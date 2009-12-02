Back to Home Page

Executive Club Tonight: American History Education

by In the news Wednesday, December 2. 2009

America’s dire need for better history education. By James Basker.
Executive Club Speaker Series,
6:30pm, Portland Airport Shilo Inn.Wed. Dec 2nd.

James G. Basker, President of the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, New York, N.Y., will have the Executive Club rostrum as our distinguished presenter for the final meeting of the year. His presentation is entitled, “Why History Matters: New Initiatives in American History Education.” Basker’s resumÃ© defines him as one of the nation’s leaders in the teaching of American History. Just this year ran two major exhibitions at the New-York Historical Society: “Lincoln in His Own Words: An Intimate View of our Greatest President” and “John Brown: The Abolitionist and His Legacy.” He also was project director for “Alexander Hamilton: The Man Who Made Modern America”, the largest exhibition on Hamilton ever mounted.

I also wanted to let you know that our special guest is bearing gifts for you. I have been advised that those attending the meeting will be presented with a 2010 Calendar dedicated to President Abraham Lincoln and, in addition to the calendar a beautiful pictorial book entitled “Great Lincoln Documents.”

