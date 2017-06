Executive Club speaker: Dennis Richardson

by In the news

Keynote : State Representative Dennis Richardson

Oregon Executive Club

Wed. July 2nd, 7:00pm

Portland Airport Shilo Inn – 11707 Northeast Airport Way

Bring a friend! ~~ $20 buffet option ~~ no host bar

Republican Governor candidate Rep. Dennis Richardson is trending strong since the latest poll shows he is within 4% of defeating Kitzhaber.

Next meeting after this: August 6th, 2014