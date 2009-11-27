Climate change scandal grows

By Jim Karlock,
Some climate alarmists have been calling for trials of the climate criminals — those that refuse to believe that CO2 is a problem that justifies severely crippling our economy and devastating low income people.
Now it seems that the alarmists have their own criminal problem.
Someone placed over 1000 of their emails (and thousands of other files) on line and it paints a sorry picture of the conduct of our leading climate “scientists”, many of whom had top level input to the UN’s IPCC reports. This strikes at the heart of the claim that CO2 is causing a climate problem and there are some hints that the Earth may not even have warmed for decades. One of these “scientists” even admitted there has been NO warning for the last 10 years. Will Portland and Oregon now abandon their ridiculous carbon reduction goals?
The emails contain evidence of:
– Adjusting data to get the desired conclusion
– Deleting emails to avoid public records requests
– Asking others to delete emails (remember these are government employees who are required to keep an audit trail)
– Attempts to get peer reviewed journal editors replaced because they published a skeptical paper
– Additional subversion of the peer review process
– Receiving millions of dollars in green corporate funding (including SHELL!) while accusing skeptics of receiving oil money tax evasion.
Several of these actions appear to cross the line into criminality. These include fraudulent use of government money, tax evasion, conspiracy to delete those emails that they were probably required, by law, to keep.
Here are some sources of current information:
http://www.icecap.us/
http://www.climateaudit.org/
http://bishophill.squarespace.com/blog/2009/11/20/climate-cuttings-33.html
http://wattsupwiththat.com/2009/11/19/breaking-news-story-hadley-cru-has-apparently-been-hacked-hundreds-of-files-released/
This story has made it to the mainstream press:
Guardian: Climate sceptics claim leaked emails are evidence of collusion among scientists
New York Times: Hacked E-Mail Is New Fodder for Climate Dispute
Washington Post: Hackers steal electronic data from top climate research center
In the trenches on climate change, hostility among foes
BBC: Hackers target leading climate research unit
WSJ: Hacked : Sensitive Documents Lifted from Hadley Climate Center
The Daily Telegraph Climategate : the final nail in the coffin of ‘Anthropogenic Global Warming’?
Fox News: Climate Skeptics See ‘Smoking Gun’ in Researchers’ Leaked E-Mails
Canada Free Press: The Death Blow to Climate Science
The Oregonian actually had one tiny little mention.
The file of the leaked documents is FOI2009.zip and can be found at many sites.
Here is a sample of email contents from the Bishop Hill link above (the number is the Unix time stamp and a link to the actual email):
“¢ Michael Mann discusses how to destroy a journal that has published sceptic papers.( 1047388489)
“¢ Tim Osborn discusses how data are truncated to stop an apparent cooling trend showing up in the results ( 0939154709). Analysis of impact here. Wow!
“¢ Phil Jones encourages colleagues to delete information subject to FoI request.( 1212063122)
“¢ Phil Jones says he has use Mann’s “Nature trick of adding in the real temps to each series”…to hide the decline”. Real Climate says “hiding” was an unfortunate turn of phrase.( 0942777075)
“¢ Letter to The Times from climate scientists was drafted with the help of Greenpeace.( 0872202064)
“¢ Mann thinks he will contact BBC’s Richard Black to find out why another BBC journalist was allowed to publish a vaguely sceptical article.( 1255352257)
“¢ Kevin Trenberth says they can’t account for the lack of recent warming and that it is a travesty that they can’t.( 1255352257)
“¢ Tom Wigley says that von Storch is partly to blame for sceptic papers getting published at Climate Research. Says he encourages the publication of crap science. Says they should tell publisher that the journal is being used for misinformation. Says that whether this is true or not doesn’t matter. Says they need to get editorial board to resign. Says they need to get rid of von Storch too. ( 1051190249)
“¢ Ben Santer says (presumably jokingly!) he’s “tempted, very tempted, to beat the crap” out of sceptic Pat Michaels. ( 1255100876)
“¢ Mann tells Jones that it would be nice to ‘”contain” the putative Medieval Warm Period’. ( 1054736277)
Michael Mann is he creator of the famous hockey stick temperature curve that Al Gore touts. (here is how it was fabricated: Mike’s Nature trick )
Phil Jones in a lead IPCC author and heads the Climate Research Unit in England, a major UN IPCC contributor.
Thanks
JK
Pingback: 3nvb54wnxd5cbvbecnv5ev75bc()
Pingback: xm845wctfkdijtfdhskdsftrg83yrer()
Pingback: state farm mutual automobile insurance company address()
Pingback: dui attorney()
Pingback: commercial cleaning Auckland()
Pingback: best silk clothing()
Pingback: agregaty pradotwï¿½rcze()
Pingback: More Material()
Pingback: yspro.ne.jp()
Pingback: bankruptcy attorney carlisle()
Pingback: Dan Mcallister()
Pingback: zubin medora()
Pingback: Brand Bangla Eshop()
Pingback: ebook publishing on amazon()
Pingback: ebay deals laptop()
Pingback: allison williams naked app()
Pingback: sacred 3 trainer()
Pingback: bidding()
Pingback: dr oz face serum()
Pingback: click this()
Pingback: stlpiky()
Pingback: Tai()
Pingback: tenerife blog()
Pingback: facebook personalities()
Pingback: cheats for my singing monsters()
Pingback: Email advertising USA()
Pingback: Bonnie()
Pingback: Travel guide blog()
Pingback: dart boards charleston wv()
Pingback: chapter 13 attorney harrisburg()
Pingback: car accessories hawaii()
Pingback: punta cana decameron()
Pingback: Thai Porn()
Pingback: look what I found()
Pingback: movement fly swatter 2011()
Pingback: animal kennel naples()
Pingback: best forex robot()
Pingback: InstallShield performance()
Pingback: startups in Chennai()
Pingback: pet care naples()
Pingback: Drones for sale()
Pingback: http://www.cicap.org/()
Pingback: Kathlyn()
Pingback: truthfully christian counsellor canada()
Pingback: at here()
Pingback: http proxies()
Pingback: candy saga()
Pingback: clash royale how to get gems()
Pingback: dog walking naples()
Pingback: chlamydia info()
Pingback: City Pro Dentists()
Pingback: redclouds.datingwomen.pw()
Pingback: Medix College Reviews()
Pingback: bountiful divorce lawyer()
Pingback: leylandii()
Pingback: inbox dollars()
Pingback: cusco puno bus()
Pingback: schedule maker()
Pingback: Roulette()
Pingback: edarling()
Pingback: Tess + Trish()
Pingback: massage()
Pingback: san antonio bail bonds()
Pingback: resume writing write()
Pingback: Data Recovery Services()
Pingback: link()
Pingback: clash of clans hack()
Pingback: romano's bankruptcy()
Pingback: affordable moving services north vancouver bc()
Pingback: ???????()
Pingback: agen sbobet terpercaya()
Pingback: printingvip()
Pingback: vip()
Pingback: restaurants grand central()
Pingback: العاب الكمبيوتر()
Pingback: Jacquelin()
Pingback: buy google cheat()
Pingback: landscape garden design()
Pingback: orzech amerykanski()
Pingback: http://martinimedianetwork.info/story.php?id=106539()
Pingback: Marketing information()
Pingback: Brian wiita()
Pingback: porno español()
Pingback: american heritage biomass()
Pingback: cedr()
Pingback: Best Reviews()
Pingback: viagra()
Pingback: more information()
Pingback: pornhub()
Pingback: Vietnam news()
Pingback: 完美一卡通充值()
Pingback: samsonite carry on luggage()
Pingback: Surviving The Final Bubble Review()
Pingback: http://latest-game-codes.com()
Pingback: Justin Verlander Detroit Tigers Jersey()
Pingback: Alonzo()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings 1926 Jersey()
Pingback: Detroit Pistons Andre Drummond()
Pingback: ï»¿gambling()
Pingback: kalici makyaj()
Pingback: boiler repair()
Pingback: Gracias, un saludo.()
Pingback: ï»¿binary options trading()
Pingback: website()
Pingback: electrician()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey()
Pingback: best dating site toronto()
Pingback: escort toronto()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store()
Pingback: Free XXX Porn()
Pingback: MILF Porn()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: mortgage broker Toronto()
Pingback: Xbox One()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings()
Pingback: Homemade Porn()
Pingback: Gay Lesbian Porn()
Pingback: Shemale Porn()
Pingback: Gay Porn()
Pingback: Bree Olson Porn()
Pingback: Mia Khalifa XXX()
Pingback: account to login brazzers()
Pingback: forina pure()
Pingback: info()
Pingback: irctc login()
Pingback: fast cash lender()
Pingback: Boston Airport Taxi()
Pingback: Limo Serviceï¿½Vancouver BC & Party Limos Bus Vancouver BC()
Pingback: online adult shops joondalup()
Pingback: photo booth toronto()
Pingback: Paul DeGregory()
Pingback: pozyczki()
Pingback: pozyczki()
Pingback: phone 6s huge discount()
Pingback: Free Minecraft Accounts()
Pingback: porn()
Pingback: gymnastic equipment bars()
Pingback: slimming diet()
Pingback: American Power and Gas reviews()
Pingback: American Power and Gas()
Pingback: Best Buy Smartphone Accessories()
Pingback: ï»¿osos de peluche()
Pingback: RRB Result 2016()
Pingback: ï»¿money()
Pingback: hiverlab()
Pingback: batman v superman dawn of justice full movie online free()
Pingback: cocuk eskort bayan()
Pingback: Pendik cocuk eskort()
Pingback: coin shop()
Pingback: order food denver()
Pingback: Cocuk Escort Bayan()
Pingback: ï»¿cocuk escort()
Pingback: ï»¿cocuk escort()
Pingback: Cocuk escort()
Pingback: FastComet Coupon()
Pingback: casinospel casino bonusar casinopånätet()
Pingback: ï»¿Viagra()
Pingback: child escort girl()
Pingback: child escort girl()
Pingback: tech review()
Pingback: cocuk pornosu()
Pingback: cocuk pornosu()
Pingback: cocuk escort()
Pingback: buy google cheat()
Pingback: grand spa tampa()
Pingback: Embrase - Consultas e Informaï¿½ï¿½es()
Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/levitra-buy-canada-us/()
Pingback: porno sex()
Pingback: Opciones Binarias()
Pingback: Singapore memory training course()
Pingback: search engine optimization packages()
Pingback: seo india prices()
Pingback: memory workshops()
Pingback: ladyboy()
Pingback: sex()
Pingback: zip code lookup()
Pingback: argos voucher()
Pingback: ï»¿creapure()
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer Review()
Pingback: voucher codes()
Pingback: earn bitcoin()
Pingback: buy private proxies()
Pingback: tampa fl mall()
Pingback: volarex()
Pingback: turnkey home business()
Pingback: nightclubs()
Pingback: cast aluminum patio furniture()
Pingback: auto repair()
Pingback: recording studios near me()
Pingback: iPhone Cases 7()
Pingback: Sheena()
Pingback: water bear()
Pingback: Teknik()
Pingback: have a peek at this web-site()
Pingback: youtube video converter()
Pingback: exhibition contractors()
Pingback: shipping from Japan()
Pingback: judi casino online()
Pingback: Class a license()
Pingback: Laredo Dental Care()
Pingback: Plastic Surgery San Antonio()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: detroit sports memorabilia()
Pingback: team building activities singapore()
Pingback: photo booth los angeles()
Pingback: Inexto()
Pingback: guided tours()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments West Park()
Pingback: pet grooming singapore()
Pingback: Frontistiria Thessaloniki kentro()
Pingback: Google Play Reviews to Slack()
Pingback: Download H12-723 Certification Dumps()
Pingback: how to get your boyfriend back()
Pingback: villa in ubud()
Pingback: where can i order Adipex online()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Deerfield Beach()
Pingback: pecatu hotel()
Pingback: escort guide()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Cooper City()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Pembroke Pines()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Cooper City()
Pingback: loan sharks()
Pingback: AR-670-1 compliant uniform boots()
Pingback: Carshield.com()
Pingback: guaranteed payday loans()
Pingback: swimwear and sandals()
Pingback: Vinup()
Pingback: Dominatrix()
Pingback: buy weed online canada()
Pingback: rental agents Milton Keynes()
Pingback: dome event hire()
Pingback: Search Marketing()
Pingback: add chatroom to website()
Pingback: sildenafil bez recepty()
Pingback: West University Luxury Homes()
Pingback: Kamagra 100()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: Best Laptop Bags()
Pingback: دانلود()
Pingback: chinese snuff bottles()
Pingback: ugolemqvane na penisa()
Pingback: DFB Pokal()
Pingback: www.panelepodlogowe1.pl()
Pingback: AEG Rifle Sniper Case Gun Bag()
Pingback: michael minh nguyen()
Pingback: podlogi24.info.pl()
Pingback: floor24.net.pl()
Pingback: żaglówki()
Pingback: MILF Porn()
Pingback: best motorcycle helmet()
Pingback: latest liverpool news()
Pingback: sbobet mobile casino()
Pingback: dog boarding in cornwall()
Pingback: voirfilms streaming()
Pingback: Social Daddy()
Pingback: best motorcycle helmet()
Pingback: mortgage broker()
Pingback: Best fitness gadgets()
Pingback: forex collection()
Pingback: visit()
Pingback: Workout()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: split system installation()
Pingback: Feng ShuiFeng Shui Bagua()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: sex()
Pingback: electrician in Melbourne()
Pingback: plumbers()
Pingback: edible mushroom guide()
Pingback: evaporative air conditioner()
Pingback: vegas slots()
Pingback: DUI Attorney Phoenix()
Pingback: viagra()
Pingback: affiliate marketing()
Pingback: incontri piccanti()
Pingback: permainan 99()
Pingback: house cleaning()
Pingback: zenphorol()
Pingback: Nottingham Escorts()
Pingback: Burnsville Chiropractor()
Pingback: was ist Eifersucht()
Pingback: Emergency dentist()
Pingback: Design Outdoor Living Space()
Pingback: nipslip()
Pingback: Please ALSO use these as my TITLES()
Pingback: Movie Download()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم نفس()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: Led koplampen()
Pingback: forums()
Pingback: Fujitsu aircon; Fujitsu()
Pingback: webcam()
Pingback: Eurokastenwagen()
Pingback: Socially Recommended Marketing()
Pingback: Australia's Mothers Day 2017()
Pingback: performance management()
Pingback: Borrindo()
Pingback: เครื่องปั่นสมูทตี้()
Pingback: foto porno amatoriali()
Pingback: order real doll()
Pingback: sandra bullock()
Pingback: Weston homes for sell()
Pingback: abogado de inmigracioncharlotte()
Pingback: check this out()
Pingback: trampolin tilbud()
Pingback: ducted heating()
Pingback: Bethesda, Maryland, parent and child counseling programs()
Pingback: Helo()
Pingback: translation services in Houston()
Pingback: Immigration lawyer()
Pingback: WWE NXT LIVE Tickets()
Pingback: ducted heater()
Pingback: best time of year to visit south africa()
Pingback: http://www.avaliving.com/room.php?rid=1650()
Pingback: wedding flowers in june()
Pingback: gaming mouse()
Pingback: berita hari ini()
Pingback: best domain registration india()
Pingback: camping las dunas boeken()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: firkantet trampolin()
Pingback: my blog()
Pingback: Best meal prep()