Climate change scandal grows

By Jim Karlock,

Some climate alarmists have been calling for trials of the climate criminals — those that refuse to believe that CO2 is a problem that justifies severely crippling our economy and devastating low income people.

Now it seems that the alarmists have their own criminal problem.

Someone placed over 1000 of their emails (and thousands of other files) on line and it paints a sorry picture of the conduct of our leading climate “scientists”, many of whom had top level input to the UN’s IPCC reports. This strikes at the heart of the claim that CO2 is causing a climate problem and there are some hints that the Earth may not even have warmed for decades. One of these “scientists” even admitted there has been NO warning for the last 10 years. Will Portland and Oregon now abandon their ridiculous carbon reduction goals?

The emails contain evidence of:

– Adjusting data to get the desired conclusion

– Deleting emails to avoid public records requests

– Asking others to delete emails (remember these are government employees who are required to keep an audit trail)

– Attempts to get peer reviewed journal editors replaced because they published a skeptical paper

– Additional subversion of the peer review process

– Receiving millions of dollars in green corporate funding (including SHELL!) while accusing skeptics of receiving oil money tax evasion.

Several of these actions appear to cross the line into criminality. These include fraudulent use of government money, tax evasion, conspiracy to delete those emails that they were probably required, by law, to keep.

The file of the leaked documents is FOI2009.zip and can be found at many sites.

Here is a sample of email contents from the Bishop Hill link above (the number is the Unix time stamp and a link to the actual email):

“¢ Michael Mann discusses how to destroy a journal that has published sceptic papers.( 1047388489)

“¢ Tim Osborn discusses how data are truncated to stop an apparent cooling trend showing up in the results ( 0939154709). Analysis of impact here. Wow!

“¢ Phil Jones encourages colleagues to delete information subject to FoI request.( 1212063122)

“¢ Phil Jones says he has use Mann’s “Nature trick of adding in the real temps to each series”…to hide the decline”. Real Climate says “hiding” was an unfortunate turn of phrase.( 0942777075)

“¢ Letter to The Times from climate scientists was drafted with the help of Greenpeace.( 0872202064)

“¢ Mann thinks he will contact BBC’s Richard Black to find out why another BBC journalist was allowed to publish a vaguely sceptical article.( 1255352257)

“¢ Kevin Trenberth says they can’t account for the lack of recent warming and that it is a travesty that they can’t.( 1255352257)

“¢ Tom Wigley says that von Storch is partly to blame for sceptic papers getting published at Climate Research. Says he encourages the publication of crap science. Says they should tell publisher that the journal is being used for misinformation. Says that whether this is true or not doesn’t matter. Says they need to get editorial board to resign. Says they need to get rid of von Storch too. ( 1051190249)

“¢ Ben Santer says (presumably jokingly!) he’s “tempted, very tempted, to beat the crap” out of sceptic Pat Michaels. ( 1255100876)

“¢ Mann tells Jones that it would be nice to ‘”contain” the putative Medieval Warm Period’. ( 1054736277)

Michael Mann is he creator of the famous hockey stick temperature curve that Al Gore touts. (here is how it was fabricated: Mike’s Nature trick )

Phil Jones in a lead IPCC author and heads the Climate Research Unit in England, a major UN IPCC contributor.

