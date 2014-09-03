Executive Club: The Columbia Bridge solution

Keynote Speaker: David Madore
Clark County Commissioner & founder/CEO of U.S. Digital,
Oregon Executive Club
Wednesday, September 3rd,
Portland Airport Shilo, 11707 Northeast Airport Way
$20 buffet option.
He returns from Vancouver to talk to us about what happens when voters actually have a say in how to cross the Columbia. About the proposal to build a third bridge across the Columbia River four miles east of the I-205 Glenn Jackson Bridge at 192nd Avenue and SR-14. With no tolls, and no light rail, built cheaper than the down payment of the CRC.
Meet the East County Bridge. The vision was embraced by Clark County citizens in November 2013. In response, Clark County Commissioners unanimously adopted a resolution that directed commissioners to provide leadership and to champion the project…for the citizens. They even included the requirement to bring the resulting design, cost, schedule, and financial terms back to the voters…for their approval. Done, done, and done. Wanna see what it looks like? Join us Wednesday night.
Portland Airport Shilo Inn ~~ 11707 Northeast Airport Way
Bring a friend! ~~ $20 buffet option ~~ no host bar
