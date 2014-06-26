American isolationism and the 100th anniversary of start of WWI

by Bob Clark
One Hundred Years Ago in Europe
Arch Duke Franz Ferdinand and his wife Sophie are assassinated, sparking World War I
Today, the United States provides a key element of stability in Europe, but one hundred years ago Europe was prone to widespread continental war.
On June 28th, 1914, Arch Duke Franz Ferdinand (heir to the Austrian throne) and his wife Sophie (Princess of Hohenberg) were gunned downed in a motorcade while visiting Bosnia (an incorporated part of the Austrian-Hungary Empire bordering the nation of Serbia). The assassin was Garvilo Princip who was arrested on the spot. The ensuing investigation revealed he and other associates had been armed in Serbia and smuggled across the Austrian border by a Serbian nationalist organization. Arch Duke Ferdinand’s assassination would set off a downward spiral in diplomacy and national security decisions; and conspire to bring Europe’s largest military powers into war by late July 2014, pitting central powers Germany and Austria against Russia, France and the United Kingdom.
In the immediate aftermath of Arch Duke Ferdinand’s assassination, Austria demanded Serbia launch an investigation into the relations, if any, of the assassin and his associates with Serbian authorities, and that Austrians be included as members of the investigation team within Serbia. Emboldened by Russian support, Serbia rejected Austria’s demand. Austria then moved to declare war on Serbia on July 28, 1914. With Austria mobilizing for war against Serbia, Russia moved to mobilize its army as a matter of being ready if Austria should threaten its territory. With Austria moving its army south towards Serbia, Germany was laid exposed to a Russian invasion of Austria, a risk accentuated by Russia’s mobilization.
In response, Germany mobilized its army and declared war on Russia on July 29th, 1914. France, having a treaty with Russia to intervene militarily in support if Germany moved to war against Russia, followed by mobilizing and going to war with Germany. Meantime, the United Kingdom, having cooperative relations with France, intervened militarily to assist France in its war against Germany. Thus, the close proximity of several equally powerful militaries put continental Europe at continual risk of wide spread war, as in the case of World War I.
Continental Europe today is just as fractious except for the fact it is more of a West versus East conflict; with Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States and in large measure France opposing Russia. The United States is unequal in military prowess among these nations as measured by military expenditure (see accompanying chart and table).
This no doubt helps confine military conflict to spots on the margins in Eastern Europe. The United States presence also nullifies the historical tensions between Germany and France.
By rough accounts, World War I took the lives of 10 million military personnel, and another 5 million civilians. World War I ended in a cease fire of sorts in 1918, leaving continental Europe splintered militarily and unstable. World War II would follow within a generation, resulting in the deaths of 20 million military personnel and another 20 million or more civilians again by rough accounts.
There may be no greater example against American isolationism than the last nearly seven decades of Western Europe stability brought by U.S. direct involvement in continental Europe. (Admittedly, I say this while “knocking-on-wood” seeing the growing instability of Ukraine and Russian military maneuvers in recent months.)
Pingback: mxcn5w7xmwncwexnicensrgffg()
Pingback: xfwmrt5gzngfw5wtrjfgxe85mrwfqd()
Pingback: good cheap car insurance()
Pingback: dui attorney()
Pingback: commercial cleaning Auckland()
Pingback: papa john student discount()
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle Review()
Pingback: quinoa salad recipes()
Pingback: http://www.langaconsultorio.com/index.php/component/k2/itemlist/user/23555()
Pingback: geld verdienen met seks()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: best discounts()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: look at here now()
Pingback: Arthur Kellog()
Pingback: t shirt league of legends()
Pingback: Peggy()
Pingback: Extract phone numbers()
Pingback: seo consultant minneapolis()
Pingback: minneapolis web design()
Pingback: war base for th9()
Pingback: aunt porn()
Pingback: news()
Pingback: Oneida()
Pingback: tenerife blog()
Pingback: boom beach cheat()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: sound equipment rental singapore()
Pingback: free porn()
Pingback: garcinia cambogia 90 %hca()
Pingback: ollas rena ware()
Pingback: diabetes()
Pingback: sticky notes stopped working()
Pingback: tv antennas sold in stores()
Pingback: xnxx()
Pingback: tenerife estate agents()
Pingback: tenerife forum()
Pingback: Law Office of Peter Castellana()
Pingback: Emergency drain cleaning Austin()
Pingback: http://zombiediary2hackandcheats.com/()
Pingback: roast pan and rack()
Pingback: http://cutt.us/Y3Ylj()
Pingback: free messenger guide()
Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/sexiercom/()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: rsi alert()
Pingback: small home safe()
Pingback: Desi Photographer()
Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/SuperGaminator.Gutschein/()
Pingback: Flavia()
Pingback: 3a-GY6 150cc scooter()
Pingback: Geico Claims()
Pingback: where to buy essential oils()
Pingback: marketing companies austin()
Pingback: RAW()
Pingback: Best drones for sale()
Pingback: http://www.hcg-diet.com/optimind/()
Pingback: forskolin for weight loss()
Pingback: Zootopia()
Pingback: Los Angeles SEO services()
Pingback: sexy women wear()
Pingback: Zahnpasta ohne Fluorid()
Pingback: kitten sitter()
Pingback: clash royale hack()
Pingback: learn german articles()
Pingback: epicsoccertraining()
Pingback: Los Angeles Limo services()
Pingback: he said()
Pingback: Sexdate()
Pingback: rocket italian,()
Pingback: simply click the following page()
Pingback: candy saga()
Pingback: Private investigator Pretoria()
Pingback: Phenq Weight Loss()
Pingback: Den Haag()
Pingback: Baby Nail Clipper Set()
Pingback: jet stupid()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Oslo tannlege()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Review()
Pingback: chlamydia()
Pingback: quotesgram()
Pingback: Rebecka()
Pingback: superiorsingingmethod.com,()
Pingback: calvert county homes for sale()
Pingback: o nas - klimczak hair designers()
Pingback: Tulsa irrigation()
Pingback: tulsa jewelry()
Pingback: app development()
Pingback: ray bans australia()
Pingback: learn to play piano()
Pingback: latest liverpool news()
Pingback: robert masters()
Pingback: drive traffic()
Pingback: northern virginia homes()
Pingback: Related Site()
Pingback: luxury real estate singapore()
Pingback: More Info()
Pingback: how to get a job()
Pingback: printingvip.com()
Pingback: painting contractor in Orange()
Pingback: Removals Gloucestershire()
Pingback: iv therapy miami()
Pingback: Kurma()
Pingback: On-Demand Trucking()
Pingback: your calvert calvert county homes for sale()
Pingback: Gayle()
Pingback: deadpool costume for sale()
Pingback: Braun Series 7 799cc()
Pingback: masha and the bear()
Pingback: Toys()
Pingback: hotbwater tank replacement()
Pingback: vero beach to orlando airport()
Pingback: iv therapy ft lauderdale()
Pingback: vitamin iv therapy in miami fl deck()
Pingback: 12 month loan()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: unconscious women()
Pingback: Xero add ons()
Pingback: Locksmith()
Pingback: casual club suscripcion()
Pingback: Storage()
Pingback: sklejka()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: Lyneir Richardson()
Pingback: rock music()
Pingback: personal development()
Pingback: imp source()
Pingback: monster truck()
Pingback: five little monkeys jumping on the bed()
Pingback: kids animation()
Pingback: golf netting installation()
Pingback: Austin commercial appraisals()
Pingback: Austin carpet cleaning()
Pingback: best umbrella lights()
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer()
Pingback: No Fear Video Marketing Program Bonus()
Pingback: coloring pages()
Pingback: sleep Apnoea Perth()
Pingback: Fear of Flying()
Pingback: Play doh()
Pingback: gluta lapunzel()
Pingback: yalla shoot()
Pingback: PFA()
Pingback: Texting software for businesses()
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle()
Pingback: Hottest WAGs()
Pingback: แก้วเซรามิค()
Pingback: 2016 Detroit Lions Preview()
Pingback: consultar PIS()
Pingback: Lilumia 2()
Pingback: Tenerife Property()
Pingback: sbobet casino()
Pingback: website()
Pingback: escort prostitutes()
Pingback: Sex toys()
Pingback: washing machine repair killeen()
Pingback: drip coffee maker()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store()
Pingback: Tai Lopez 67 Steps Program()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Interracial Porn()
Pingback: car()
Pingback: Scoliosis()
Pingback: Peppa pig()
Pingback: Mint Dentistry Dr. Field Harrison()
Pingback: Free Amateur Porn()
Pingback: Sophie Dee Porn()
Pingback: Hardcore Porn()
Pingback: Bowling Balls()
Pingback: Lilumia 2()
Pingback: LED light up shoes wholesaler Los Angeles()
Pingback: 6.5 Creedmoor rifle kit()
Pingback: Discount Wine Online()
Pingback: irrigation systems()
Pingback: prostate biopsy()
Pingback: Mabelle()
Pingback: manhole cover manufacturers()
Pingback: facebook free download()
Pingback: Nonton Film Online Gratis()
Pingback: can you get rid of cellulite()
Pingback: how to fill magic autofill in irctc()
Pingback: Roller Banners()
Pingback: Entertainment()
Pingback: paidika epipla()
Pingback: binary options robot reviews()
Pingback: online work at home jobs()
Pingback: לאבלי()
Pingback: Training My Nerdy Sister To Love My Cock()
Pingback: porn jobs in la()
Pingback: Building Maintenance()
Pingback: the marketing company UK()
Pingback: Mia Khalifa()
Pingback: real estate marketing()
Pingback: trần nhôm()
Pingback: Survive an attack at your school()
Pingback: Top Chapter 7 Bankruptcy Lawyer()
Pingback: Tks industrial thermal oxidizers()
Pingback: public speaking dubai()
Pingback: Tinder Tips()
Pingback: project web application()
Pingback: Best Buy Smartphone Accessories()
Pingback: locksmith mesa az()
Pingback: Japanese Food()
Pingback: Family Lawyer Nashville()
Pingback: http://chaosfishingcharters.com/()
Pingback: http://westlapetsitting.com()
Pingback: Single Muslim()
Pingback: fair trade coffee()
Pingback: cheap franchise()
Pingback: best event companies in delhi/ncr/gurgaon()
Pingback: life insurance lawyer()
Pingback: batman v superman dawn of justice full movie hd()
Pingback: Tnatan()
Pingback: agario()
Pingback: Medical Waste Disposal California()
Pingback: Kata-Kata Bijak()
Pingback: New York Medical Waste Disposal()
Pingback: test IQ()
Pingback: metal roofing()
Pingback: mosqkill()
Pingback: Negocios nos EUA()
Pingback: acheter des likes()
Pingback: Sip and paint()
Pingback: asuransi mobil termurah dan terbaik()
Pingback: FastComet Coupon()
Pingback: wholesale malaysia()
Pingback: lethbridge windshield repair()
Pingback: poker online terpercaya()
Pingback: technology reviews()
Pingback: top article()
Pingback: What Men Secretly Want()
Pingback: clinical microscope()
Pingback: blackboard paint()
Pingback: báo giá trần xuyên sáng()
Pingback: flipkart toll free number()
Pingback: products-V()
Pingback: Makeup base ampoules()
Pingback: Comedy()
Pingback: Can't stop laughing at July's best news bloopers!()
Pingback: tamil video songs()
Pingback: rankedgg()
Pingback: Sacramento social media service()
Pingback: PRP()
Pingback: como vender no hotmart()
Pingback: Development()
Pingback: customize your seo packages()
Pingback: Freelance writing service - https://contentmart.com/writers()
Pingback: lunch talk Singapore()
Pingback: recommended you read()
Pingback: Tulsa IT Service()
Pingback: brainsmart ultra()
Pingback: istanbul escort bayan()
Pingback: cartoons()
Pingback: trần nhôm đẹp()
Pingback: accountants in glasgow()
Pingback: CBD Oil()
Pingback: As Melhores Dicas - Whi-Not()
Pingback: fullfilmizle()
Pingback: taekwondo()
Pingback: public relations business industry media pr()
Pingback: left handed golf swing()
Pingback: Social Media Marketing()
Pingback: Agen judi baccarat()
Pingback: Technology()
Pingback: poker qq()
Pingback: poker online terpercaya()
Pingback: sơn dulux 5 trong 1()
Pingback: agen taruhan bola()
Pingback: poker terpercaya()
Pingback: domino qiu qiu()
Pingback: prediabetes symptoms()
Pingback: How to get into flipping houses()
Pingback: canada goose()
Pingback: Approdondimenti()
Pingback: Rapheal Daligheto scam()
Pingback: agen casino online sbobet()
Pingback: turnkey home business()
Pingback: Jackelyn()
Pingback: david sammon colorado springs()
Pingback: DNA Paternity Testing Grand Island NE()
Pingback: USPS()
Pingback: Apps for parental control()
Pingback: iphone 6 repair dallas()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم و سریال با لینک مستقیم()
Pingback: detroit sports memorabilia()
Pingback: coast dental melbourne fl()
Pingback: Christian electronic()
Pingback: poker online indonesia()
Pingback: Einwanderung kanada()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Coral Springs()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Pembroke Pines()
Pingback: pan ceramic marble induction cookware()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services West Park()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Sunrise()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Lazy Lake()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Southwest Ranches, Florida()
Pingback: shoes for woman()
Pingback: Kuta Hotel()
Pingback: NETWORKING()
Pingback: Bronx car accident attorney()
Pingback: Michael Jordan Autographed Jersey()
Pingback: hip hop music promotion()
Pingback: online radio()
Pingback: click this()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: Cunt()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: Submissive()
Pingback: ugolemqvane na penisa()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: Montagewagen()
Pingback: wow gold()
Pingback: swtor credits()
Pingback: michael nguyen()
Pingback: swtor credits()
Pingback: Masters 2017()
Pingback: ppc()
Pingback: Bursa Escort()
Pingback: mart binary bot()
Pingback: mortgage broker Kelowna()
Pingback: servicio técnico informático Barcelona()
Pingback: PORTES ASFALEIAS()
Pingback: electricians()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: potencja()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: Foro Atletico Madrid()
Pingback: Run fatal()
Pingback: affiliate marketing()
Pingback: New Wiz Khalifa Type Beat()
Pingback: kid friendly youtube videos()
Pingback: download domino qq99()
Pingback: Nottingham escort agency()
Pingback: zenphorol()
Pingback: Buy Phentermine()
Pingback: they said()
Pingback: Kinesio taping for pregnant belly and lower back pain()
Pingback: go to thelostways.com()
Pingback: sexycoquinevideo()
Pingback: sofa cleaners()
Pingback: Etagenwagen()
Pingback: motuandpatlugames()
Pingback: Hubwagen()
Pingback: entrar no facebook()
Pingback: Holistic Medicine()
Pingback: here()
Pingback: MILF Ava Addams Cheating In The Shower()
Pingback: گروه صنعتی ماندگار()
Pingback: UPVC double glazed windows()