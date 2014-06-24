Democrat Chuck Lee has re-registered as Independent

by NW Spotlight
The Salem Statesman Journal ran an article yesterday that mentioned that Chuck Lee was “a member of the Independent Party.” That was surprising, because the last time we checked he was registered as a Democrat, even after announcing back in March that he’d be running in HD25 as an Independent Party member.
We ran a story on March 12, 2014. At that time, Lee’s candidate statement of organization with the Oregon Secretary of State showed his party affiliation was Democrat. We contacted the Secretary of State on March 13, 2014 at 8:30am and found that Chuck Lee’s voter registration was Democrat.
Five minutes later, at 8:35am on March 13, 2014, the Secretary of State received a voter registration change from Chuck Lee – changing his registration from Democrat to Independent. He must have seen our article the day before.
Chuck Lee is running as the Independent Party candidate in Oregon House District 25 against Republican candidate Bill Post.
As we noted back in March, “Chuck Lee was the 2006 Democratic candidate against Rep. Kim Thatcher for HD25. Thatcher won that election.”
Pingback: prediksi bola()
Pingback: Blue Coaster()
Pingback: water ionizer()
Pingback: DIRECTV channels()
Pingback: laan hurtige penge nu()
Pingback: stop parking()
Pingback: water ionizer()
Pingback: water ionizer plans()
Pingback: parking()
Pingback: electrical hand tools pdf()
Pingback: go to the website()
Pingback: plastic plumbing access panels()
Pingback: house blue()
Pingback: electrician 94513()
Pingback: electricians union chicago()
Pingback: ionizer loans()
Pingback: minecraft maps()
Pingback: bottled alkaline water()
Pingback: pay per day loan plans()
Pingback: water ionizer loans()
Pingback: alkaline water()
Pingback: view website()
Pingback: water ionizer()
Pingback: alkaline water()
Pingback: http://webkingz.camkingz.com/()
Pingback: 3nvb54wnxd5cbvbecnv5ev75bc()
Pingback: cn7v5wocmtxwn5tvbtwxdfsddv()
Pingback: ccm4n5ts5mrctwy354wc3()
Pingback: carlos jose rios grajales()
Pingback: silk kimono()
Pingback: melbourne()
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle()
Pingback: supplemental resources()
Pingback: quinoa calories()
Pingback: ecograf portabil()
Pingback: banheira()
Pingback: diet information()
Pingback: Shekhanzai()
Pingback: eague of legends t-shirt shop()
Pingback: league of legends tee shirts()
Pingback: email verification service()
Pingback: ramalan bintang 2016()
Pingback: personal injury attorney in Ottawa()
Pingback: Echo()
Pingback: Wiki links()
Pingback: Laser hair removal nyc()
Pingback: comprar seguidores twitter()
Pingback: Logo design sydney()
Pingback: Austin Texas roofing()
Pingback: sacred 3 trainer()
Pingback: online auction()
Pingback: low calorie vodka()
Pingback: fbo at paris le bourget()
Pingback: Enea Angelo Trevisan()
Pingback: reviews()
Pingback: austin residential roofer()
Pingback: cat transport()
Pingback: pet relocation()
Pingback: tenerife blog()
Pingback: Mp3 Urbano()
Pingback: boom beach cheat()
Pingback: Maid Insurance Singapore()
Pingback: weight loss for busy entrepreneur()
Pingback: Hotel Di Depok()
Pingback: Simple Drawing()
Pingback: Wide Roller banners()
Pingback: second hand clothes wholesale()
Pingback: produse naturale()
Pingback: Medical Marijuana Renewal San Francisco()
Pingback: security cameras()
Pingback: automotive mold()
Pingback: vapir rise()
Pingback: How To Tell Someone You Love Them()
Pingback: IOS Apps()
Pingback: flat belly overnight program()
Pingback: agen judi bola()
Pingback: Tattoo ลายสัก()
Pingback: ways people make money()
Pingback: closest liquor store()
Pingback: exercise()
Pingback: diabetes review()
Pingback: Best laser hair removal nyc()
Pingback: nose hair trimmer rotary()
Pingback: self lit dart boards()
Pingback: real estate brokerage new port richey()
Pingback: serviporno()
Pingback: punta cana que pais es()
Pingback: RECUERDOS DE BODA()
Pingback: fast food near me()
Pingback: SalesEnvy()
Pingback: tenerife estate agents()
Pingback: business loan()
Pingback: landscaper Canberra()
Pingback: black diamond ring()
Pingback: cerrajeros paterna 24 horas()
Pingback: Desmond Mihatsch()
Pingback: learn more()
Pingback: fly swatter canadian tire()
Pingback: empresa de cerrajeros san juan()
Pingback: طراحی سایت()
Pingback: Hypnotist Newmarket()
Pingback: buceta linda()
Pingback: starcom mediavest()
Pingback: free messenger guide()
Pingback: carpet cleaning Austin()
Pingback: คาสิโนออนไลน์()
Pingback: technology news()
Pingback: Canon Pixma MX722()
Pingback: Does Wealthy affiliate work?()
Pingback: Plastic Surgeon in Plano()
Pingback: things to do in madrid()
Pingback: premium 5htp()
Pingback: Virtual races()
Pingback: day spa austin()
Pingback: Gemstone Jewelry()
Pingback: ea robot()
Pingback: Bedava casino siteleri()
Pingback: onlinerulet()
Pingback: Excel Consultants()
Pingback: chwilï¿½wki()
Pingback: lakeside()
Pingback: Gods of the Arena()
Pingback: TulsaBailBonds()
Pingback: sanitation()
Pingback: pennie auction()
Pingback: dog sitting naples florida()
Pingback: proposal()
Pingback: 100K Factory Ultra Edition Bonus()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Douglas Cotter()
Pingback: cat sitter naples fl()
Pingback: Los Angeles Web design services()
Pingback: 3d printer reviews()
Pingback: leaks()
Pingback: pet sitter naples fl()
Pingback: grass()
Pingback: clash royale cheats()
Pingback: Vonage Login()
Pingback: Social Networking Site()
Pingback: learn german articles()
Pingback: Sexdate()
Pingback: rocket portuguese premium()
Pingback: superior singing method Aaron Anastasi()
Pingback: best casino bonuses()
Pingback: PrettyBoyBeats()
Pingback: multilingual digital marketing()
Pingback: Private investigator Pretoria()
Pingback: Phenq Diet Plan()
Pingback: kids clothing()
Pingback: Birthday party ideas()
Pingback: Lace Dresses()
Pingback: bitcoin mining()
Pingback: URL: http://mcafeeaccount.loginu.net/()
Pingback: McAfee Account Login()
Pingback: The Lost Ways Review()
Pingback: style()
Pingback: Roll up gate repair New York New York()
Pingback: dog walkers naples florida()
Pingback: cerrajeros 24 horas valencia()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Examples()
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/user/tijuanthedon1()
Pingback: Cliff Davis Tampa()
Pingback: Portrait Photography Washington DC()
Pingback: Roni()
Pingback: sturdee residences()
Pingback: Miami lawn mower()
Pingback: best hair brush straightener()
Pingback: Grammarly Review()
Pingback: Lavino Ageless Moisturizer Review()
Pingback: UK asbestos surveys and consultancy()
Pingback: nike()
Pingback: Abnehmen nachhaltig ernährungsplan stoffwechsel gesund natürlich()
Pingback: Grand Lake resorts()
Pingback: Home Depot Credit Card Login()
Pingback: easywebinar()
Pingback: Whatsapp bulk messaging app()
Pingback: Scaevola Oy()
Pingback: coffee table storage()
Pingback: Hulu Login()
Pingback: best air purifier for allergy()
Pingback: home security systems Austin()
Pingback: online printers()
Pingback: exterior house painting Austin()
Pingback: Satta Matka()
Pingback: water damage Austin()
Pingback: http://bowcuttdental.com/()
Pingback: Bowcutt Dental()
Pingback: Legacy()
Pingback: money to study in nigeria()
Pingback: Buy Beats exclusive rights()
Pingback: singapore scholarships()
Pingback: personal trainer hackney()
Pingback: encounters()
Pingback: accept cryptocurrency()
Pingback: barton creek drain cleaning()
Pingback: junk car austin tx()
Pingback: Bespoke()
Pingback: Savile Row()
Pingback: mobile Phone()
Pingback: Virgin Adult Toys()
Pingback: overhead garage door installation austin()
Pingback: deck building Austin TX()
Pingback: top rated home air purifier()
Pingback: RugbyOnlineStream()
Pingback: http://www.waterdamagerestorationofaustin.com/()
Pingback: nice inspirational quotes and sayings website()
Pingback: Woodbridge residential painting()
Pingback: new home communities Austin()
Pingback: printing vip()
Pingback: facials Austin()
Pingback: Martin Lawrence Music R&B RNB HipHop()
Pingback: iv fluid therapy side effects()
Pingback: day spa Austin()
Pingback: Home Delivery Link()
Pingback: NO ID Theft()
Pingback: music()
Pingback: sewer replacement()
Pingback: 12 month loan()
Pingback: blue mountain coffee()
Pingback: hair salons paignton()
Pingback: orzech amerykanski()
Pingback: Stop Foreclosure NJ()
Pingback: Socialr()
Pingback: Marketing information()
Pingback: Addison apartment finder()
Pingback: decals()
Pingback: click to read more()
Pingback: global freight forwarder()
Pingback: Lyneir Richardson()
Pingback: Body Shaper()
Pingback: Staircase Renovation Costs Wake Forest North Carolina()
Pingback: long lasting()
Pingback: download video yt()
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer()
Pingback: sex()
Pingback: Better Ledger Bookkeeping Austin Texas()
Pingback: austin commercial real estate appraiser()
Pingback: Foundation repair Round Rock()
Pingback: modrzew syberyjski dlh()
Pingback: 优酷会员充值()
Pingback: projekty domów()
Pingback: Surviving The Final Bubble()
Pingback: www.latest-game-codes.com()
Pingback: crossfit vancouver()
Pingback: Movies()
Pingback: Mountfield mowers midlands dealers()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Hoodies()
Pingback: t-shirts()
Pingback: Detroit TIgers()
Pingback: Hottest WAGs in Sports()
Pingback: horizontal bars gymnastics()
Pingback: Cheap air ticket()
Pingback: Porter()
Pingback: Mytax ato()
Pingback: Schaufel()
Pingback: http://www.laopaibet.com/()
Pingback: Gordie Howe Detroit Red Wings Jersey()
Pingback: golf driving range netting()
Pingback: Lilumia 2()
Pingback: Michigan Wolverines Jackets()
Pingback: Khalil Mamoon()
Pingback: Austin cosmetic dentistry()
Pingback: gifts online()
Pingback: window tint()
Pingback: does escorted mean()
Pingback: Austin home security()
Pingback: copywriting tips()
Pingback: Ver Peliculas online gratis()
Pingback: estate planning attorney Austin()
Pingback: lose the weight()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey()
Pingback: affiliate marketing()
Pingback: ways to make money without a job()
Pingback: tranh dán tường()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store()
Pingback: Asian Porn()
Pingback: Interracial Porn()
Pingback: affordable()
Pingback: Ronald Noble()
Pingback: Kamagra bez recepty()
Pingback: used copiers Austin Texas()
Pingback: victorville personal injury attorneys()
Pingback: IGN()
Pingback: copiers Austin()
Pingback: Startup funding()
Pingback: Bowling Store()
Pingback: water damage Lakeway()
Pingback: Lilumia Review()
Pingback: Cialis opinie()
Pingback: Leki na potencje()
Pingback: babydoll sale()
Pingback: what causes cellulite()
Pingback: tania Levitra()
Pingback: fast cash now()
Pingback: Dreamlife Beats()
Pingback: songs for kids()
Pingback: Piece Of Heaven()
Pingback: Renay()
Pingback: water damage sales leads()
Pingback: haze singapore()
Pingback: plantas purificadoras de agua()
Pingback: premiere speakers bureau()
Pingback: tran nhom()
Pingback: Sugar Daddy Miami()
Pingback: TX Chapter 13 Attorney()
Pingback: flood damage Austin()
Pingback: fast profits today()
Pingback: water damage Austin()
Pingback: start an Avon business()
Pingback: fotos gays()
Pingback: manifestation miracle review()
Pingback: Locksmith Summerlin()
Pingback: Nikah()
Pingback: Best Bankruptcy Law Firm DFW()
Pingback: trần nhôm cao cấp()
Pingback: apartment moving company()
Pingback: opciones binarias()
Pingback: PHONE REPAIR HOUSTON()
Pingback: video China agency()
Pingback: Kumpulan kata-kata()
Pingback: acheter des likes()
Pingback: skypepsyxologmoskvakiev()
Pingback: junk car buyer Austin()
Pingback: orthodontist()
Pingback: Lam nhôm()
Pingback: Chance The Rapper Type Beat()
Pingback: sex toys()
Pingback: saleforiphone()
Pingback: Neurological Disorders()
Pingback: pacifier()
Pingback: fair n pink body serum()
Pingback: this URL()
Pingback: lolアカウント販売()
Pingback: trinity dermatology()
Pingback: bay street dermatology()
Pingback: essentials brandon fl()
Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/levitra-coupon-bayer/()
Pingback: Singapore memory training course()
Pingback: Limo Service?Vancouver BC & Party Limos Bus Vancouver BC()
Pingback: top seo packages()
Pingback: seo packages in pakistan()
Pingback: lunch talk()
Pingback: Detroit Pistons 2016-17 Preview()
Pingback: these details()
Pingback: brainsmart()
Pingback: free cash()
Pingback: market maker method()
Pingback: tourism()
Pingback: sports bar in Everett()
Pingback: https://globalandia.blogspot.com/()
Pingback: شركة نقل عفش بالدمام()
Pingback: canada goose()
Pingback: nike malaysia wholesale()
Pingback: business loan()
Pingback: volarex()
Pingback: tampa skin()
Pingback: selling sites()
Pingback: Minions Merch()
Pingback: Honeymoon hotel in uluwatu bali()
Pingback: david sammon()
Pingback: smog check()
Pingback: baby prams()
Pingback: responsive()
Pingback: harga tilam queen()
Pingback: marble countertop thornhill()
Pingback: DNA Paternity Testing Grand Island NE()
Pingback: spirulina and chlorella()
Pingback: Rap studio in New Jersey()
Pingback: Forex News()
Pingback: Wristbands With a Message()
Pingback: Delorse()
Pingback: vacation packages to peru()
Pingback: Parental monitoring app()
Pingback: water bear()
Pingback: here()
Pingback: Social Media()
Pingback: replica adidas shoes()
Pingback: situs poker terbaru()
Pingback: event stand design()
Pingback: jadwal bol()
Pingback: eletricista LISBOA()
Pingback: sports memorabilia()
Pingback: afrodisiaco tesao de vaca()
Pingback: Hot Eyes Steam()
Pingback: erectile dysfunction()
Pingback: Music Christian()
Pingback: screenprint()
Pingback: Ooh Noo()
Pingback: Leben in Kanada()
Pingback: harga hp samsung terbaru()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Wilton Manors()
Pingback: Ubud Resort()
Pingback: Ubud Villa()
Pingback: top criminal lawyers toronto()
Pingback: Download HIT-001 Certification Dumps()
Pingback: Computers()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Margate()
Pingback: how to get your ex back()
Pingback: top 10 affiliate programs()
Pingback: promoted()
Pingback: backlink generator()
Pingback: Needs analysis()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Oakland Park()
Pingback: mobdro apk()
Pingback: Lean Belly Breakthrough()
Pingback: Funny videos()
Pingback: loan sharks()
Pingback: boots for army basic training()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Cooper City()
Pingback: agen taruhan casino()
Pingback: agen judi casino terpercaya()
Pingback: woman italian boots()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: Lagrone()
Pingback: Bronx personal injury attorney()
Pingback: mobdro apk()
Pingback: hip hop promotion packages()
Pingback: budtender certification()
Pingback: Tuzla Escort()
Pingback: Read Full Article()
Pingback: Search Engine()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: natural home remedies()
Pingback: Gourmet Popcorn()
Pingback: Kamagra tanio()
Pingback: His Secret Obsession ebook()
Pingback: Gloryhole()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: see our website now()
Pingback: دانلود()
Pingback: chinese snuff bottles()
Pingback: WC Qualification()
Pingback: www.panelepodlogowe1.pl()
Pingback: swtor credits()
Pingback: domek24.com.pl()
Pingback: adult cams()
Pingback: floor24.net.pl()
Pingback: Masters 2017()
Pingback: Gaziantep Eskort()
Pingback: eskort eskisehir()
Pingback: Round-Up Transports TX()
Pingback: twitter.com/PpcHelpers()
Pingback: muerte por coma diabetico()
Pingback: Bursa Escort Girl()
Pingback: voirfilms the walking dead()
Pingback: the santorini()
Pingback: registro de patente()
Pingback: Best adjustable dumbbells()
Pingback: money online()
Pingback: coconut oil for beard()
Pingback: PORTES ASFALEIAS()
Pingback: cameltoe()
Pingback: unidades didácticas educación física()
Pingback: plumbers()
Pingback: online styling service()
Pingback: Medicare Advantage plans 2018()
Pingback: edible mushrooms()
Pingback: ducted air conditioning()
Pingback: vegas valley()
Pingback: High Hook Worldwide Fishing Charter Directory & Listings()
Pingback: Viagra cena()
Pingback: wet n wild()
Pingback: ducted air conditioning()
Pingback: free instagram followers()
Pingback: photography()
Pingback: io games list()
Pingback: Boocams()
Pingback: Currency Converter()
Pingback: Hot MILF Kendra Lust Ride Cock()
Pingback: irs form 1116()
Pingback: incontri occasionali()
Pingback: download game qq99()
Pingback: house cleaning Brisbane()
Pingback: motivational speaker business speaker corporate trainer()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: escort in nottingham()
Pingback: animasjonsvideo()
Pingback: Colorbond roofing Newcastle()
Pingback: دانلود سریال شهرزاد()
Pingback: Twitter Followers Kaufen()
Pingback: Film Distribution()
Pingback: eifersucht bekämpfen()
Pingback: Design Outdoor Living Space()
Pingback: logo design()
Pingback: Cosmetic dentist()
Pingback: find a will scotland()
Pingback: slut()
Pingback: Please ALSO use these as my TITLES()
Pingback: Kinesiology tape for pregnant women()
Pingback: Nigeria classifieds ads()
Pingback: RankCipher Review()
Pingback: köpa billiga ögonskugga online()
Pingback: Brivis ducted heater()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم نفس()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: mouse click the following webpage()
Pingback: jual beli mobil online jakarta()
Pingback: heating and cooling()
Pingback: lawn bowls()
Pingback: Led koplampen()
Pingback: Mothers Day Australia()
Pingback: Agen Casino()
Pingback: webcam()
Pingback: beli mobil online()
Pingback: Purchase China()
Pingback: Reputation Management()
Pingback: Natur Warriors()
Pingback: produsen mesin jogja()
Pingback: turkey decoys()
Pingback: เครื่องปั่นน้ำผลไม้แบบพกพา()
Pingback: blaze orange hunting vest()
Pingback: Etagenwagen()
Pingback: coloring books for kids()
Pingback: click this()
Pingback: guitar()
Pingback: Hot Cougar Julia Ann Fucked By Gigantic Black Cock()
Pingback: sandra bullet()
Pingback: sportwetten tipps morgen()
Pingback: Panasonic air con()
Pingback: counseling, therapy, Silver Spring, Maryland()
Pingback: 24 hour roadside assistance in Lynn, MA.()
Pingback: new castle()
Pingback: WWE Summerslam()
Pingback: Immigration lawyer()
Pingback: Medigap Plans 2018()
Pingback: گروه صنعتی ماندگار()
Pingback: دانلود آهنگ()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: UPVC double glazed windows()
Pingback: https://www.instapaper.com/read/890063360()
Pingback: wedding foam flowers wholesale()
Pingback: günstige Zäune()
Pingback: Compare Medicare Supplement Plans 2018()
Pingback: honey guardian automatic pet feeder()
Pingback: eCommerce()
Pingback: Medicare Supplements 2018()
Pingback: mouse for gaming()
Pingback: most comfortable sofa bed()
Pingback: Medicare Supplement Plans()