Oregon Sec of State confirms House GOP write-in nominations

Oregon House Republicans

SALEM, OR – The Oregon Secretary of State’s Office confirmed Thursday that six House Republican candidates have qualified for their party’s nomination for the November general election by winning write-in campaigns in their districts.

The six candidates, who represent various regions from across the state, rallied grassroots support during the spring to successfully earn enough write-in votes to qualify for the general election. Their names will appear on the November ballot as the Republican nominees.

“I’m impressed by the dedication and hard work that all of these candidates have shown, as well as the enthusiasm that they’ve been able to generate for their races,” said House Republican Leader Mike McLane (R-Powell Butte). “I congratulate them on their successful nominations and look forward to working with them over the next several months to restore balance back to the Oregon House of Representatives.”

The results of the write-ins were first tabulated by county elections officials, who had until June 9 to submit them to the Secretary of State’s office. State elections officials then sent certificates of nomination to the candidates, who had until June 24 to officially accept.

The candidates are listed below, in order of House district. Their biographies and photos can be accessed by clicking on their names:

Nick Card, HD 5-Ashland, Jacksonville, Talent, Phoenix and part of Medford

Andy Petersen, HD 11-Harrisburg, Coburg, Creswell, Brownsville, Halsey, Sodaville, Walterville and parts of Eugene, Springfield and Lebanon

Larry Ericksen, HD 31-St. Helens, Scappoose, Bethany, Vernonia, Clatskanie and Rainier

Brenden King, HD 34- the West Slope, Cedar Hills and Rockcreek areas of Beaverton

Bill Beckers, HD 49-Troutdale, Fairview, Wood Village and part of Gresham

Dan Chriestenson, HD 50-part of Gresham