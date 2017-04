Web poll: Vote for worst ballot measure

by In the news

Online Oregon Catalyst Poll:

Previously Oregon Catalyst ran an online poll asking viewers to vote for their favorite ballot measure on the 2014 Oregon ballot. Over 200 people responded. This week, the question is what is the “worst” measure on the Oregon ballot. You can read briefly about the measures in the article Seven Measures Make Nov. Ballot.

Please VOTE ON RIGHT HAND MARGIN of this website. You may leave comments below.