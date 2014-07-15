Online Poll on Immigration Reform: What needs to be done?

Online Poll:
It has been nonstop headline news this month on children crossing the border. What needs to be done. Here are some of the leading answers being suggested which include; Expand the wall, More enforcement against business, More national guard, One big bipartisan bill that does it all, More high-skills work visas, fewer family visas,Reform citizenship process & long-term work permits
and other ideas.
Please vote on the RIGHT HAND margin of this website.
Pingback: Xbox one S()
Pingback: agen togel()
Pingback: casino online()
Pingback: bandarq()