Sen. Tim Knopp appointed Deputy Caucus Leader: OR Senate GOP

Oregon Senate Republicans

Salem, OR – Senator Tim Knopp (R-Bend) has been appointed to Deputy Caucus Leader of the Senate Republican caucus. The caucus Deputy Leader assists in caucus tactics, strategy and administration and works to advance the principles, campaigns and legislative priorities of the Senate Republicans.

Knopp joins Senator Larry George (R-Sherwood) and Senator Brian Boquist (R-Dallas) in the position of Deputy Caucus Leader. Senator Alan Olsen (R-Canby) and Senator Jackie Winters (R-Salem) are also on the caucus leadership team.

“Tim has brought a depth of perspective and experience to the caucus and is stepping in to an expanded leadership opportunity in our campaign for the majority,” said Senate Republican Leader Ted Ferrioli (R-John Day). “He adds to an already strong team of Senate Republican Leadership. He is bold and decisive and will be a tremendous asset to the caucus and the people of Oregon as we seek to bring change to our state’s legislature.”

Knopp comes into the leadership position with previous caucus leadership experience, having served as the House Republican Majority Leader during the 2003 legislative session. Knopp founded the Oregon Reagan PAC, a grass roots organization dedicated to common sense in government that has raised nearly $200,000 for conservative causes. Knopp has strong relationships with conservative groups and coalitions across the state.

“I am honored to serve Oregon and my Republican Senate colleagues in this role,” said Knopp. “We have a tremendous opportunity this election to bring the change that Oregon desperately needs. I look forward to working hard for Oregon families over the next few months to bring new leaders to Salem that can help make our state a more prosperous place to live.”

Knopp is a native Oregonian who has lived in Central Oregon for nearly 35 years. He and his wife, Melissa, have been married over 26 years and have 4 children: Reagan (19), Emilie (17), Daniel (15), and Grace (6).

His background includes over 20 years as a small business owner and community service as a former little league coach and board member of the Bend Chamber of Commerce as well as serving as a current board member of affordable housing non-profit, First Story. Knopp is the Executive Vice President of the Central Oregon Builders Association and the Executive Director of Building Partners for Affordable Knopp served in the Legislature from 1999 to 2005 for three terms and helped pass legislation protecting the kicker by putting it in the Constitution, where in 2007 it ultimately returned $1 billion belonging to the taxpayers.