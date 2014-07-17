Sen. Tim Knopp appointed Deputy Caucus Leader: OR Senate GOP

Oregon Senate Republicans
Salem, OR – Senator Tim Knopp (R-Bend) has been appointed to Deputy Caucus Leader of the Senate Republican caucus. The caucus Deputy Leader assists in caucus tactics, strategy and administration and works to advance the principles, campaigns and legislative priorities of the Senate Republicans.
Knopp joins Senator Larry George (R-Sherwood) and Senator Brian Boquist (R-Dallas) in the position of Deputy Caucus Leader. Senator Alan Olsen (R-Canby) and Senator Jackie Winters (R-Salem) are also on the caucus leadership team.
“Tim has brought a depth of perspective and experience to the caucus and is stepping in to an expanded leadership opportunity in our campaign for the majority,” said Senate Republican Leader Ted Ferrioli (R-John Day). “He adds to an already strong team of Senate Republican Leadership. He is bold and decisive and will be a tremendous asset to the caucus and the people of Oregon as we seek to bring change to our state’s legislature.”
Knopp comes into the leadership position with previous caucus leadership experience, having served as the House Republican Majority Leader during the 2003 legislative session. Knopp founded the Oregon Reagan PAC, a grass roots organization dedicated to common sense in government that has raised nearly $200,000 for conservative causes. Knopp has strong relationships with conservative groups and coalitions across the state.
“I am honored to serve Oregon and my Republican Senate colleagues in this role,” said Knopp. “We have a tremendous opportunity this election to bring the change that Oregon desperately needs. I look forward to working hard for Oregon families over the next few months to bring new leaders to Salem that can help make our state a more prosperous place to live.”
Knopp is a native Oregonian who has lived in Central Oregon for nearly 35 years. He and his wife, Melissa, have been married over 26 years and have 4 children: Reagan (19), Emilie (17), Daniel (15), and Grace (6).
His background includes over 20 years as a small business owner and community service as a former little league coach and board member of the Bend Chamber of Commerce as well as serving as a current board member of affordable housing non-profit, First Story. Knopp is the Executive Vice President of the Central Oregon Builders Association and the Executive Director of Building Partners for Affordable Knopp served in the Legislature from 1999 to 2005 for three terms and helped pass legislation protecting the kicker by putting it in the Constitution, where in 2007 it ultimately returned $1 billion belonging to the taxpayers.
Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb()
Pingback: cnwy4s74csndsjfgjkakaegfjs()
Pingback: cm84o5toxmwnc57vtbcdnv55v4()
Pingback: x30m85cgcr83n5rwxym8cnrsdfruxm()
Pingback: xxxxw9yemrfe5xyt78wmfermwsd()
Pingback: mandolin picks()
Pingback: womens silk long robe()
Pingback: naples dog boarding()
Pingback: security()
Pingback: Watch Live NBA Online()
Pingback: more followers for free()
Pingback: http://www.flatratecomputerservice.com/()
Pingback: webcam model()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: yspro.ne.jp()
Pingback: automotive engineering internships()
Pingback: Dena Lasorsa()
Pingback: zubin medora()
Pingback: Back links()
Pingback: apple shooter 2()
Pingback: best handjobs()
Pingback: teen girl fucked development()
Pingback: this one()
Pingback: blackjack()
Pingback: bidding()
Pingback: stlpiky()
Pingback: Stanley Alce()
Pingback: Kellye()
Pingback: find more()
Pingback: free porn()
Pingback: online()
Pingback: Microcapmagazine()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: take home salary()
Pingback: phase two white kidney bean extract()
Pingback: tv antennas with hdmi()
Pingback: punta cana vs cancun()
Pingback: http://3addiction.com()
Pingback: tenerife forum()
Pingback: http://www.facebook.com/CleaningQuotes()
Pingback: Thai Porn()
Pingback: naples dog boarding()
Pingback: kik guide messenger free()
Pingback: free netflix login and password()
Pingback: sexier.com review()
Pingback: keepyourhair.cba.pl()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: how to get ex back that you dumped()
Pingback: na chatroom()
Pingback: overnight dog sitter in naples()
Pingback: for weight loss()
Pingback: pijpen()
Pingback: watch this video()
Pingback: ADO Den Haag()
Pingback: dog walking naples()
Pingback: toonsinmotion()
Pingback: p4ym()
Pingback: sleeping pills()
Pingback: alive air cleaners()
Pingback: mobile strike mod about()
Pingback: tumblr bot()
Pingback: Check This Out()
Pingback: nordstrom coupon()
Pingback: get brazzers accounts free()
Pingback: Bedside Lamps()
Pingback: hack para clash of clans()
Pingback: house cleaning services in port coquitlam bc()
Pingback: Removals Gloucestershire()
Pingback: vip()
Pingback: avast pro license key()
Pingback: Kurma()
Pingback: 2016 mca review()
Pingback: fornir dlh()
Pingback: http://lemelies.info/story/35839()
Pingback: blaty drewniane()
Pingback: iv therapy miami florida()
Pingback: elewacje()
Pingback: http://bit.ly/254rBEh()
Pingback: Find Out More()
Pingback: Gordie Howe Detroit Red Wings Jersey()
Pingback: Pure Natural Healing Review()
Pingback: Justin Verlander Detroit Tigers Jersey()
Pingback: Tenerife Property()
Pingback: spam king()
Pingback: Detroit Sports Apparel()
Pingback: tao system review()
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Kamagra najtaniej w internecie()
Pingback: uab ost express()
Pingback: Anal Porn()
Pingback: Michigan State Spartans Apparel()
Pingback: Amateur Porn()
Pingback: Detroit Sports Memorabilia()
Pingback: Haley()
Pingback: aress academy()
Pingback: fast cash()
Pingback: airport taxi service boston()
Pingback: Kim Kardashian Sex Tape()
Pingback: little india denver()
Pingback: Sugar Daddy New York()
Pingback: Best Deals Plus Size Leggings()
Pingback: Top Rated Chapter 7 Bankruptcy Law Firm()
Pingback: شركة رش مبيدات ببريدة()
Pingback: www.mypsychicadvice.com()
Pingback: batman vs superman full movie megashare()
Pingback: sauvage swimwear yellow side lace()
Pingback: Read More Here()
Pingback: adult shops perth()
Pingback: http://msphack.com.pl()
Pingback: намиране на домоуправител()
Pingback: hack pokemon go locations()
Pingback: australian seo packages()
Pingback: lunch talk()
Pingback: VISIT THIS SITE()
Pingback: pendik escort()
Pingback: website here()
Pingback: Consulta CPF Online()
Pingback: Globalandia()
Pingback: istanbul escort bayan()
Pingback: Stacey()
Pingback: canada goose()
Pingback: buy proxies()
Pingback: bitcoin training()
Pingback: bella beauty skin care()
Pingback: volarex()
Pingback: sell products online()
Pingback: Doris()
Pingback: david michael sammon()
Pingback: Hip hop recording studios in New Jersey()
Pingback: forgot windows 7 password()
Pingback: situs poker terbaru()
Pingback: casino baccarat()
Pingback: Ankara Escort()
Pingback: penis enlargement that works()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: His Secret Obsession()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Coral Springs()
Pingback: top criminal lawyers toronto()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Sunrise()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Dania Beach()
Pingback: https://stairscloud.com/his-secret-obsession-review/()
Pingback: dresses and cardigans()
Pingback: Rohde()
Pingback: Makassar Hotel()
Pingback: Yiff()
Pingback: dome event hire()
Pingback: Michigan Wolverines Memorabilia()
Pingback: Phone Tracking Software()
Pingback: Best Mobile Monitoring Software()
Pingback: 2017 laptops()
Pingback: Forex News()
Pingback: Kamagra 100()
Pingback: website()
Pingback: دانلود()
Pingback: ugolemqvane na penisa()
Pingback: wow gold()
Pingback: Gaziantep Escort()
Pingback: swtor credits()
Pingback: interracial milf porn()
Pingback: how to make a scientific poster()
Pingback: Masters 2017()
Pingback: Social Daddy Download()
Pingback: Best adjustable dumbbells()
Pingback: Fitness()
Pingback: Issues()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: ejaculate()
Pingback: dream world discount tickets()
Pingback: casino games()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: poker99()
Pingback: tabletki na potencje()
Pingback: permainan 99domino()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: Nottingham Escorts()
Pingback: InternetReputation.com()
Pingback: zenphorol()
Pingback: eifersucht bekämpfen()
Pingback: Outdoor Kitchens()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم نفس()
Pingback: Tabletki na potencje()
Pingback: potencja()
Pingback: videosexy()
Pingback: david sammon social media()
Pingback: https://en-gb.facebook.com/TenerifeForums()
Pingback: porno casalinghe()
Pingback: mestrado profissional a distancia()
Pingback: Ava Addams And Phoenix Marie Outdoor Threesome()
Pingback: sandra bullock()
Pingback: my4faces()
Pingback: گروه صنعتی ماندگار()
Pingback: zobacz()
Pingback: i want to give my parents money()
Pingback: wedding flowers queenstown()
Pingback: smm reseller panel()
Pingback: Faridabad Boutiques()
Pingback: comfortable sofa bed()
Pingback: xanaina parodia()
Pingback: rodelbahn gutach()
Pingback: Photo Booth Ottawa()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: 원피스 우솝 견문색()
Pingback: Vehicle graphics Dubai()
Pingback: cpanel web hosting()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: Ghana Daily News()
Pingback: diaper bags()
Pingback: forex download()
Pingback: cnc machining shop()
Pingback: Transgistics Trucking()
Pingback: power of sale help()
Pingback: UPVC Double Glazed Windows()
Pingback: UPVC Double Glazed Windows()
Pingback: Fake Passports()
Pingback: Clasificados online()
Pingback: Best orlando wedding photographer()
Pingback: World's Best Marketing Group()
Pingback: پنجره دوجداره()
Pingback: phantom 4()
Pingback: youtube to mp3()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم گیتا()
Pingback: Lifestyles()
Pingback: http://exo-t.ru/index.php/component/k2/itemlist/user/34567()
Pingback: Pinganillos()
Pingback: vintage collectibles()
Pingback: amiclubwear()
Pingback: قیمت پنجره دوجداره()
Pingback: http://distractionware.com/forum/index.php?action=profile;area=summary;u=144468()
Pingback: Digital Signage()
Pingback: دانلود موزیک()
Pingback: stainless steel polishing cloth()
Pingback: history of united states()
Pingback: buy essay online()
Pingback: 50usd()
Pingback: Jazz()
Pingback: How to copy dvd easily?()
Pingback: Facebook followers and fans()
Pingback: hair loss blocker funciona mesmo()
Pingback: seo()
Pingback: سئو()
Pingback: بهینه سازی سایت()
Pingback: سئو سایت()
Pingback: industrial warehousing()
Pingback: cartier de lune()
Pingback: Catering()