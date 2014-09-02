Back to Home Page

Poll: Driver card measure 88 landslide

by In the news Tuesday, September 2. 2014

WatchdogTaxpayer Association Oregon & TAO-PAC
OregonWatchdog.com

The Taxpayer Association  & TAO-PAC are bringing you ANOTHER exclusive poll.

Our first poll helped show the early results of the nationally watched GOP Senate Primary. Our next poll showed Gov. Kitzhaber close to losing his race for Governor.

In this poll, we targeted the most talked about race on the ballot — the driver card Measure 88. In our postscript, we show how many other states are wrestling with this issue and why this issue deserves a deeper look regardless of whether it passes or not.

A professional and scientific poll of 400+ Oregon voters was conducted by local polling firm NW Market Research in August 2014.

A full 67% reject Measure 88.

Based on reading the ballot title, A full 67% of Oregon voters reject the driver card measure based off the ballot title of the measure that will appear on voters’ ballots this November.  Only  27 %  support it.  Full details here.

Immigration is one of America’s most complex issues and so is this measure. Therefore we divided the measure into distinct parts to see Oregon voters opinions on each aspect of the measure.

– I.D. Requirements Idea: The idea that the Measure allows some level of identification (proof of ID, residence, proof of birth) but not citizenship failed to sway voters. Only 35% considered this favorable.

– Improve Road Safety claim: The idea that the measure would improve road safety by allowing more people to take a driver’s test & have insurance was a stronger facet of the Measure as 44% agreed with the statement.

– Helps people follow law: The concept that the Measure helps people follow the law was supported by 43% of Oregonians — but still not a majority.

– Federal law factor: Another concept is that Oregon is a victim to the failure of Federal laws to deal with immigration. This idea was received by only 37% of Oregonians.

– Total support of positive claims: Combing all of the four positive concepts of the measure leaves voters only supporting the measure by 41%. Roughly 50% would oppose.

The Measure was brought to voters in the form of a referendum. These opponents of driver cards have a list of problems they see will occurring in Oregon if the Measure passes. We tested their negative concepts.

A full 67% of Oregon voters reject the driver card measure, yet that was before they were introduced to negative impacts of the measure. The opposition statements help fuel negatives on the measure which means many undecideds and supporters of the measure are likely changing their opinions on Measure 88 and driving opposition even higher.

– Fraudulent paperwork claim: The concept that if Measure 88 were passed it would increase fraudulent paperwork as experienced in other states had a measure of support with 39% increasing their opposition to the measure based on this claim.

– Increased illegal activity: The concept that driver cards becomes a catalyst for increased illegal activity surrounding immigration was tested and found that a stronger 52% felt more opposition to the measure based on this idea.

–  Sheriffs oppose driver cards: When Oregonians learn that the vast majority of Oregon Sheriffs oppose driver cards, 40% say they are even more less likely to support the measure.

– Illegal is illegal:  The common phrase that “illegal-is-illegal” and that the state should not be complicit,  36% of the respondents say they are even more less likely to support the measure.

– Total of negative claims: After sharing all of the negative claims made on Measure 88 the total impact amounted to 58% of voters opposing the measure.

POSTSCRIPT: Oregon’s not alone — states across nation struggle with this issue.

Whether Measure 88 passes or fails, it will be a long & reoccurring issue for lawmakers to handle. This is why every lawmaker and policy expert must examine our poll and see the nuanced and detailed reasons behind voter’s concerns on this issue. States are experiencing problems as they seek to implement laws allowing undocumented immigrants to apply for driver’s licenses. In Colorado, a law went into effect this summer, but the demand for appointments has been so high that the state’s motor vehicle scheduling website was overwhelmed. The site shut down several times when it began scheduling appointments.

Colorado is only offering application appointments in five of its 37 DMV offices, forcing many unlicensed immigrants to travel long distances to get to an office. The state argues that it can’t expand its services without raising the cost of the applications.

In Illinois, a state with a large number of undocumented workers, has so many immigrants attempting to apply that the waiting period for an appointment is about three months.

California, home to about 1.4 million undocumented immigrants, will begin accepting applications in January. The state has had to create a new design for its licenses because the federal government ruled that the licenses were too similar to their traditional driver’s license.

The Taxpayer Association encourages all policy makers and leaders to absorb the lessons from other states and learn from the survey data provided.   After the election is often too late to go back and inquire what the principles and concerns voters had before the influence of advertisement, voter turn-out or the impact of the issue being settled after an election.

— Was this poll helpful?
Please consider a $9.00 donation to Taxpayer Association so we can continue to do more polls, more exposing government waste & more lobbying for lower taxes.

  • Maximus Prime

    This measure deserves a good televised debate as with other ballot measures. Right now they only do Governor’s race and senate race. KGW & KATU need to do ballot measures.

  • Bob Clark

    What’s interesting is the Oregon legislature passed this measure without focusing on the title of the legislation, such that the “no-spin” title actually may prove to be fatal for the legislation at this November’s ballot box.

    If Measure 88 goes down to defeat, I should think it makes a good case for restructuring the ballot title assignment process. Currently, government officials have too much influence over the “spinning” of ballot titles. Instead, ballot titles should be suggested by the petitioner(s) and prepared in legal document form; and a jury of randomly selected citizens, pared by opposing attorneys to the final set of jurors, established for each measure. This jury should review the ballot title, vote yes or no for change, and/or suggest changes through super majority of presiding jurors.

    Politicians in black robes and government officials have proven they can not be trusted to act genuinely in support of the citizen initiative process.

  • Alahandro

    If I can’t get a free driver card, how am I supposed to drive to work? I came here to work and I must drive to get there. Wake up you peoples. I need my card and I need it now. Vote YES. Si?

    • MrBill

      Alahandro, my first question is are you here legally? If not, go back to wherever you came from and enter the country legally. Then get a driver’s license like everyone else.

      • 3H

        *sigh* your first question should have been: “Why do you keep trolling the board with your obviously fictionalized posts?”

        • Alahandro

          what is this thing you call a troll? Like a trolling motor? Or a troll? I am who I say and I am not really here illegally according to what I have learned. I will be legal before the end of the year, so for now, maybe no, but when O gives me the green light, I will be legal.
          And I need free as I have no monies.

          • MrBill

            Whatever dude.

    • Pat

      Alahandro, if you could get a driver card, which you can’t of course, why should you get it for free? Legal citizens have to pay for theirs.

    • Citizenright

      Beat it, illegal.

  • GinaNJ

    I’m all for allowing all Illegals to come into the country, every last one of them, but they MUST attend school with Obama’s kids and All Liberals MUST sign over their tax refunds & Liberals MUST pay more in taxes to pay for every single Illegal they allow in. Since they are the “Best Human Beings” that ever lived, there will be absolutely NO fight or objection to these measures, you know, because they are Not Evil & Racist like the rest of the country. How dare any citizen try to stop the lawbreakers from coming in. I know that all these perfect Liberals will give up their kids college funds & their 401(k) plans & will take all their savings they have in the bank and redistribute it to Illegals, we all know Illegals are more deserving than Liberals kids are. Thank the Lord there are all of these civilized Libs in this country, they will NOT have any objection to paying for all the Illegals, and shame on all of you racist citizens who think you have the right to say where your tax dollars go.

  • guest

    How about learner permits to illegals being issued outside our borders?
    First pass a test attending US rules – and, then getting in line for lawful entry upon the condition that in violation they could be placed in cr-ISIS and be heading into more trouble than ever machinated.

  • I just looked at the Measure 88 website and it is incredibly disingenuous. You would never know that the primary beneficiaries, as intended, will be immigrants in the country illegally (not old folks). Whichever side of this issue you are on, the campaign should be much more transparent.

  • Citizenright

    Will Monica Wehby take a stand on Measure 88? Seems like a no brainer if she wants to win.

  • Lance Sjogren

    I don’t understand how this got TSA’s ok for these driver cards to be used as ID. The Real ID Act stipulated that states can give driver’s licenses to illegal aliens, but the licenses are not allowed to be used as ID. Did Obama just tell the TSA to break the law?

  • cari

    I think people should look at all the help it would do for everyone to help illegal immigrants get a license. How about for one they will be driVing legally as everyone else and have to abide by the same laws which mean they will have to also have and get insurance, which in long run helps us all out. They will also have to pay more for there lisence and that will help make more money for oregon right. Things will be safer since they need to drive around and get around just like everyone else and need to feed their families just like everyone else, they are not taking people’s jobs since most of the work they do are things most Americans won’t even do in the first place. They can’t take what they don’t have. Shouldn’t we all have chance at a good life no matter what. Also just a thought…… how many illegal immigrants do you see on the side of the roads and corners asking pepole for FREE money that you all work hard for because they do not want to work or say they can’t find a job? Hello what about working the jobs that the immigrants are doing. Where is everyone getting their fruit and veggies if the immigrants weren’t picking it for us?

    • LOL

      Go to hell.

