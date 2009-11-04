Guest Speaker on Exposing Fairness Doctrine. This Wednesday.

KXL program director/author, “The Threat to Silence Talk Radio.”
Oregon Executive Club Monthly Speaker Series
Open to the public
Portland Airport Shilo Inn, Wed. Nov 4th, 6:30pm
Our November meeting features special guest Brian Jennings, an award winning journalist, and a man who has been declared byTalkers magazine as a founding father of the conservative talk radio format. Jennings, a Northwest native, has returned to Portland as the program director for KXL, the great talk radio outlet and the flagship station of the Lar’s Larson show. Brian will focus on the alarming desire of the Democrat majority in Congress to cripple our nation’s best outlet for political truth, talk radio. This is the subject of his new book “CENSORSHIP – The Threat to Silence Talk Radio, The ‘New’ Fairness Doctrine Exposed.”Don’t miss this presentation by a true fighter for our freedom of speech. Note that the forward to his book is written by Sean Hannity and its flyleaf contains this incisive quote by Rush Limbaugh, “Talk radio is the American voter!”
Pingback: PS4 VR skins()
Pingback: Togel online()
Pingback: casino online()
Pingback: bandarq()