Back to Home Page

Democrat Chuck Lee has re-registered as Independent

by In the news Tuesday, June 24. 2014

Chuck Lee_thb

by NW Spotlight

The Salem Statesman Journal ran an article yesterday that mentioned that Chuck Lee was “a member of the Independent Party.” That was surprising, because the last time we checked he was registered as a Democrat, even after announcing back in March that he’d be running in HD25 as an Independent Party member.

We ran a story on March 12, 2014. At that time, Lee’s candidate statement of organization with the Oregon Secretary of State showed his party affiliation was Democrat. We contacted the Secretary of State on March 13, 2014 at 8:30am and found that Chuck Lee’s voter registration was Democrat.

Five minutes later, at 8:35am on March 13, 2014, the Secretary of State received a voter registration change from Chuck Lee – changing his registration from Democrat to Independent. He must have seen our article the day before.

Chuck Lee is running as the Independent Party candidate in Oregon House District 25 against Republican candidate Bill Post.

As we noted back in March, “Chuck Lee was the 2006 Democratic candidate against Rep. Kim Thatcher for HD25. Thatcher won that election.”

2006 Voters' Pamphlet

2006 Voters’ Pamphlet

Post to Twitter Post to Facebook Post to LinkedIn Post to Reddit

Posted by at 01:59 | Posted in 2014 Election | 542 Comments |Email This Post Email This Post |Print This Post Print This Post
Back to Home Page

Stay Tuned...

Stay up to date with the latest political news and commentary from Oregon Catalyst through daily email updates:

Prefer another subscription option? Subscribe to our RSS Feed, become a fan on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

Twitter Facebook

No Thanks (close this box)