenues and pension assets, the long-term outlook for states’ fiscal condition is negative (GAO 2013). These simulations predict that states will have yearly difficulties balancing revenues and expenditures due, in part, to rising health care costs and the cost of funding state and local pensions.”
The best five states for long-run solvency are: Nebraska, Alaska, Indiana, Tennessee and Alabama.
The worst five states for long-run solvency are: New Jersey, Illinois, Connecticut, Massachusetts and California.
Neighboring Washington State is 41st.
Pingback: xcmwnv54ec8tnv5cev5jfdcnv5()
Pingback: 2xncq3tbooowtfb57wwc5m4tnt()
Pingback: cn7v5wocmtxwn5tvbtwxdfsddv()
Pingback: cheap classic car insurance()
Pingback: carlos jose rios grajales()
Pingback: mandolin picks()
Pingback: banheiras()
Pingback: security melbourne()
Pingback: active promo codes for papa johns()
Pingback: aile hekimligi malzemeleri()
Pingback: Pet Transport Box()
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle()
Pingback: visit this page()
Pingback: private proxies()
Pingback: vape()
Pingback: free netflix login()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: paintless dent repair training()
Pingback: bikiniluxe reviews()
Pingback: ramalan bintang()
Pingback: Seo()
Pingback: Brand Bangla Eshop()
Pingback: dr oz vitamin c serum()
Pingback: meaning of alrigo()
Pingback: stlpiky()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: Drawing For Kids()
Pingback: second hand clothes wholesale()
Pingback: hand pump for 5 gallon water jug()
Pingback: paycheck calculator()
Pingback: car accessories knoxville tn()
Pingback: al3ab()
Pingback: tenerife estate agents()
Pingback: Peter Castellana Jr()
Pingback: pan roast new york steak()
Pingback: nurse caddy organizer()
Pingback: dark party light years()
Pingback: fly swatter buy()
Pingback: free messenger()
Pingback: one year bullshit fraud investigations()
Pingback: SuperGaminator()
Pingback: share videos with family()
Pingback: robot forex()
Pingback: dog boarding naples florida()
Pingback: how to get ex husband back after a divorce()
Pingback: cat care naples()
Pingback: skinny fiber unbiased review()
Pingback: forskolin side effects()
Pingback: click here()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: candy saga()
Pingback: The Lost Ways Review()
Pingback: dog walker()
Pingback: veteranaid()
Pingback: emerils.guitarherobrokemyknee.com()
Pingback: City Pro Dentists()
Pingback: foro escorts()
Pingback: christiantshirts.co()
Pingback: Check This Out()
Pingback: la viagra()
Pingback: Free WSET Course()
Pingback: printing vip()
Pingback: vipprinting()
Pingback: Lincoln()
Pingback: iv therapy coconut creek()
Pingback: blaty drewniane dlh()
Pingback: http://hostels247.info/story.php?id=36038()
Pingback: More about the author()
Pingback: kantï¿½wka()
Pingback: http://latest-game-codes.com()
Pingback: web design()
Pingback: Detroit Sports Apparel()
Pingback: cure alopecia naturally()
Pingback: visit here()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Jersey()
Pingback: Vitelcom spain()
Pingback: badass book()
Pingback: 健麗,()
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey()
Pingback: Sophie Dee Porn()
Pingback: Gay Lesbian Porn()
Pingback: Homemade Porn()
Pingback: Michigan Wolverines Apparel()
Pingback: Sybil()
Pingback: MILF Porn()
Pingback: Piece Of Heaven()
Pingback: Kim Kardashian Sex Tape()
Pingback: internet model()
Pingback: Sugar Daddy New York()
Pingback: Sugar Daddy Miami()
Pingback: The Lost Ways Book()
Pingback: Free Minecraft Account()
Pingback: lose weight()
Pingback: Get the facts()
Pingback: Best Buy Smartphone Accessories()
Pingback: watch video()
Pingback: read this article()
Pingback: grammar check()
Pingback: sex shop()
Pingback: Royce()
Pingback: 健麗()
Pingback: избор на професионален домоуправител()
Pingback: dermatologist in tampa()
Pingback: Rivera()
Pingback: seo package cost()
Pingback: memory training Singapore()
Pingback: lunch talk Singapore()
Pingback: VISIT THIS SITE()
Pingback: look here()
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer()
Pingback: apple()
Pingback: seller amazon()
Pingback: DVDs()
Pingback: animated marketing videos()
Pingback: دانلود رایگان فیلم()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Pembroke Pines()
Pingback: Download 9A0-347 Certification Dumps()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Fort Lauderdale()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Pompano Beach()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Lauderdale Lakes()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Plantation()
Pingback: Autographed Barry Sanders Jersey()
Pingback: XXX()
Pingback: online radio()
Pingback: Search Engine()
Pingback: embed chat room on website()
Pingback: Nympho()
Pingback: Life of Jr()
Pingback: ugolemqvane na penisa()
Pingback: ugolemqvane na penisa()
Pingback: wow gold()
Pingback: Flip-Open Scope Covers()
Pingback: oakville contractors()
Pingback: Kelowna mortgage broker()
Pingback: boss indicator v4 free download()
Pingback: electricians()
Pingback: bitch()
Pingback: affiliate marketing()
Pingback: Foro Atletico Madrid()
Pingback: PureMature Lisa Ann Fucked By The Pool()
Pingback: affiliate marketing()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: tabletki na potencje()
Pingback: Nottingham Escorts()
Pingback: video poker()
Pingback: lose weight fast()
Pingback: carpet cleaning services()
Pingback: computer repair in New Jersey()
Pingback: porno casalinghe()
Pingback: Eurokastenwagen()