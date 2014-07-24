Independent voters nominate Chuck Thomsen

Oregon Senate Republicans
Hood River, OR – The Independent Party of Oregon has nominated Chuck Thomsen to represent them on the November ballot in Senate District 26. Out of all the Senate candidates seeking an Independent Party nomination across the state this year, Thomsen received the most votes.
“It’s an honor to represent Independent voters,” said Thomsen. “I try to work hard on finding solutions. Party line doesn’t matter too much to me. I think that goes a long way with Independent voters who want someone who is focused on common sense and compromise.”
Though he spent much of the past few weeks helping with his daughter’s wedding in Hood River, Thomsen was nominated with the largest vote total of any legislative candidate.
The Independent Party of Oregon (IPO) is Oregon’s 3rd largest political party with more than 100,000 members. The party’s 2014 platform includes the statement, “The Independent Party of Oregon favors reducing special interest influence over our government processes; increasing transparency in government, particularly with how our tax dollars are spent and how the public’s business is conducted in Salem; protecting Oregon consumers, particularly with respect to banks, insurance companies and private utilities; providing incentives for small businesses to thrive and for larger businesses to expand in Oregon in a way that returns more benefits to the public than it costs.”
Thomsen is completing his first term in the State Senate. Thomsen carried legislation to protect small businesses from frivolous litigation and pushed through a food bank crop donation tax credit for farmers.
Thomsen is a fourth generation orchardist from Hood River. He graduated from Hood River High School in 1975, and went on to graduate from Willamette University. Thomsen has been a volunteer firefighter with the Pine Grove Fire Department for thirty-three years. Thomsen served on the Hood River County Commission for 16 years.
