American isolationism and the 100th anniversary of start of WWI

by In the news Thursday, June 26. 2014

Arch Duke Ferdinand of the Austrian-Hungary Empire_thb

by Bob Clark

One Hundred Years Ago in Europe
Arch Duke Franz Ferdinand and his wife Sophie are assassinated, sparking World War I

Today, the United States provides a key element of stability in Europe, but one hundred years ago Europe was prone to widespread continental war.

On June 28th, 1914, Arch Duke Franz Ferdinand (heir to the Austrian throne) and his wife Sophie (Princess of Hohenberg) were gunned downed in a motorcade while visiting Bosnia (an incorporated part of the Austrian-Hungary Empire bordering the nation of Serbia).  The assassin was Garvilo Princip who was arrested on the spot.  The ensuing investigation revealed he and other associates had been armed in Serbia and smuggled across the Austrian border by a Serbian nationalist organization. Arch Duke Ferdinand’s assassination would set off a downward spiral in diplomacy and national security decisions; and conspire to bring Europe’s largest military powers into war by late July 2014, pitting central powers Germany and Austria against Russia, France and the United Kingdom.

Arch Duke Ferdinand

In the immediate aftermath of Arch Duke Ferdinand’s assassination, Austria demanded Serbia launch an investigation into the relations, if any, of the assassin and his associates with Serbian authorities, and that Austrians be included as members of the investigation team within Serbia.  Emboldened by Russian support, Serbia rejected Austria’s demand.  Austria then moved to declare war on Serbia on July 28, 1914. With Austria mobilizing for war against Serbia, Russia moved to mobilize its army as a matter of being ready if Austria should threaten its territory. With Austria moving its army south towards Serbia, Germany was laid exposed to a Russian invasion of Austria, a risk accentuated by Russia’s mobilization.

In response, Germany mobilized its army and declared war on Russia on July 29th, 1914. France, having a treaty with Russia to intervene militarily in support if Germany moved to war against Russia, followed by mobilizing and going to war with Germany. Meantime, the United Kingdom, having cooperative relations with France, intervened militarily to assist France in its war against Germany. Thus, the close proximity of several equally powerful militaries put continental Europe at continual risk of wide spread war, as in the case of World War I.

Continental Europe today is just as fractious except for the fact it is more of a West versus East conflict; with Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States and in large measure France opposing Russia. The United States is unequal in military prowess among these nations as measured by military expenditure (see accompanying chart and table).

Total Military Spending by Selected Nation

This no doubt helps confine military conflict to spots on the margins in Eastern Europe. The United States presence also nullifies the historical tensions between Germany and France.

By rough accounts, World War I took the lives of 10 million military personnel, and another 5 million civilians. World War I ended in a cease fire of sorts in 1918, leaving continental Europe splintered militarily and unstable. World War II would follow within a generation, resulting in the deaths of 20 million military personnel and another 20 million or more civilians again by rough accounts.

There may be no greater example against American isolationism than the last nearly seven decades of Western Europe stability brought by U.S. direct involvement in continental Europe. (Admittedly, I say this while “knocking-on-wood” seeing the growing instability of Ukraine and Russian military maneuvers in recent months.)

  • guest

    For what’s Left of US, forgetting the past has our country bound to repeat it. Thanks for the update, Bob.

  • E.R.

    This sounds like a free-rider problem. Our military is the largest and most expensive in the world and so our NATO allies have weak incentives to be militarily competent.

    We could cut out defense budget in half and still spend almost twice as much as China on defense. We spend more on defense than we did during the Cold War (in absolute terms), despite the fact that our greatest military threat today transcends national borders and is far from super-powerful.

    Cato says we need to redefine our military goals. We have nuclear weapons, which do wonders for preventing war already. There are no more superpower threats with an official anti-American ideology (no more USSR). Nation-building has been proven to not work. Just look to modern Iraq, 1960s Viet Nam, and 1940s China for examples of incompetent democratic governments that we have propped up to no avail.

    We do not need 11 gigantic aircraft carriers. We don’t need a huge standing army.

    • Bob Clark

      Thank you, E.R. I agree about nation building being of dubious pursuit with severe risk and cost.

      But at this time, I believe more in the Powell doctrine of superior force when and if we do have to do such horrible business as war. Superior force means spending just as much as now if not more. It also means unleashing U.S economic growth so as to afford the ability to keep superior force. To me, a ballooning welfare state which wrecks the work ethic and continually ballooning federal and state regulations are the greatest impediment to returning to economic growth in the 3 to 4 percent range rather than current the 2 to 3% range.

      This said, the U.S. has had a bad habit of intervening in situations out of fear. Iraq and Afghanistan came in the aftermath of 911 invoking less than a measured response by the U.S, and then there is mission creep. Except for the Kurds in Iraq, there are no real friends to be had in either of these countries for the U.S. Once Osama Bin Laden is taken out, mission accomplished in Afghanistan and U.S. should have left. Iraq (the second round) should have stuck to looking for the Weapons of Mass Destruction if that. Somehow many us forgot to read the British experience in Iraq in the early 1900s; most importantly, GW Bush seem to ignore this historical lesson.
      I am no fan of Obama, but inaction in places like Syria and Ukraine can’t be faulted. But we maybe shouldn’t be playing nice with Putin either. At the same time, it is hard to believe even someone like John McCain who has been a prisoner of war, recommends sending in arms into Western Ukraine; which could end up back firing by inciting Russia to take Ukraine immediately. So, we seem to be feeling our way on Ukraine between appeasement of Russia to inciting Russia. This calls for finesse at the White House, and maybe, it can’t be finessed.
      All of this is not easy, commander in chief and foreign affairs is a game of finesse. And war is really, really awful stuff but sometimes unavoidable. We all continually learn.

      • .

        • gremlinized ..

          Remark should be withdrawn. Certainly not intended for Bob Clark

          • Randy

      • E.R.

        I’m under the impression that the wars of today do not require boots on the ground. It was a mistake for both Iraq and Afghanistan. It wasn’t an army that killed Bin Laden, it was a small team of specialized soldiers.

        I see little point in maintaining a standing army and unleashing it on any little nation that doesn’t democracy the way we want it to with no regard for the culture and history of that nation’s people (much like the British ignored the people it drew the Iraqi borders around).

        I also don’t fault Obama for inaction in Syria because he had no authority to do what he wanted to do. Congress declares war, and that should definitely include acts of war that are not in retaliation to direct threats to our sovereignty. Bush and Obama should not be doing whatever they please in nations that they think they can fix by throwing bombs and men at them.

        • David from Mill City

          Technology has not yet replaced the need to put reliable well trained and equipped infantry on the ground to win a war nor is it ever likely to. Elite special operators can execute quick lightening raids to capture people or destroy a target but they cannot hold ground, that takes a properly supported infantryman.

          To end a war, one or both sides must believe they have lost. They do not have to have been militarily defeated, they just must believe they have. And more importantly, even if they have been militarily defeated, if they do not accept that they have lost the war will continue, possibly for years. Or to put it another way winning the psychological or morale battle is key to winning a war.

          The problem with technology is it real good with the physical aspects of war but not the psychological or morale. That takes people.

          • E.R.

            I realize this, but I’m saying that we are fighting wars when we shouldn’t be fighting wars. What was the reason for the Iraq War that couldn’t be solved with special ops? Nation-building failed regardless.

            13 years, thousands of troops, billions of dollars, civilians dead, and what have we accomplished? The Iraq government is incompetent. The sects are still killing each other. Terrorist groups are still strong and threatening the government’s hold on the country. We accomplished so little with so much.

    • David from Mill City

      It takes 3 aircraft carriers to keep one carrier continuously on station. One on station, one being repaired from being on station and one working up in preparation for replacing the one currently on deployment. In cases of great need it is possible to delay rotation, and thus have more then 1/3 of our carriers deployed but there is a cost. Sometime in the future there will not be a carrier available when needed.

      As to the size of the standing army, that is completely dependent on what it may be called to do, were it will do it, how fast it is needed and what else it is expected to do at the same time. At this time the United States is involved in one “war”, Korea (yes it is still on going, particularly since North Korea has repudiate the 1953 armistice agreement); one occupation, Afghanistan, and is concerned about two major crises, Syria/ Iraq and the Ukraine and one minor, the kidnapped school girls in Nigeria and we also have peacekeeping, assistance, and training teams deployed all over the world. Plus there are two other factors to keep in mind. First, you need to provide a level of retraining and re-equipping as a part of a redeployment that involves major changes of mission or terrain. The second is that depending on the mission, units of the Reserves and National Guard may be needed and they will need a level of refresher training and augmentation.

      • E.R.

        I know we are involved in a lot of military exercises, but why? The wars in Iraq and Afghanistan failed just like Viet Nam failed. We also have operations in the Philippines. Why not add more? There are separatists in South Thailand, as well. We could go everywhere in the world and fight terrorists. Or we could reconsider our military priorities.

        • peroidical guest

          Entree knows: Kingston Trio’s famous musical declaration attending the worldly state affairs going on since time immemorial post atomic bomb, eat al.

          Please set your electronic keyboard to:
          http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L8-BI89mb9A

  • Bob Clark

    In writing this article, I read John Keegan’s First World War. What struck me is how the citizens in each nation generally were in high spirits as their young men departed for battle with expectations of quick victory. I guess this is a general habit, but should give us all a deep appreciation of how badly wrong such war hawking spirits often prove.

    • Dave Lister

      Bob,
      Interestingly, JFK had just finished reading the brand new book “The Guns of August” by Barbara Tuchman when he was confronted with the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962. He wanted to prevent another chain of events like July and August of 1914 sending the world into another global conflict but this time with nuclear weapons.

      • Eric Blair

        Well, Tuchman’s book was found to have some serious historical flaws. Her central thesis that Europe sort of stumbled into war has been discredited… actually at about the same time her books was being published. Turns out that Germany was calling the shots, and was more than happy to have a war in 1914 (rather than in 1917 or later when military reorganizations in France and Russia would have been completed).

        A better book about the origins of the First World War can be found in Fritz Fischer’s, Germany’s Aims in the First World War.

        • Bob Clark

          Thanks, Eric, for the reference. I’ll take a look at it. Keegan in his book notes how military plans were drawn up such that it was thought, especially in Germany, time was critical. Getting a quick knock out blow was the idea of militaries several decades leading up to WW I. Interestingly, communication turned out not to be as good as planned, and so, divisions got spread out and unable to be supplied quick enough with distance from home base. A lot of faith in railroad transport and logistics.
          So, war plans were executed at the slightest hint of advantage, or disadvantage.

        • Jonathan

          The claim that Germany was most responsible for WWI, basically wanted it, is still controversial, to say the least.

          For what it’s worth, I don’t see much grounds for blaming Germany so much more than the other powers, especially Russia, Austria-Hungary, and France. (And believe me, I am not a German partisan.)

          • Eric Blair

            Well, the majority of historical research puts the blame on Germany. The Germans wanted war in 1914 because they didn’t see the chances of creating a Mitteleuropa improving. They were determined to carve territory out of both France and Russia, and to take colonies in Africa. They told Austria-Hungary that they would back their play against Serbia. The Russians wanted to have a partial mobilization, but had only plans for a total mobilization. The French mobilized, but a kilometer behind their border to avoid any incidents. Germany was the aggressor… and while they didn’t want Britain to join the war, they considered it a reasonable result and didn’t change their plans (because they didn’t have any) of invading France through Belgium.

    • Jonathan

      Bob — it happens that I recently read Keegan’s excellent book on WWII and now am in his WWI book. The latter is harder to follow, partly because WWI seems so utterly pointless by comparison with the second war.

      The elation of the populations at the beginning of WWI didn’t last long, though for some reason, they were willing to keep fighting, even after it had become clear that the whole business was a colossal blunder and waste.

      But, I am reminded too of how things were in the U.S.at the start of the second Iraq war, and how things quickly changed after it became clear that (1) we had no good reason for starting it and (2) occupying Iraq was turning into a nightmare because of inadequate forces (just as some of Bush’s generals predicted ahead of time, after which he got generals who would tell him what he wanted to hear).

  • Jack Lord God

    Good article and great synopsis of WW1. We seemed to have taken on two doctrines from the WW1 WW2 experience.

    Doctrine 1 – A flare up somewhere can quickly envelop and area and result in flare ups everywhere. The arch duke assassination,a relatively minor figure, somehow manged to turn the world to war This doctrine became termed the “falling dominoes” term used later on in the cold war. There is still some validity to it. One could argue we are seeing instability in Syria now overflowing into Iraq.

    Doctrine 2 – Nation building. This one was a mistake. The lesson of WW1 in this regard was excessive punishment of Germany resulted in the rise of Hitler. The success in rebuilding Germany and Japan after WW2 was wildly successful, but the wrong lessons were taken from it.

    Germany and Japan did not have a long history of hating western civilization generally, and America particularly when we set about rebuilding them. Sure each thought it was the master race, but losing a war quickly makes one consider that assessment.

    Why we continue with the idiotic notion that Doctrine 2 is applicable in the middle east is a mystery to me.

    • Eric Blair

      “… somehow manged to turn the world to war This doctrine became termed the “falling dominoes” term used later on in the cold war.

      Not quite. The Domino Theory didn’t come into existence until the 1950’s, and wasn’t referring to small incidents leading to larger war. The theory maintained that Communism had to be fought where ever it sprouted because if it wasn’t stopped, it would spread to neighboring countries; one of the primary justifications for our involvement in Vietnam.

      The reason that war occurred in 1914 was because Germany granted Austria a “blank check” to deal with Serbia. The hope was, in Berlin, that it would lead to a war with France and Russia (because of mutual treaty obligations) or, barring war, the humiliation of those two powers. The Germans had plans for a Germany that expanded at the expense of Russia and France in Europe (Mitteleuropa).rr

      • Jack Lord God

        >Not quite. The Domino Theory didn’t come into existence until the 1950’s

        What part of this did you miss?

        “This doctrine became termed the “falling dominoes” term used later on in the cold war. ”

        For the love of God, please read what you are responding to before responding. Saves a lot of time, thanks.

        • Eric Blair

          Did you read the rest of the sentence? Evidently not. But pretty much your modus operandi. You really are intellectually bankrupt. As everyone knows, and it’s really quite simple, you’re done here. lol

          The domino theory is entirely different than analysis of what lead to World War 1. The two are not associated, and you’re just making stuff up. Please try and have at least a rudimentary understanding of what you’re talking about. That would save lots of eye rolling at you. Thanks.

    • Eric Blair

      “The lesson of WW1 in this regard was excessive punishment of Germany resulted in the rise of Hitler.”

      This is a popular misconception as well. What allowed for the rise of Hitler was the inability of the traditional elites to give up the idea of German expansion in Europe (a vision German politicians had harbored for decades before Hitler was even born), and their willingness to sabotage and weaken the Weimar Republic. The Treat of Versailles was nothing more than a prop to whip up anti-democratic sentiments in Germany.

      You should take a look and see what the treaty would have looked like for Russia and France if the Germans had won World War One.

      The events that lead to World War One should give anyone pause before they embrace the concept of exceptionalism.

      • Jack Lord God

        >This is a popular misconception as well.

        Again, please read what you are responding to.

        I did not argue the accuracy of the view. What I said was it was the reason for what I termed doctrine 2.

        Are you actually going to try and argue that belief that excessive punishment of Germany after WW1 had nothing to do with our motivation in rebuilding the two countries?

        Good luck with that one.

        • Eric Blair

          And I was talking about your analysis of what lead to the rise of Hiter – if you’re capable of reading your own sentences and my responses. But you don’t read for comprehension, do you? You just rage post when someone disagrees with you.

          And, in fact, Germany lost territory and was broken up after World War II. They faced stronger sanctions in 1945 than they did in 1919. The fact is, the Marshall Plan was a reaction to the USSR, not to the Treaty of Versailles. The Marshall Plan was aimed at an external threat not an internal one (if you were going to follow the Hitler logic you proposed).

          Christ. Please, please, please, read your history and don’t just pull out bits and pieces and pretend they fit together. Put some thought into what you’re read — or read more than just one book.

          I’d wish you luck, but you evidently lack any ability at introspection. Luck has nothing to do with it.

      • Bob Clark

        I agree with you on “exceptional-ism.” Humility should always be a necessary component of how the U.S. interacts with others globally and in domestic demeanor. Humility can be seriously weakened by too much belief in exceptional-ism.
        Ronald Reagan who I find most endearing imparted both humility and exceptional-ism. I think he combined the two very well. Maybe his humility I think of is just his grandfatherly like conversations with America. Not sure I can think of a real concrete example of his use of humility globally.

      • David from Mill City

        The rise of Hitler was made possible by the existence within the German Reichstag of two political parties the Nazis and the Communists who were unwilling to join into a working coalition with each other or any of the other political parties, but were willing to keep any coalition from assembling a working majority. And a governmental form that had the President, head of state, “appoint” the Chancellor, the head of government, normally the head of the majority party in the ruling coalition in the Reichstag. The absence of a working coalition in the Reichstag, forced Germany in to an extra-legal system in which the President appointed a leader of a Parliamentary Party as Chancellor and permitted him to use the Presidents emergency powers to keep Germany to a limited extent functioning. Having had a succession of Chancellors drawn from Centrist parties fail, the decision was made to appoint Hitler as he was believed to be controllable and the Nazis were more preferable then the Communinsts.

    • David from Mill City

      Successful Nation Building requires that a the population have at least a sense of nationality. At the end of WW II the population of Germany thought of themselves as Germans. The problem with Iraq and Afghanistan is the local population does not see themselves as members of a nation but rather as members of a tribe, village, ethnic group or religious sect. That is where their allegiance lies, not with the larger artificially created nation and definitely not with a imposed government headed by members of any other tribe, village, ethnic group or religious sect.

      We could “nation build” the Kurds, if we could figure away around the fact that 2/3rds of their nation is currently in Turkey and Iran and if we were willing to accept a Kurdish governmental form. As that would be Kurdish government of Kurds ruling Kurds in a Kurdish manner.

      It is important to remember it has taken the West centuries to get from independent tribes to modern nation states. To expect a tribal nation to make that transition in months and years because we think they should is absurd.

  • Myke

    Interesting article, but it seems that to not discuss the anniversary of the end of the Ottoman Empire, 500 years, seems to lack more in current relevance. How it affects the current events, if at all? Just say’in.

    • Bob Clark

      It is partly just to realize the time span since a rather terrible event, but it also has relevance still today for the U.S. as we have a military presence in Europe; and face much of the same national tensions as one hundred years ago. Hopefully, we’ve learned something from WW I history that it’s really about containing and limiting conflict if we can help do so. Also, trying to appreciate the history of Russia’s (and others) need for a buffer zone(s) given the back and forth invasions across continental Europe over the many centuries.
      I’d read a history of the Ottoman Empire if posted here.

  • Jonathan

    The comparisons of the U.S. military budget with those of the rest of the world utterly fail to take into account our different circumstances. Aside from having much more expensive military personnel than, say, Russia or China, we have completely different military aspirations/obligations. Namely, to keep Europe, the oil countries (plus Israel in time of dire need), Korea, Japan, and the Pacific more or less peaceful.

    We might decide to cut loose from these obligations, but until then, we had better recognize that they are costly and entail a good deal of risk.

    Personally, I think our current military capabilities are probably way short of what it takes to back up our commitments.

    • Bob Clark

      Thanks, Jonathan. Total U.S military spending is indeed not only centered in Europe; But the amount that is is still relatively large against that of adversarial Russia, especially when coupled with that of United Kingdom, Germany and France.

      The article could be improved by more refined strength measurements.

      • Jonathan

        Large compared to Russia? Do you really think we are prepared to back up our NATO commitments in Poland, the Baltics, maybe Ukraine in the future? I have serious doubts.

